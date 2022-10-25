Read full article on original website
KPD looking for suspected wallet thief
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
Washington State’s Best Mouth-Watering Burger Might Be in Tiny Toppenish!?
Is The Best Burger In Washington State Located In Toppenish?. I'm a burger carnivore. Hamburgers have always been my favorite food and I'm always up for a road trip and adventure to find the best burger in Washington State. The Giant Papa Burger Might Be The Largest Burger In Washington...
Train blocks road in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
Gunshots ring out through residential Kennewick road, jarring neighborhood
KENNEWICK, Wash. — While no suspects or victims in a nighttime drive-by shooting have been identified, community members near the 4100-block of W 4th Ave are still reeling from a bevy of gunshots that were heard across the block on Tuesday. According to the Kennewick Police Department, officers in the area heard gunshots and rushed to the block around 8:15...
House burns on Adams street in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
This Washington Town Disappeared and Was “Eaten” By Pasco
This is the story of how Pasco "ate" another town. Now, I'm not sure if this is being taught in Washington State History classes in Tri-Cities or if it's something that has to be passed down from generations of Tri-Citians to the next. Ainsworth was a small town that would...
This Is Washington's Most Historic Fast Food Restaurant
LoveFood found the most historic fast food joint in every state.
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night
PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We’re told no one was injured in the fire. The...
Candlelight vigil to honor domestic violence victims
Tri-Cities, WASH. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a candlelight vigil will be held at Columbia Basin College. The Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties holds the annual event in an effort to shine a light on domestic violence issues happening throughout the community. The...
Tri-Cities Answers: What is the Best & Cleanest Local Movie Theater?
In a local Facebook forum the question was asked, What is the "best movie theater in the Tri? Cleanest? Ect." It must be obvious because there was one overwhelming answer that people from the Tri-Cities kept mentioning. What is the Best and Cleanest Movie Theater in Tri-Cities?. The exact question...
City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1
PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
“It’s disheartening,’ More people dumping litter at Richland park
RICHLAND, Wash. — There are 62 parks in the City of Richland. “I can’t be everywhere at once,” Matthew Navarro said. That’s dozens of acres Ranger Matthew Navarro with the city has to patrol. But there’s one park in particular, where Navarro gets some help. “Become my little hero,” Navarro smiled. Jim Owen patrols the paths along the riverbanks of...
Deputies searching for woman after finding her vehicle abandoned on remote road
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — Walla Walla County Sheriff's deputies are searching for a missing woman. Deputies said they found Courtney Shelton's, 55, vehicle was found abandoned on Yox Rd, a remote road in the county. Officials said Courtney has no ties to the area and her whereabouts are...
'Taking it a day at a time': WSP trooper shot in the face hopes to return to patrol
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Serving his community is all Dean Atkinson Jr. has ever done. Despite being shot in the hand and face in September, the Washington state trooper hopes to return to patrol as soon as possible. “It’ll be more of a ‘when’ I go back to work,...
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
Chiawana 2nd in AP Top 10
The latest Associated Press high school football poll was released Wednesday morning. Chiawana is second in the 4A ranks with four of the 11 first-place votes. Kamiakin is just outside the top 10. The full rankings are listed below:. Class 4A. 1. Glacier Peak (7) 7-1 104. 2. Chiawana (4)...
What caused the fiery plane wreck at Tri-Cities Airport last month? New details
The damaged runway is expected to reopen this week.
Wanted Wednesday-Richland Cops Seeking Trio of Suspects
Richland Police are hoping for a few tips from the public to crack a couple of cases. The couple wanted for dine-and-dash, man for bar assault. Police did not say when the couple bailed from Fujiyama Restaurant on Queensgate without paying, but there's a pretty clear image of them. The...
