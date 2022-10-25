ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco, WA

Comments / 0

 

KPD looking for suspected wallet thief

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking for help identifying a suspected wallet thief. The woman in the photo is suspected of taking a wallet that the person in front of her in a checkout line left at the register. Anyone who recognizes the woman or has any...
KENNEWICK, WA
Train blocks road in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. The Kennewick Police Department reports that the train blocking traffic has been removed. Edison Street and Metaline Avenue are now reopen for traffic. 10-25-22, 8:07 a.m. According to the Kennewick Police Department a train is currently blocking Edison Street and Metaline Avenue. Burlington Northern Santa Fe railroad...
KENNEWICK, WA
KFD keeps commercial fire outside of building on Canal Drive

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) was dispatched to a commercial structure fire at 7303 West Canal Drive around 11:30 Sunday night. According to KFD Chief Chad Michael, quick water application prevented the exterior fire from getting inside the building that houses multiple businesses. The cause of the fire...
KENNEWICK, WA
House burns on Adams street in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a house fire at 408 Adams Street in Richland on Tuesday morning, October, 25. According to the Richland Fire Department the fire started on the outside of the house and spread. The design of the house made it difficult to fight so firefighters cut into the roof with chainsaws.
RICHLAND, WA
Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.- A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night. Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby. We’re told no one was injured in the fire. The...
PASCO, WA
Candlelight vigil to honor domestic violence victims

Tri-Cities, WASH. — In honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month, a candlelight vigil will be held at Columbia Basin College. The Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin Counties holds the annual event in an effort to shine a light on domestic violence issues happening throughout the community. The...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
City of Pasco names a new interim City Manager starting Nov 1

PASCO, Wash. – Pasco Council appoints new interim City Manager, Adam Lincoln, beginning Nov. 1st. City Manager Dave Zabell announces his retirement early October 2022. At the end of the month, Council needed to appoint an Interim City Manager until a permanent one was named Zabell’s successor. Currently,...
PASCO, WA
BCSO responds to vehicle fire near Prosser

BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire in the area of County Route 12 and West King Tull Road near Prosser on Sunday night. According to the Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO), the driver of a car failed to negotiate a turn...
PROSSER, WA
Chiawana 2nd in AP Top 10

The latest Associated Press high school football poll was released Wednesday morning. Chiawana is second in the 4A ranks with four of the 11 first-place votes. Kamiakin is just outside the top 10. The full rankings are listed below:. Class 4A. 1. Glacier Peak (7) 7-1 104. 2. Chiawana (4)...
PASCO, WA

