Cardinal Newman golfers win NCS title

The Cardinal Newman girls golf team added another banner to its collection Monday at the North Coast Section Division 2 tournament.

The Cardinals, the North Bay League-Oak champions, won the tournament’s team title, carding a score of 321 as a team — 19 strokes better than second place — behind three sub-80 scores at the par-72 Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma.

Senior Lillie Dayton and freshman Ella Foley each shot 4-over par 76, tied for third in the 120-player field, while senior Gabby Sinatra fired 79. Only 14 players in the field shot under 80. The Newman trio was among the top 18 individual finishers and will advance to the NCS Division 1 championship at Foxtail South next Monday.

Only Branson, the runner-up in team play, had as many individual qualifiers as the Cardinals.

“It was a pretty awesome experience,” Cardinal Newman head coach Demian Ready said. “I know they were very excited to be able to finish on top.”

This is the second NCS title for Cardinal Newman in the last few years. The Cardinals won the Division 2 crown in 2019 and had the individual champion in 2018 in Abby Leighton, who is now golfing for UC Davis. Both Dayton and Sinatra were freshmen on that 2019 championship team.

“They never lost a match in their high school careers,” Ready said of Dayton and Sinatra. “I think that’s pretty cool.”

Monday’s championship round was also Foley’s first time breaking 80 in an 18-hole round. The highlight was an eagle on the par-5 10th hole.

“The future looks really bright for the Cardinal Newman golf program, both the boys and the girls,” Ready said. “Both programs look really strong and are trending in the right direction with a lot of young players who are excellent.”

Other locals

The three Cardinals are the only three locals advancing from the Division 2 championship.

The other Sonoma County players in the field were Healdsburg’s Tehya Mitchell (88), Cardinal Newman’s Keely Collins (90), Windsor’s McKenna Murphy (96), Casa Grande’s Cara Broadhead (102), Rancho Cotate’s Carlie Higgins (107), Petaluma’s Emily Poehlmann (108), Cardinal Newman’s Lauran McKeown (120) and Rancho Cotate’s Kaitlyn Antonetti (126).

Analy, the NBL-Redwood champion, will also be competing as a team at the Division 1 Championship next week.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.