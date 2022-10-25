ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Howard County, MD

Rifle-Wielding Shooter Sentenced For 'Disturbing' 2019 Howard County Murder: State's Attorney

By Zak Failla
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3L1ZUH_0imWQPkM00
Franck Ngande Photo Credit: Howard County State's Attorney

A Maryland man is facing life in prison for his role in the violent murder of a man in Howard County after a physical altercation went sideways, the state’s attorney’s office announced.

Franck Herman Ngande, 25, was convicted on murder and other charges, Howard County State’s Attorney Rich Gibson announced on Tuesday, Oct. 25, for his role in the death of Columbia resident Taiwan Dashon Dorsey in 2019.

Prosecutors said that shortly before 1:30 p.m. on July 20, 2019, Howard County Police officers responded to the 12000 block of Little Patuxent Parkway for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Dorsey suffering from a gunshot wound.

The investigation determined that Dorsey and a friend had an ongoing dispute with Ngande, and on the day of the shooting, a fight ensued between the three.

When the altercation ended, prosecutors said that Ngande returned to his home, retrieved a rifle, and fired multiple shots at both Dorsey and his friend as they attempted to flee the shooter.

Dorsey was struck once in the back and ran toward the parkway, where he later collapsed. He was transported to the University of Maryland Shock Trauma Center, where he later died.

Ngande was apprehended by police investigators on July 22, 2019, in the area of Little Patuxent Parkway near the site of the shooting.

Ngande was convicted of:

  • First-degree murder;
  • Attempted first-degree murder;
  • Two counts of first-degree assault;
  • Reckless endangerment;
  • Two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a crime;
  • Possession of a rifle having been convicted of a disqualifying crime in a shooting death.

“Ngande’s actions, in this case, are disturbing and will not be tolerated. A physical altercation is not worth taking someone’s life or potentially endangering nearby citizens by carelessly shooting a rifle in a neighborhood,” Gibson stated.

“We are grateful for today’s guilty verdict, which was the result of a collaborative effort of our outstanding police officers, the community, and the prosecutors assigned to the case.”

When he is sentenced in December, Gibson will face life in prison for the murder conviction.

to follow Daily Voice Howard and receive free news updates.

Comments / 4

Related
WGAL

Police in York County investigate shooting incident

State police in York County are investigating a shooting incident on Wednesday night. According to the public information officer for York County, the incident occurred at the Rutters gas station along the 300 block of N. Main Street in the Red Lion Borough around 9:20 p.m. The apparent 'victim' called...
YORK COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Former Maryland Park Service employee faces charges of raping two park workers

BALTIMORE -- A former Maryland Park Service employee who was arrested in September for allegedly raping a co-worker now faces additional charges stemming from a sexual encounter with a different colleague, according to the Baltimore Banner.Michael Browning, 71, faces charges of second-degree rape and second-degree assault for allegedly raping and assaulting of a female while he was the park manager of Gunpowder Falls State Park, police said. Investigators determined over the course of a six-month-long investigation that he had sexually assaulted the same person several times, police said.     Now, WJZ's media partner, the Baltimore Banner, is reporting that a second...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

3 shot, 1 killed before daybreak across Baltimore, say police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Thursday started with deadly violence, with three people shot, one of them killed, within 90 minutes across the city of Baltimore. The shooting spree began just before 2 a.m. when a person who had been shot walked in to a hospital. Investigators believe the 20-year-old man had been shot in the 5800 block of Willowton Avenue in northeast Baltimore.
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Squeegee worker accused of killing man in Baltimore rejects plea deal of 60 years in prison

A Baltimore teen accused of shooting and killing a man police say confronted a group of squeegee workers with a baseball bat rejected a plea deal of 60 years in prison. According to a Facebook post Monday by attorney J. Wyndal Gordon, in exchange for a guilty plea to first degree murder, the State offered the teen life in prison with the suspension of all but 60 years.
BALTIMORE, MD
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
391K+
Followers
57K+
Post
116M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy