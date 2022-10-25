ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Louisville Cardinal

15th Annual Sustainability Fair Returns to UofL

Despite the rain and chilly temperatures, the 15th annual Sustainability Fair returned to UofL during lunchtime Tuesday in the Humanties Quad. Various local organizations such as Louisville Pure Tap, Beyond Plastics, UofL’s Sustainability Department, and Westrock Recycling tabled the event, spreading awareness about green initiatives, how to get involved and be sustainable, and handing out such freebies like free plants.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville Cardinal

The Third Day of UofL Sustainablity Week: Craft Night

To engage the university students and educate them with sustainable ways to raise environmental awareness, the students of the UofL Sustainability organization hosted a craft night on Monday where everyone can create collages from people, animals, objects, or shapes from various magazines. Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever

When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
quicksie983.com

Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown

Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Radio Ink

What is The Cornbread Mafia?

IHeartPodcasts and Graphic Audio are proud to present “Cornbread Mafia,” a new podcast covering the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history. Based on the book by Jim Higdon, find out what life was like for a group of Kentucky-based outlaws, a place with farming, moonshine, and pride in its bloodline. But timing is everything, as you’ll learn through the eyes of the unforgettable Johnny Boone, the man who hoped to grow and harvest one of the greatest marijuana crops in modern times and instead found himself (and all of surrounding Marion County), at the center of America’s War on Drugs.
MARION COUNTY, KY
Wave 3

Animal Care Society holding adoption special

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
KENTUCKY STATE
leoweekly.com

PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern

This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
LOUISVILLE, KY
FanSided

Louisville WBB: Jack Harlow Recruits Chloe Kitts?

Jack Harlow has been recognized as a huge supporter of women’s basketball. With his latest involvement at Louisville Live, he could have an impact on Jeff Walz’s 2023 Recruiting Class. On May 27, 2022, artist Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, was on-stage at Forecastle wearing a Hailey Van...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s father dies at 90

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced his father has died. Fischer released a statement about his father’s passing on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father George Fischer has passed away at the age of 90. Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination when it came to meeting life and livelihood on his own terms. He thrived as a high school and college golf champion, served his nation in the Air Force and as a leader in the private sector and state government, and at the tender age of 78, he and my Mom, Mary Lee, started the Family Community Clinic to provide healthcare to low-income families of our city. Most importantly, he was the best father anyone could ask for. He and my Mom taught and showed me and my siblings that caring for others and leaving the world a better place are the best things anyone can accomplish. His family will continue to be guided by the limitless love he showed to our entire family; it will bless us as long as we live.”
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022. The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce. Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac...
LOUISVILLE, KY

