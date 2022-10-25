Read full article on original website
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Louisville Alpha Kappa Alpha chapter honors Yvette Gentry with lifetime achievement award
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The sisters of the Alpha Kappa Alpha Eta Omega chapter honored women entrepreneurs at Spalding University Tuesday night. The event recognized local women leaders and entrepreneurs in the Louisville community, and they officially named their lifetime achievement award. The award was named after local artist and...
wdrb.com
Legend of Louisville's Witches' Tree and the offerings left hanging in its twisted branches
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- When the leaves start to change and that chill in the air becomes noticeable, people almost seem to fly down 6th Street to Old Louisville. A legend grows there, some 130 years after it sprouted. "This is our local spooky tree, the Witches' Tree," said Angelique...
spectrumnews1.com
Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Gala, passes away at 94
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Wilma Barnstable, co-founder of the Barnstable Brown Derby Gala, passed away at 94 on Oct. 21. Her family shared the announcement to the public on Monday, remembering her as a “force of nature.”. Born and raised in the small town of Corbin on Aug. 9,...
Louisville Cardinal
15th Annual Sustainability Fair Returns to UofL
Despite the rain and chilly temperatures, the 15th annual Sustainability Fair returned to UofL during lunchtime Tuesday in the Humanties Quad. Various local organizations such as Louisville Pure Tap, Beyond Plastics, UofL’s Sustainability Department, and Westrock Recycling tabled the event, spreading awareness about green initiatives, how to get involved and be sustainable, and handing out such freebies like free plants.
WLKY.com
Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space celebrates 6 months of transforming lives
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When it comes to giving hope, Louisville’s first safe, outdoor space proves it truly takes a village. Grassroots and government organizations have worked tirelessly over the past six months for Hope Village, helping the homeless population transition to stable housing, but the work is far from over.
Louisville Cardinal
The Third Day of UofL Sustainablity Week: Craft Night
To engage the university students and educate them with sustainable ways to raise environmental awareness, the students of the UofL Sustainability organization hosted a craft night on Monday where everyone can create collages from people, animals, objects, or shapes from various magazines. Photos by Hevin Ramsey//The Louisville Cardinal.
WTVQ
‘I want people to think about this song’: Looking at the complicated legacy of ‘My Old Kentucky Home’
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS) — Dozens of people gathered on Sunday in the Kentucky Performing Art Center for a program called The State of Song: “My Old Kentucky Home” Faces a Changing World. The event was organized by the non-profit organization Kentucky to the World (KTW), in collaboration...
leoweekly.com
Oriental House Returns… And Is Just As Good As Ever
When Oriental House posted the news of its reopening on social media earlier this month, it made me so happy that I wanted to “like” it twice!. “We just want to thank everybody for the patience, love, and support throughout this journey,” the owners wrote. “This will be our first time opening our dining rooms to the public since the pandemic, so please continue to stay patient with us! Takeout will still be available as well.”
tmpresale.com
The Soul II Soul Tours performance in Louisville, KY Apr 1st, 2023 – pre-sale password
The newest Soul II Soul Tour presale code is now online at tmpresale.com: While this exclusive presale opportunity is on line, you can buy tickets for The Soul II Soul Tour before the public. Don’t pass up on this awesome chance to personally see The Soul II Soul Tour’s performance...
'It's not been easy': Louisville leader looks back on career successes, racial hardships
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Sadiqa Reynolds has served as president and CEO of the Louisville Urban League for seven years. She is the first woman to hold that role in the organization’s nearly 100-year history. As she finishes out her last week before starting her next opportunity, she is...
quicksie983.com
Country Legends Coming to Elizabethtown
Two country music legends are playing in Elizabethtown next week. Darryl Worley and Andy Griggs are performing at the Historic State Theater Thursday November 3rd at 7pm. Tickets are priced for preferred, reserved and balcony and range from 18.50 to 37.50. For more information visit thestate270.org. Podcast: Download (Duration: 0:23...
Radio Ink
What is The Cornbread Mafia?
IHeartPodcasts and Graphic Audio are proud to present “Cornbread Mafia,” a new podcast covering the true story of the biggest marijuana bust in U.S. history. Based on the book by Jim Higdon, find out what life was like for a group of Kentucky-based outlaws, a place with farming, moonshine, and pride in its bloodline. But timing is everything, as you’ll learn through the eyes of the unforgettable Johnny Boone, the man who hoped to grow and harvest one of the greatest marijuana crops in modern times and instead found himself (and all of surrounding Marion County), at the center of America’s War on Drugs.
Wave 3
Animal Care Society holding adoption special
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Animal Care Society is trying to make it easier for people to adopt. The no-kill shelter is holding a special through October with adoptions half-off. ACS adoptions can be made Wednesday through Sunday at 12207 Westport Road. For more on adopting a pet, click or...
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Best Private High School in Kentucky
Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
wdrb.com
Local young pool player takes his talents to a Junior World Championship
LOUISVILLE, Ky (WDRB) -- A young local pool player is preparing for a World competition. Keith Kaiser joins the talented Hayden Ernst before the upcoming tournament. He's not even a teenager and he's getting asked to play with the older kids. Hayden “Mav Man” Ernst has made his mark in...
leoweekly.com
PHOTOS: This Custom Mansion In Glenview Is Uniquely Modern
This one-of-a-kind, uniquely designed 5-bedroom home is located on 5.5 acres in Glenview. The well-thought out design of this home begins with the picturesque drive-way lined with trees. As you enter the home, you’ll notice the large, custom glass double doors. The modern, open design of this house makes...
Louisville WBB: Jack Harlow Recruits Chloe Kitts?
Jack Harlow has been recognized as a huge supporter of women’s basketball. With his latest involvement at Louisville Live, he could have an impact on Jeff Walz’s 2023 Recruiting Class. On May 27, 2022, artist Jack Harlow, a Louisville native, was on-stage at Forecastle wearing a Hailey Van...
Wave 3
Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s father dies at 90
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer announced his father has died. Fischer released a statement about his father’s passing on Tuesday. “It is with a heavy heart that I share that my father George Fischer has passed away at the age of 90. Dad came from humble beginnings here in Louisville, but neither barriers nor horizons limited his energy, intelligence or imagination when it came to meeting life and livelihood on his own terms. He thrived as a high school and college golf champion, served his nation in the Air Force and as a leader in the private sector and state government, and at the tender age of 78, he and my Mom, Mary Lee, started the Family Community Clinic to provide healthcare to low-income families of our city. Most importantly, he was the best father anyone could ask for. He and my Mom taught and showed me and my siblings that caring for others and leaving the world a better place are the best things anyone can accomplish. His family will continue to be guided by the limitless love he showed to our entire family; it will bless us as long as we live.”
You can enjoy unique 'Hot Brown' dishes at these 15 restaurants
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville is celebrating it's very first Hot Brown Week the week before Halloween 2022. The Kentucky-original dish is traditionally an open-faced turkey sandwich with bacon and Mornay sauce. Many Louisville restaurants, however, are attempting to break the Hot Brown mold. Some notable creations: Hot Brown Mac...
'It's never boring in the original Highlands': Louisville police, cowboy chase missing cow down Bardstown Road
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One cow remains on the loose and it was last seen in the Highlands. Three of the four cows that have been on the run since Friday morning have now been caught. Security footage captured by Jack Fry’s restaurant on Bardstown Road showed part of the...
