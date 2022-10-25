Read full article on original website
Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — Three men convicted of supporting plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Fentanyl distributor sentenced to 14 years for trafficking in Idaho, Eastern WA
SPOKANE, Wash. — A 23-year-old man from Cusick was sentenced to 168 months in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute fentanyl by U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice through the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington. The 23-year-old, Antoinne James Holmes, pleaded guilty on April...
Maine begins removing those naughty license plates
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine is cleaning up its roads one naughty license plate a time. The state is enforcing new rules to eliminate vulgar vanity license plates that proliferated after the state effectively eliminated its review process. That laissez-faire approach brought scores of complaints before lawmakers reinstated a review process. Secretary of State Shenna Bellows says she supports freedom of expression, but said profane language shouldn’t be on state-issued license plates. The state began sending letters this month recalling offensive license plates.
Police chief in Virginia capital city resigns amid scrutiny
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Officials say the police chief in Virginia’s capital city has resigned. A statement released by the city of Richmond said Gerald Smith resigned Tuesday afternoon and will be on administrative leave through Dec. 31. Acting police Major Richard Edwards has been temporarily appointed as police chief while officials conduct a nationwide search for Smith’s replacement. Smith has been police chief since July 2020. He has been under scrutiny over recent months for comments he made in July about authorities thwarting a mass shooting. Smith said at a July 6 news conference that two men had planned the shooting at a July 4 fireworks show at the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater. Two suspects were arrested, but neither has been charged with planning a mass shooting.
Prosecutors: Wisconsin parade suspect meant to hurt people
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Prosecutors have told jurors that a Wisconsin man intended to hurt people when he drove his SUV into a Christmas parade last year. Darrell Brooks faces six counts of homicide and 70 other counts. He would face mandatory life in prison if convicted of any of the homicide counts. Waukesha County District Attorney Susan Opper told jurors during closing arguments in Brooks’ trial Tuesday that his failure to stop after hitting the first person shows his actions were intentional. She added that he tried to elude police by abandoning the SUV and shedding his sweatshirt as he ran away.
Heat deaths in Arizona’s biggest county outpace last year’s
PHOENIX (AP) — This summer was the worst on record for heat-associated fatalities in Arizona’s largest county, with a record 359 deaths in the desert metro before the end of the six-month heat season. The fatalities in which heat was a factor outpaced the 339 confirmed in 2021 in the county that includes Phoenix. The final number could be higher still, with another 91 deaths in Maricopa County still being investigated. It raises concerns about protecting vulnerable people including the old and the homeless, not only in the desert Southwest where temperatures regularly hit triple digits but in many more temperate cities where climate change has been fueling more intense, frequent heat waves.
Texas teen charged in killing of mother found in trunk
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say a Texas teen charged with killing his mother, whose body was found in the trunk of a car he crashed in Nebraska, has been released from the hospital and faces a hearing to be sent back to his home state. The Nebraska State Patrol said in a news release Tuesday that 17-year-old Tyler Roenz, of Harris County, Texas, was discharged from a Nebraska hospital last week. He’s being held in Hall County, Nebraska, and faces an extradition hearing Friday. Authorities say the teen has been charged as an adult with murder in Texas in the killing of his mother, 49-year-old Michelle Roenz, who died of strangulation and blunt force trauma. The teen’s father reported them missing Oct. 13.
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s elections chief is cautioning that state law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day. Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose’s warning comes amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging voters to do just that. LaRose told The Associated Press that those voters who heed advice from a group of Republican election deniers and hold onto their paper ballots until Nov. 8 must deliver them to their county board of elections office. He says poll workers at precinct-level voting locations cannot accept them.
Ohio shooter of 5 family members claims he ‘had no choice’
WAVERLY, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man convicted of shooting five of eight family members killed in a 2016 massacre has testified he had no choice but to kill the mother of his child. Jake Wagner pleaded guilty last year to shooting five members of the Rhoden family in what prosecutors say was a custody dispute. Wagner testified Monday at the death penalty trial of his brother, George Wagner IV, who is also charged in the slayings. Jake Wagner said under questioning in Pike County court that he decided to kill Hanna Rhoden after an argument the two had about their daughter.
Authorities: Deputy fatally shoots man in Mojave Desert
ADELANTO, Calif. (AP) — A Southern California man has been shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy after he allegedly opened fire first in the Mojave Desert. Ezekiel Lamar Love was pronounced dead at a hospital after the shooting Monday. No deputies were hurt. San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies were called to Adelanto, about 85 miles northeast of downtown Los Angeles, around 8:20 a.m. Monday. They had received a report of a person damaging property and threatening violence. Love allegedly began shooting at a deputy who was in a marked sheriff’s vehicle. Authorities say the deputy returned fire and Love was struck by the gunshots.
Florida teen captures 28 Burmese pythons, gets top prize
MIAMI (AP) — A 19-year-old South Florida man captured 28 Burmese pythons during a 10-day competition to remove the invasive species. The challenge was created to increase awareness about the threats posed by the invasive snakes to the state’s ecology. Matthew Concepcion led 1,000 participants from 32 states, Canada and Latvia in the annual challenge. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said some 231 Burmese pythons were removed. Concepcion won the $10,000 Ultimate Grand Prize courtesy of the Bergeron Everglades Foundation. Dustin Crum received $1,500 for removing the longest python at just over 11 feet.
