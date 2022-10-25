Read full article on original website
Short-term residential facility for teens to open in Mendota Heights Heights
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — Youth correctional and social workers in the East Metro said the new short-term residential facility for teens in Mendota Heights Heights is desperately needed. Aspen House is expected to open its doors any day. The facility has 12 beds where children ages 12 to 18...
The impacts a looming railroad strike would have on groceries, holiday shopping
Another railroad union voted down a labor deal that's needed to avoid a nationwide strike. The Brotherhood of Railroad Signalmen voted down the tentative agreement coordinated between unions, freight rail companies and the Biden Administration. Trains move about one-third of our country's exports, like coal, grain and fertilizer, and if...
National nonprofit moves headquarters to St. Paul
ST PAUL, Minn. — Editors note: the above video first aired on Sept 9., 2022. A national nonprofit has crossed the border and set up shop in Minnesota’s capital city. Little Free Library, which was founded in Hudson, Wisc., announced on Thursday that it has relocated its headquarters to the Wycliff Building in St. Paul’s Midway neighborhood.
What residents of one Minneapolis homeless encampment need to survive winter
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - While the debate over Minneapolis’ policy toward homeless encampments continues at the government center and on Twitter, residents at the Quarry encampment are doing what they can to prepare for winter as temperatures drop. On Tuesday night, John Reps, a 42-year-old encampment resident from St....
'Shelter-in-place' alert about homicide suspect reaches more Twin Cities cellphones than intended
A "shelter-in-place" alert from law enforcement warning of a pursuit of a teenage homicide suspect from Roseville lit up more cellphones in and around St. Paul than intended late Tuesday morning, officials said. The alert from the Ramsey County Emergency Communications Center about the search for the 17-year-old male went...
Highway 22 construction to begin Monday
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - MnDOT wants drivers to be prepared for multiple projects beginning next week. Drivers on Hwy 22 connecting Mankato and St. Peter will see two projects starting Oct. 31. Rip-rap will be installed to prevent erosion on the road and install overflows on Minnesota River Bridge. MnDOT...
Shelter in place alert in Roseville incident 'inadvertently' sent to wider area of east metro
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — A shelter-in-place alert was received by people living and working in a large swath of Ramsey County because of a "homicide suspect at large." However, law enforcement officials say the alert was delivered to a wider geographical area than intended. The alert, which was received in...
New Hope Approves Revoking Rental Permit of Group Home, After Numerous Police Calls to Property
The New Hope City Council approved revoking a rental registration permit for a group home on Boone Avenue North after police reported more than 60 calls to the property in the past year and three citations for disorderly conduct. Police records show on one of the calls a resident threatened...
KARE in the Air: North St. Paul giant snowman
NORTH ST PAUL, Minn. — A requirement for most snow sculptures is snow — not in North St. Paul. Just off Highway 36 stands a 44-foot-tall 20-ton smiling snowman that is billed as the world's largest snowman, according to the city's website. Its smile alone stretches 16 feet.
Minneapolis may purchase abandoned gas station at 38th and Chicago near where George Floyd was killed
The City of Minneapolis may soon purchase the abandoned gas station at 38th Street and Chicago Avenue, across the street from the site of where George Floyd was killed in 2020.
'I believe I am here on purpose' | MPD Chief nominee Brian O'Hara pledges change
MINNEAPOLIS — Following a public hearing on Wednesday, Brian O'Hara could be confirmed as the next chief of police in Minneapolis as early as next week. The deputy mayor of Newark, N.J., who previously led the city's Department of Public Safety, would become the first chief hired from outside the Minneapolis Police Department in nearly two decades.
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey vetoes City Council's encampment staff directions
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday vetoed a pair of directives seeking a review of city practices on the closure of homeless encampments over their wording. The measures were passed last week by City Council. The first, proposed by Council Member Aisha Chughtai, directed the Regulatory Services department to tally...
First public hearing held for Minneapolis Police Chief nominee Brian O'Hara
MINNEAPOLIS — The Public Health and Safety Committee voted unanimously Wednesday to send Brian O'Hara's nomination to the Minneapolis City Council. Now, O'Hara's fate will lie with the council, which could vote as early as next week. During a public hearing Wednesday, O'Hara, who was nominated by Minneapolis Mayor...
The City of Minneapolis is trying to buy property inside George Floyd Square
MINNEAPOLIS — The City of Minneapolis has announced its intentions to purchase the Speedway property located at the intersection of 38th and Chicago, across the street from where George Floyd was murdered by former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The city wants to buy the property, which has been...
Maple Grove Celebrates Completed Main Street Makeover
Maple Grove businesses and city dignitaries cut the ribbon on the Main Street renovation project Monday. It’s the first update to Maple Grove’s Main Street in 20 years. The makeover includes a new road surface, plus improvements to sidewalks, pedestrian plazas, crosswalks, new trees and landscaping, which came with a price tag of $3 million.
'We need to figure out what happened' | How did the Roseville shelter-in-place alert accidentally spread so far?
ROSEVILLE, Minn. — As they searched for a homicide suspect Tuesday morning, Roseville Police called for a shelter-in-place, designed to reach people within a one-square-mile radius of the scene on Ryan Avenue. But as tens of thousands of people in the Twin Cities metro area soon discovered, the alert...
Ramsey Co. Sheriff Bob Fletcher calls for special session to address rising crime
RAMSEY COUNTY, Minn. -- With less than two weeks until Election Day, the Ramsey County sheriff wants lawmakers to come back for a special session.Crime has been a big topic before the Nov. 8 election.Sheriff Bob Fletcher says with a $12 billion surplus, that money could be going to crime prevention strategies.Fletcher says regardless of who wins that day, lawmakers should come back the next day and prove they're serious about doing something about crime - and only crime."It doesn't have to be all issues. Some of those issues can wait until July. Crime can't wait. We cannot wait. We are drowning right now," Fletcher said. Both the governor and legislative leaders released statements in response to the press conference, with both sides blaming the other for not doing more to tackle crime.
Election officials are taking extra security precautions heading into Election Day after ongoing threats
WISCONSIN, USA — Election Day is just around the corner, and while election officials are working behind the scenes to get the polls ready, they’re also taking extra precautions to keep people safe. Earlier this month, the FBI issued a warning for people to be on the lookout...
Drunken Minnesota Teen Steals Uber
One can only imagine what Uber drivers experience on a daily basis. Intoxicated passengers tend to be the biggest problem. Besides the obvious problems with drunk passengers, like puking in the car, obnoxious and belligerent passengers can be a real problem. I'm not sure what the official Uber policy is...
Encampment evictions to continue in winter
On Thursday, Oct. 20, the Minneapolis City Council voted 9-4 against a proposal to suspend further evictions of unhoused encampments within the city, with some council members saying the issue was outside the scope of the council’s control. The council passed two measures that require the City to report...
