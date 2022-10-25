Read full article on original website
What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree
Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
Alabama A&M, Alabama State each receive $500,000 for historic preservation
As part of Wednesday’s kickoff events for the 81st annual Magic City Classic, U.S. Rep Terri Sewell presented Alabama A&M University and Alabama State University with $500,000 checks to preserve historic structures on their campuses. [Read more about the 2022 Magic City Classic]. The funding is part of an...
Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes
AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
Victims of Crime and Leniency celebrates 40th anniversary
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In 1982, Alabama had no laws in the books to support crime victims in the state. That changed because of one woman, Miriam Shehane. She founded the Montgomery organization, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “I can’t believe it’s been...
Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
Alabama continues to expand job market
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least 400 new jobs are coming to the River Region. The company, Hyundai Mobis, will expand in Montgomery. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, this is another win for the state. “We support the work of companies that choose to make Alabama home,” said Ivey. “And...
3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama
The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
What happened on Alabama Live! 10-24 through 10-28
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Check out what happened during Alabama Live! this week. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!
5 ghost towns of north Alabama
There are more than 50 ghost towns in Alabama. Most of them were deserted, neglected or submerged. News 19 has brought you a list of 5 ghost towns in North Alabama.
Meet the candidates running for Alabama House District 74
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on to Election Day, and the two candidates in Alabama’s House District 74 race have been busy going door to door in neighborhoods in Montgomery rallying voters. “Letting them know about the election on November 8th, asking them for their vote and...
Alabama: Homebuilders, realtors frustrated by cluster mailbox policy
Local guidelines are causing headaches for both homebuilders and realtors who claim they are unaware of a new mandate from the United States Postal Service (USPS) that now requires cluster mailboxes for all new construction.
Local agencies receive $2.58 million to assist low-income families with utility costs
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded grants totaling $2.58 million to help low-income households with home energy costs during the winter months. The grants will enable 18 community service agencies to provide funding to help low-income families heat their homes this winter. “As we enter the coldest...
Preliminary plan revealed for new Pike Road High School
PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools recently revealed the preliminary layout for its new high school campus. “There’s a lot of things that happen before you start moving dirt. You have to go through the programming phase and the design phase,” said Pike Road Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford. “We know we need eight to 10 English classrooms, social studies classrooms, science classrooms. We’re designing the band room and the gymnasium. We’re putting the blocks together to form a school.”
Alabama will get nearly $300 million in opioid settlements. How will we spend it?
The state and cities of Alabama will split nearly $300 million in legal funds from companies that produced and distributed addictive opioid painkillers, and now they face big decisions about how to spend it. Some legal observers are closely watching how the process plays out in states across the country...
List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work
Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
