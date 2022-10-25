ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 1

Related
AL.com

What happened to Joe Nathan James Jr. during Alabama execution? Doctors at autopsy disagree

Standing in a room in north Birmingham, Dr. Boris Datnow prepared to find out what happened to a man recently executed by the state of Alabama. Everyone knew how it ended, but Datnow was set to do a second and private autopsy to shed light on what happened to the man just before he died, what his body looked like immediately after, and if there were any physical signs of contributing causes of death.
ALABAMA STATE
wvtm13.com

Rickey Smiley Morning Show LIVE

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The Magic City Classic Weekend is not the same without the early morning party featuring the Rickey Smiley Morning Show hosted by 98.7 Kiss, and after two years in quarantine the LIVE show is BACK!. This year, Rickey hosted his morning show live from the Boutwell...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Probate judge makes donation to all 14 Alabama HBCUs

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Bullock County Probate Judge James Tatum didn’t attend one of Alabama’s 14 Historically Black Colleges and Universities, but he’s showing his appreciation for them anyway. Alabama recently named October as HBCU Month, making it the first state in the nation to dedicate a...
ALABAMA STATE
opelikaobserver.com

Mayors Urge Alabamians To Vote Yes

AUBURN — Alabama’s mayors are asking for citizens to vote “yes” on Aniah’s Law. Aniah Blanchard was kidnapped from Auburn, Alabama, in 2019. She was 19 years old and attending Southern Union State Community College when she was murdered by her kidnapper. “The fall in...
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Victims of Crime and Leniency celebrates 40th anniversary

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - In 1982, Alabama had no laws in the books to support crime victims in the state. That changed because of one woman, Miriam Shehane. She founded the Montgomery organization, Victims of Crime and Leniency (VOCAL), which is celebrating its 40th anniversary. “I can’t believe it’s been...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Attorney general hosts statewide law enforcement summit

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Officers from across Alabama made their way to Montgomery for the 23rd Annual Attorney General’s Law Enforcement Summit Thursday. “This kind of event is invaluable for law enforcement,” said Greenville Police Chief Justin Lovvorn. Lovvorn says an increase in violent crime and a decrease...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Alabama continues to expand job market

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - At least 400 new jobs are coming to the River Region. The company, Hyundai Mobis, will expand in Montgomery. According to Gov. Kay Ivey, this is another win for the state. “We support the work of companies that choose to make Alabama home,” said Ivey. “And...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing seafood restaurants in Alabama that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Alabama hospital officials weigh in on ‘tripledemic’ concerns

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Health experts across the country are warning of a possible “tripledemic,” a combination of the flu, COVID-19 and RSV. They are all respiratory viruses. The concern is very much real in Alabama. “I think it’s certainly a possibility,” said Dr. Don Williamson with the...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Stolen guns, HBCU money, new Buc-ee’s: Down in Alabama

The number of firearms being stolen during vehicle break-ins in Birmingham is on the rise. Half-million-dollar checks are going to five Alabama HBCUs to preserve historic buildings. The cultural phenomenon known to highway travelers as Buc-ee’s is now less than a month from opening a North Alabama location. The...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSFA

Meet the candidates running for Alabama House District 74

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The countdown is on to Election Day, and the two candidates in Alabama’s House District 74 race have been busy going door to door in neighborhoods in Montgomery rallying voters. “Letting them know about the election on November 8th, asking them for their vote and...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Preliminary plan revealed for new Pike Road High School

PIKE ROAD, Ala. (WSFA) - Pike Road Schools recently revealed the preliminary layout for its new high school campus. “There’s a lot of things that happen before you start moving dirt. You have to go through the programming phase and the design phase,” said Pike Road Schools Superintendent Keith Lankford. “We know we need eight to 10 English classrooms, social studies classrooms, science classrooms. We’re designing the band room and the gymnasium. We’re putting the blocks together to form a school.”
PIKE ROAD, AL
WSFA

List of county-specific constitutional amendments on November ballot

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama voters will have choices on a number of county-specific amendments to the state constitution on Nov. 8. Here is a list of amendments for several central Alabama counties. Click here for the full list of statewide and county amendments. Autauga County. This would establish an...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Tuberville: Millennials, Gen X need to get to work

Appearing in Mobile on Tuesday, Sen. Tommy Tuberville celebrated local industry, shared a few insights into his time in office so far and blamed a failing education system and a couple of lazy generations for a “crisis” pushing the country to the brink of socialism. Tuberville was the...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy