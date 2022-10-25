Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Colorado patrol plans I-70 chain law checkpoints for commercial vehiclesHeather WillardColorado State
Kindred Resort breaks ground on Keystone’s first ski-in, ski-out hotelMargaret JacksonKeystone, CO
Visit these 3 Mountain Towns this Fall | The True Charm of ColoradoWanderlust WellmanColorado State
Related
Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in
BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
KKTV
Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case
DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
Tiny home builder under criminal investigation, declares bankruptcy
A convicted felon who promised to build people their tiny dream home has instead filed for bankruptcy and faces an investigation by the Englewood Police Department.
Mail carrier robbed at gunpoint, suspect on the run
A mail carrier was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday night in Northeast Park Hill, according to the U.S. Postal Service.
KKTV
Colorado poaching suspects accused of taking only ‘trophy parts’ of elk and bear, arrest papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Three men are accused of taking just “trophy parts” of an elk and a bear while hunting in mid-September near 11 Mile State Park, according to Park County arrest affidavits. Robert, Richard, and David Schlitt are facing illegal hunting charges after Colorado Parks...
coloradopolitics.com
Appeals court orders judge to reconsider drastic reduction to $33 million wrongful death verdict
Colorado's second-highest court has ordered an Arapahoe County judge to reconsider her decision to slash a jury's $33 million verdict to just $436,070 against a man who was speeding at 99 mph before he ran a red light and killed another motorist. Although District Court Judge Elizabeth Volz applied the...
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Self-Proclaimed “Guntry” Club Set to Open its Doors in Denver
88 Tactical, the self-proclaimed “Guntry” Club whose name maintains links to white supremacy and Neo-Nazi numerology, is planning to expand into the Denver metro area. The company announced plans to expand to 16 cities around the country in the coming year. Future locations are expected to be over...
Driver who struck pedestrian in Wheat Ridge didn’t know they hit someone
The Wheat Ridge Police Department said its investigation determined the driver in a deadly hit-and-run was unaware they had hit someone.
Dangerous dog charges filed against pit bull owners in deadly attack
The Colorado First Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced Monday that charges have been filed against the owners of two pit bull dogs involved in an attack last month that killed a woman and injured her grandson.
Man shot, killed by Louisville police identified
The man who was shot and killed by Louisville police after he threatened them with a butcher's knife was been identified. The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Lynn Fredericksen, 57.The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 Block of East Street, near Courtesy Road and Empire Road.In a statement, officers responded to calls regarding domestic violence. When officers arrived, a bloody Fredericksen was in the house holding a butcher's knife.According to Louisville police, Fredericksen threatened the three officers at the scene with the knife and they shot him. No officers were injured in the shooting.The Boulder County Investigation Team, as well as the District Attorney's Office, will investigate this shooting, and all officers that were involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy in these incidents.The Colorado Crisis Services line is 1-844-493-8255, and if you or someone you love has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
I-70 reopens following deadly crash near Georgetown
The Colorado State Patrol says westbound Interstate 70 is open near Georgetown following a deadly crash.
Big Game Poaching Ring Uncovered in Colorado, 3 Men Arrested
Thanks to the diligence of Colorado Parks and Wildlife a poaching ring in the front range has been put to a stop. According to a press release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW), 3 men have been arrested in connection to a poaching ring in Park County. What is Poaching?
cpr.org
Charges filed against owners of pit bulls that attacked and killed Golden resident
The alleged owners of two pitbulls in Golden are facing potential jail time and hefty fines after their dogs attacked and killed an 88-year-old woman. Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King filed multiple charges of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog against Kayla Mooney and Victor Bentley in district court on Monday. Mooney faces four counts. Bentley faces two.
lamarledger.com
Human composting facilities, the first since Colorado law change, offer unique burial option
A 50,000-square-foot warehouse housed in a gray, nondescript building in Montbello sat empty Thursday, but by mid-next year, it will be transformed into the latest — and largest — Denver-area facility where human bodies can be composted. The building will have places where families can hold ceremonies for...
10 top rated soup recipes for a cold Colorado day
If the colder temperatures and snow have you thinking of making something warm for dinner, we have you covered.
Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?
(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?. Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.
Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter
DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident
Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister
DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver. Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.
Towing complaints increase after Colorado's Towing Bill of Rights takes effect
Contact Denver7's coverage of predatory towing helped inspire a "Towing Bill of Rights" that took effect in August. Since then, state regulators have seen an increase in complaints about towers.
Comments / 0