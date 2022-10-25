ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, CO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

9NEWS

Suspect in 2019 Breckenridge death turns himself in

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. — The suspect in a deadly 2019 altercation in Breckenridge turned himself in to authorities, the U.S. Marshals said Tuesday. Miles Fernando Tovar, 38, of Breckenridge was taken into custody Monday on the following charges in the death of Brendan Rye, 29. Manslaughter. First-degree burglary. First-degree criminal...
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
KKTV

Reward offered in Colorado triple-homicide case

DENVER (KKTV) - A reward is being offered in Colorado tied to a triple-homicide case. On Wednesday, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) alongside Denver Police reached out to the public for help in connection to the deaths of 14-year-old Adrian Foster, 13-year-old Jayden Hoyle and Mr. Uriel Reyes-Medina.
DENVER, CO
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Self-Proclaimed “Guntry” Club Set to Open its Doors in Denver

88 Tactical, the self-proclaimed “Guntry” Club whose name maintains links to white supremacy and Neo-Nazi numerology, is planning to expand into the Denver metro area. The company announced plans to expand to 16 cities around the country in the coming year. Future locations are expected to be over...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Man shot, killed by Louisville police identified

The man who was shot and killed by Louisville police after he threatened them with a butcher's knife was been identified. The Boulder County Coroner's Office has identified the man as Lynn Fredericksen, 57.The shooting happened about 6:30 a.m. Sunday in the 300 Block of East Street, near Courtesy Road and Empire Road.In a statement, officers responded to calls regarding domestic violence. When officers arrived, a bloody Fredericksen was in the house holding a butcher's knife.According to Louisville police, Fredericksen threatened the three officers at the scene with the knife and they shot him. No officers were injured in the shooting.The Boulder County Investigation Team, as well as the District Attorney's Office, will investigate this shooting, and all officers that were involved will be placed on administrative leave, which is standard policy in these incidents.The Colorado Crisis Services line is 1-844-493-8255, and if you or someone you love has been affected by domestic violence, help can be found at the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.
LOUISVILLE, CO
cpr.org

Charges filed against owners of pit bulls that attacked and killed Golden resident

The alleged owners of two pitbulls in Golden are facing potential jail time and hefty fines after their dogs attacked and killed an 88-year-old woman. Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King filed multiple charges of unlawful ownership of a dangerous dog against Kayla Mooney and Victor Bentley in district court on Monday. Mooney faces four counts. Bentley faces two.
GOLDEN, CO
David Heitz

Denver’s prairie dogs: Pests or precious pups?

(Denver, Colo.) Colorado has thrown the prairie dogs to predatory ferrets, again raising the question: How can anyone kill such an adorable species?. Prairie dogs may just be the cutest thing in Colorado. A newcomer to the state seeing them for the first time may be shocked to see they really do resemble the creatures in the “Whack-A-Mole” game from childhood pizza parlor parties.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

Ice Castles will not be returning to Colorado this winter

DILLON, Colo. — The Ice Castles will not be returning to the mountains of Colorado this winter. This is the second-straight year the Ice Castles will not open in Colorado. From 2017 to 2020, the Ice Castles set up in Dillon over the winter. Last year, organizers announced that a planned move from Dillon to Silverthorne was unsuccessful.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Winter returns: I-70 westbound closed after fatal accident

Colorado's first major snow storm already claimed a victim, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP). Troopers tweeted at 7:46 a.m. Thursday I-70 was closed at Georgetown as they investigate a fatal crash involving a jackknifed semi-truck. They moved to closure to mile post 234, east of Dumont, to allow for detours and motorists to turn back east. As of 9:45 a.m., CSP reopened the left lane to allow vehicles...
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

Man sentenced for murder of 17-year-old sister

DENVER — A man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to the 2020 murder of his half-sister in Denver. Darsean Kelley, 28, pleaded guilty in August to second-degree murder in connection with the death of 17-year-old Marnee Kelley-Mills. He was sentenced Friday to 27 years in prison.
DENVER, CO

