ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
pdxfoodpress.com

Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th

Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

The 'Ax Murderess' who became Oregon’s first female convicted murderer

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Editor’s note: This story contains graphic depictions of violence. In May of 1854, the Lamb family gathered around the dinner table in their small log cabin. The family, who had lived in North Carolina, had settled in Clackamas in the new Oregon Territory following a brutal six-month expedition on the Oregon Trail.
CLACKAMAS, OR
Eater

What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?

Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life

Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Give Early. Give Often. Spread It Around: Welcome to Willamette Week’s 2022 Give!Guide!

In the pages that follow, you’ll find 235 local nonprofits organized into 10 categories. Each performs an essential service. Taken together, these wonderful organizations do so much for Portland we don’t know how our region could survive without them. Please learn as much about as many of them as you can at giveguide.org. We hope doing so will inspire you to give early—and often—during our year-end campaign.
PORTLAND, OR
philomathnews.com

Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor

Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Willamette Week’s 2022 Skidmore Prize Winners

Every year Willamette Week awards the Skidmore Prize to four young Portlanders who work every day to make Portland a better place and to preserve the community-oriented nature of the city we all know and love. This year we were so impressed that there’s five winners! If you’ve ever wondered who’s really making a difference in our community, read on.
PORTLAND, OR
pdxmonthly.com

Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own

Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
PORTLAND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy