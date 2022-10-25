Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
4 New Trader Joe's Locations In 2023Bryan DijkhuizenDraper, UT
Thursday in Portland: FBI, PPB investigating after email threats sent to 'wide variety' of Portland businesses, peopleEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: City council to hear public testimony on Mayor Wheeler's proposed camping banEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: PPB investigating after man badly injured in north Portland stabbing and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Actress JLAW In Video Supporting Portland Charter Reform Measure
It's Not Clear What Jennifer's Portland Ties Are
Art Alexakis reflects on Everclear’s 30th anniversary, getting ‘flipped off by little old ladies’ in Portland
Art Alexakis went from being flipped off on the highways of Portland for having California license plates to becoming the frontman of one of the city’s most notable rock bands. After moving from Los Angeles to Portland and disbanding his previous project, Colorfinger, he searched for musicians to form...
WWEEK
All Classical Announces Live Broadcast Featuring Caroline Shaw and Sō Percussion
All Classical Portland has announced a live broadcast will take place at the Patricia Reser Center at 7:30 pm on Friday, Nov. 11. Co-presented by Third Angle New Music and the Reser, the concert will feature Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Caroline Shaw and the quartet Sō Percussion. “All Classical Portland...
pdxfoodpress.com
Depressed Cake Shop Pops-Up in Portland on November 13th
Portland, Ore. (Oct. 26, 2022) — Depressed Cake Shop returns to Portland on November 13th, delighting shoppers while raising awareness about mental health. The concept began in 2013 in the U.K. to raise funds for a local charity, with the slogan “where there is cake there is hope, and there is always cake.” Since then, a handful of organizations around the U.S. have received the blessing from the founder to host their own pop-ups, including Portland’s own Baby Blues Connection.
KATU.com
Haunted underground tunnel tours in Portland's Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland's infamous underground tunnel system has intrigued people for over a century, and you can explore a portion of it thanks to Old Town Pizza & Brewing. There are stories of kidnapped sailors, trapdoors, and nefarious activities going on beneath the City of Portland - but...
The 'Ax Murderess' who became Oregon’s first female convicted murderer
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Editor’s note: This story contains graphic depictions of violence. In May of 1854, the Lamb family gathered around the dinner table in their small log cabin. The family, who had lived in North Carolina, had settled in Clackamas in the new Oregon Territory following a brutal six-month expedition on the Oregon Trail.
Eater
What Are We Wearing to Restaurants Now, Portland?
Welcome to Best Dressed, an Eater series where restaurant diners show and tell what they’re wearing out to dinner, from the small details to the splashy pieces — and how they approached getting dressed for each spot’s specific scene. After two years of inside time, how do we dress to go out these days?
WWEEK
Alanis Morissette’s “Jagged Little Pill: The Musical” Opens in Portland Next Month
Broadway in Portland has announced the Portland premiere of Alanis Morissette’s Jagged Little Pill: The Musical, which will be performed at the Keller Auditorium Nov. 15-20. Tickets to the award-winning show, inspired by the iconic rock album of the same name, are available now at BroadwayinPortland.com. Directed by Diane...
WWEEK
The Portland Spirit Is Bringing Back Its Popular Holiday Cinnamon Bear Cruises for the First Time Since 2019
One year after kids began cautiously crawling back into Santa’s lap—following a holiday season of socially distanced wish list sharing—another local holiday icon is set to return: the Cinnamon Bear. The Portland Spirit has announced it is resuming its popular breakfast cruises with the cuddly mascot of...
WWEEK
Amaized and Confused, Portlanders Make a Fall Pilgrimage to Sauvie Island
Based on the long line of cars streaming onto Sauvie Island last weekend, it looked like pretty much everyone in Portland was headed to one of the area’s many farms for fall traditions, including the always-popular corn maze at The Pumpkin Patch. Now in its 24th year, the network...
Homeless Army veteran, stabbed to death in Old Town, tried to spread joy on Portland’s streets, friends say
Anthony Matthew Hartley stood outside Northeast Portland’s Gateway Transit Center one day last year as a bus pulled up. As a man stepped off the bus, Hartley called out to him, “Hey, what’s the matter, did you lose your smile today?”. Then Hartley, a homeless Army veteran,...
No butterfly wings left after pumpkins smashed by vandals in Portland area
From Vancouver to Happy Valley, homeowners and their security cameras have spotted vandals running up to doors, doing everything from stealing or toppling decorations to crushing pumpkins -- and police want to find those responsible.
WWEEK
A Cold Building in a Hot Neighborhood Will Soon Have New Life
Address: 2436 SE 12th Ave. Square footage: 13,568 (lot); 3,399 (warehouse) Owner: Carter Machine & Tool Inc. Why it’s empty: The longtime owner died. You’d be hard-pressed to find a more attractively located ghost building than the graffiti-festooned warehouse on a triangular-shaped lot at the intersection of Southeast 12th Avenue and Division Street, on the southwest end of Ladd’s Addition in the Hosford-Abernethy neighborhood.
WWEEK
Give Early. Give Often. Spread It Around: Welcome to Willamette Week’s 2022 Give!Guide!
In the pages that follow, you’ll find 235 local nonprofits organized into 10 categories. Each performs an essential service. Taken together, these wonderful organizations do so much for Portland we don’t know how our region could survive without them. Please learn as much about as many of them as you can at giveguide.org. We hope doing so will inspire you to give early—and often—during our year-end campaign.
philomathnews.com
Highest-rated bars in Portland, Oregon, according to Tripadvisor
Over the years, Tripadvisor has become the world’s largest travel resource with 37.7 unique online visitors in the U.S. alone. When the site was founded in 2000, the founders’ goal was to provide travelers with an online platform to exchange reviews of destinations and hospitality businesses such as hotels and restaurants. Travelers from all over the world continue to use the site and app to determine where to stay, learn about the under-the-radar gems in their chosen destination, and where to eat, based on other travelers’ reviews.
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
Boiled, baked & perfectly shaped: Try these Portland bagels
Henry Higgins Boiled Bagels, Kenny and Zuke's Delicatessen and Spielman Bagels are just a few bagel shops around the city.
WWEEK
Get Your Reps In: David Lynch’s “Eraserhead” Is Coming to the Clinton Street Theater
David Lynch’s experimental fever nightmare loosely follows a depressed man (Jack Nance) living in a desolate industrial apartment, but is mostly a surreal allegory for fears of fatherhood, manifested in the form of a chronically crying baby-creature-thing. It’s actually kinda cute. Before all the pus, of course. Clinton, Oct. 27.
WWEEK
Willamette Week’s 2022 Skidmore Prize Winners
Every year Willamette Week awards the Skidmore Prize to four young Portlanders who work every day to make Portland a better place and to preserve the community-oriented nature of the city we all know and love. This year we were so impressed that there’s five winners! If you’ve ever wondered who’s really making a difference in our community, read on.
pdxmonthly.com
Property Watch: A Classic Midcentury In Multnomah Village That May Have Been the Architect’s Own
Editor’s Note: Portland Monthly’s “Property Watch” column takes a weekly look at an interesting home in Portland’s real estate market (with periodic ventures to the burbs and points beyond, for good measure). This week: a midcentury-modern in Multnomah Village that may have been an architect's dream home. Got a home you think would work for this column? Get in touch at [email protected].
