ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gwinnett County, GA

Trailer owned by Gwinnett County Cub Scouts stolen, leaving pack without supplies

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lTBYi_0imWPG5G00

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A trailer belonging to some Gwinnett County Cub Scouts was stolen from a church parking lot, leaving the group of 5 to 11-year-olds without all the supplies they have raised money to buy this year.

“That’s not something kids should have to deal with,” said Cubmaster Gary Dailey with Pack 1597, based out of Hoschton.

Dailey discovered that the locked trailer was stolen on Oct. 14, the same day as a fall family camping trip.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

“Only way that it could be gone is if somebody cut the hitch,” he said to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

It was loaded with a race track for Pinewood Derbies and supplies for a camping trip.

“We stored everything in the trailer, we had our race track in the trailer, rocket launcher, our camping gears, our tents, our stoves, our food, everything was in there and they pulled off with it.”

Parents pitched in for what they needed for the weekend. Dailey says it will cost thousands to replace everything stolen.

“That track alone was a $3,000 track,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to replace that for a good while, we’ll just have to borrow.”

The older scouts that also meet at the church had one of their trailers stolen last year too, according to Dailey.

“Somebody had sold it to a self-storage, scratched out the VIN, painted over it, but the letters started coming through,” he said.

They bought it back for $1,500 and bought stronger locks while parked at the church.

They hope to find or replace this trailer and find even more ways to protect it.

“You’d think there’d be a little sanctuary here,” said Dailey.

The scouts are planning a fundraiser by next month. For more information, you can contact Pack 1597 at 404-625-7432.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Trail of candy wrappers leads Ga. deputies to 9 people accused of leading burglary ring

NEWNAN, Ga. — A trail of discarded candy wrappers led to nine people being arrested by the Coweta County Sheriff’s Office for allegedly burglarizing homes in Newnan. Deputies told Channel 2′s Bryan Mims that bag of Milky Way candy bars was critical to solving the case. They say the trail of wrappers led them right to a group of people they believe were responsible for several burglaries.
NEWNAN, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Buckhead restaurant catches fire overnight

ATLANTA — A fire broke out at an Atlanta restaurant overnight. Atlanta Fire and Rescue Department said at 2:40 a.m. Saturday, firefighters were called out to Preview Restaurant and Bar at 2221 Peachtree Road NE after a report of smoke coming from the roof. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Woman dead, teen boy injured in Athens shooting overnight

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a woman dead and a teenager injured overnight. ACCPD said early Friday morning at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers heard multiple gunshots while patrolling in the Jefferson Road area. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Woman shot while driving on DeKalb County road

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A woman is recovering in the hospital after she says she was shot while driving in DeKalb County. Officials say at around 9:45 p.m., officers responded to the 1800 block of South Stone Mountain Lithonia Road after reports of a person shot. At the scene, they...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
137K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy