Trailer owned by Gwinnett County Cub Scouts stolen, leaving pack without supplies

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A trailer belonging to some Gwinnett County Cub Scouts was stolen from a church parking lot, leaving the group of 5 to 11-year-olds without all the supplies they have raised money to buy this year.

“That’s not something kids should have to deal with,” said Cubmaster Gary Dailey with Pack 1597, based out of Hoschton.

Dailey discovered that the locked trailer was stolen on Oct. 14, the same day as a fall family camping trip.

“Only way that it could be gone is if somebody cut the hitch,” he said to Channel 2′s Matt Johnson.

It was loaded with a race track for Pinewood Derbies and supplies for a camping trip.

“We stored everything in the trailer, we had our race track in the trailer, rocket launcher, our camping gears, our tents, our stoves, our food, everything was in there and they pulled off with it.”

Parents pitched in for what they needed for the weekend. Dailey says it will cost thousands to replace everything stolen.

“That track alone was a $3,000 track,” he said. “We’re not going to be able to replace that for a good while, we’ll just have to borrow.”

The older scouts that also meet at the church had one of their trailers stolen last year too, according to Dailey.

“Somebody had sold it to a self-storage, scratched out the VIN, painted over it, but the letters started coming through,” he said.

They bought it back for $1,500 and bought stronger locks while parked at the church.

They hope to find or replace this trailer and find even more ways to protect it.

“You’d think there’d be a little sanctuary here,” said Dailey.

The scouts are planning a fundraiser by next month. For more information, you can contact Pack 1597 at 404-625-7432.

