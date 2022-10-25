ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Comments / 5

Various Averages
1d ago

after learning there really isn't over site over these Charity programs never will I donate again or until Ellison and Waltz are out of office any ways

Reply(2)
3
Related
twincitieslive.com

Anoka Native Gretchen Carlson

We could not be celebrating the town of Anoka, Minnesota without talking to it’s most famous person to come from there. Gretchen Carlson is a graduate of Anoka High School in 1984, is a former Miss America, an accomplished journalist and a recognized trailblazer and advocate for women’s rights. While Gretchen no longer resides in Anoka, Minnesota she brings her kids back every year form New York City.
ANOKA, MN
MedicalXpress

High-needs boy stuck in ER amid growing child welfare pressure in Minnesota

A distressing situation is unfolding inside the emergency department of Ridgeview Medical Center in Waconia, where a 10-year-old boy with severe autism and aggression has been confined for seven months. Foster and group homes can't handle him, so county guardians keep sending him back to the ER, the one place...
WACONIA, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Best Private High School in Minnesota

Faith in America's public education system is fading in many parts of the country. According to a recent Gallup poll, only 28% of Americans have a high level of confidence in public schools, down from over 60% in the mid-1970s. While much of this distrust has been fueled in recent years by culture war issues, many public schools also face deeper, structural problems related to funding, staffing, and academic outcomes.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Voice of the voter: What are Minnesotans thinking ahead of midterm elections?

MINNEAPOLIS -- Polling in Minnesota shows many races are close in the final days before voters cast their ballots—and more than 170,000 in the state have already voted early, according to the latest data from the secretary of state's office. Fewer people typically vote in midterm elections than in presidential years, but turnout can make or break tight races. MORE: WCCO.com's 2022 Election GuideFor those planning to vote, what are key issues motivating them? WCCO went to Burnsville, Anoka, Hutchinson and St. Paul to see what's on some voters' minds. INFLATION AND THE ECONOMYInflation is consistently surveyed as a top issue among voters...
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Reformer

Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them

A last-minute lawsuit filed by a Republican attorney has roiled a southeastern Minnesota county and prompted Secretary of State Steve Simon to intervene, warning that if the lawsuit is successful, it could upend elections across the state. The post Right-wingers continue quest to change Minnesota elections; progressives form group to protect them appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

These Minnesotans go all out decorating their homes for Halloween

On Labor Day weekend when Minnesotans are enjoying the last few moments of summer, Stillwater resident Chad Bracewell is busy planning for the future — one that includes a fog machine, cobwebs and skeletons. Bracewell, 24, and his mother, Michelle Bracewell-Musson, tend to go “all out” for holidays but...
STILLWATER, MN
boreal.org

VIDEO: Debate Night in Minnesota: A conversation with Dr. Scott Jensen

On Sunday, WDIO broadcast and streamed Debate Night in Minnesota, a three-hour debate broadcast live from Saint Paul College in St. Paul. The debate featured candidates running for Minnesota Secretary of State, Minnesota Attorney General and Minnesota Governor. Both Incumbent Gov. Tim Walz and Dr. Scott Jensen were invited to...
MINNESOTA STATE
boreal.org

Minnesota DNR Seedling sales start November 1

From the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources - October 24, 2022. The Nursery is happy to announce that seedling sales kickoff on Tuesday, November 1. We have updated our process to improve efficiency and customer experience. A few highlights are below. If you are planning to order seedlings this fall, please visit our seedling ordering webpage for complete information.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Minnesota Halloween Attraction Is One Of The Best In The Entire Country

The Today Show did a segment on why people love being scared. They explained, “The moment we feel threatened, we feel increasingly more strong and powerful physically, and more intuitive emotionally. This charge to our physical and mental state is called an “adrenaline rush,” and as humans we are apparently hard-wired to be drawn to this type of feeling.”
MINNESOTA STATE
mprnews.org

Landmark power plant in western Minnesota to be imploded

A long-shuttered power plant in western Minnesota will be imploded Thursday, ending nearly a century as a landmark in the region. The Minnesota Valley Generating Plant in Granite Falls dates back to the 1930s, and for decades it provided power for a wide swath of the state as well as serving as an symbol of the city.
GRANITE FALLS, MN
mnprairieroots.com

Appreciating apple orchards in my area of southern Minnesota

I LOVE APPLE SEASON here in Minnesota. Stopping at a local apple orchard for recently-harvested apples or picking my own (especially with the grandkids) gives me joy. That joy comes in supporting locally-grown, in the experience and in that first bite into a crisp, fresh apple. I love the crunch, the tang, the juiciness. An apple tastes of sun and rain, summer and autumn… so much goodness inside.
MINNESOTA STATE
wpr.org

Hospital merger could affect 2M patients in Wisconsin, 3 other Midwest states

About two million people in Wisconsin and three other Midwestern states could have better access to specialty health care. That's if a merger between Marshfield Clinic Health System and Essentia Health moves forward. Marshfield Clinic operates hospitals and clinics throughout Wisconsin. This month, it announced a potential merger with the...
WISCONSIN STATE
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

A Snow Day Has New Meaning For Students In This Minnesota Town

It's a fact of life in Minnesota, it is going to snow, and if you've got a student in your house the dream for them is to have a couple of snow days every winter. So knowing that we have to get close with our snow removal tools we've begun to name our snowplows, and now it seems at least in one Minnesota town they are doing something a little bit more personal with their snowplows. The town is letting students paint their snowplow blades.
NORTHFIELD, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota mine developers plan to move processing plant to N.D.

TAMARACK, Minn. — Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns.Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth."Removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota significantly reduces land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting," Talon said in a statement.Todd Malan, a Talon executive, said relocating the battery-minerals processing plant to North Dakota means...
TAMARACK, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy