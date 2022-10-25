Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Is the Snowiest and Coldest Town in North CarolinaDianaBeech Mountain, NC
Food Truck'n in the Tri-cities Has Become a Phenomenon and is Taking Over the CountryJohn M. DabbsBristol, VA
Bluff City Coffee Shop Wins Best of the Tri-Cities Coffee Shop Contest Above CompetitionJohn M. DabbsBluff City, TN
Dry Weather in Region Forces Local Officials to Stop Outdoor Burning For nowJohn M. DabbsKingsport, TN
Spooky Delights Abound Throughout the Tri-cities As Halloween Is Almost Upon UsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Johnson City Press
D-B boys pull off stunner; Lady Trailblazers capture first region title
GRAY — The word of the day at Tuesday’s Region 1 cross country championships at Daniel Boone was “upset” after streaks came to an end and predictions had to be thrown out the window. In the Class AAA races, the top three teams plus the first...
Johnson City Press
Union edges Abingdon to win Mountain 7 boys cross country title
WISE — The team scoring in Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District boys cross country championships at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds was so close Union coach Mark Castle was not sure if his team had won. “Did we win it?” Castle asked when approached by the media after the meet....
wcyb.com
Construction for new Dobyns-Bennett High School sports complex progresses
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett remains closed as renovations for a new athletic facility are underway. Construction for the Tribe Athletic Complex is progressing. Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Andy True said crews have been working on renovating the gym for the past...
Johnson City Press
SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys
No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
Johnson City Press
Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend
Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
Johnson City Press
TCAT-Elizabethton celebrates Halloween and Student Appreciation Week
ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton — a chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the...
Johnson City Press
Creepy, colorful and just in time for Halloween
If you’re wanting to get in the Halloween spirit, check out Brandi Merritt’s house on Woodmont Drive in Johnson City. Merritt spends weeks each fall creating a spooky, seasonal display where you'll find lots of skulls, skeletons, jack-o-lanterns and monsters.
Family remembers skydiver who died in pre-game Musket Bowl jump
The man who died after a skydiving accident in Jonesborough has been identified by his family.
Johnson City Press
East High biology teacher, coach latest in Teacher Spotlight
BLUFF CITY — A local teacher who excels as a biology teacher, co-sponsor of school groups, college coach and camp counselor is the latest Teacher Spotlight recipient.
Johnson City Press
Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City
Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
wjhl.com
A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics
(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
Family announces celebration of life for man who died in Musket Bowl skydiving accident
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kim Sheffield lost her husband, 55-year-old Richard Sheffield, when he died in a skydiving accident at the David Crockett vs. Daniel Boone High School Musket Bowl in Jonesborough Friday night. Kim invited the community to celebrate Richard’s life on Thursday, Oct. 27 at Cornerstone Church located at 120 Cornerstone Drive […]
Coffee for a Cause: South Fork Coffee wins Tri-Cities Best
This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a section of News Channel 11’s community coverage that asks you to choose your favorite businesses in the region. South Fork Coffee was chosen as the area’s top coffeehouse, among several competitors: Brewrista and the Bean – Johnson City Dos Gatos Coffee Bar – Johnson City The Coffee […]
Johnson City Press
Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7
Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transporta- tion officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity...
Almost six months after disappearance, Kingsport family still searching for son
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – It’s been almost six months since a Tri-Cities man who was scheduled to take a bus from Knoxville to Johnson City disappeared. Jeremy Stout had a ticket for a Greyhound bus on May 7 that Knoxville police said was used, but they can’t confirm whether or not he actually got on […]
Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
Johnson City Press
Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday
The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight the Oct. 29 Heritage Day at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not to mention things...
Johnson City Press
City parks to close early
All Johnson City parks will close at dark on Friday through Monday, Oct. 31. Scheduled pavilion rentals, special events and athletic events will continue as scheduled. Parks will return to regular closing times on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Hawkins County kitten made full recovery after leg sawed off; found forever home
MOUNT CARMEL, Tenn. (WJHL) — An orange tabby cat who lost his front leg in June gained a forever home months later after his caretaker made the decision to keep him. Dustin the cat is named after the Hawkins County deputy who rescued him after finding the kitten with a severed front leg. Workers at […]
