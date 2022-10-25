ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Johnson City Press

Union edges Abingdon to win Mountain 7 boys cross country title

WISE — The team scoring in Wednesday’s Mountain 7 District boys cross country championships at the Virginia-Kentucky District Fairgrounds was so close Union coach Mark Castle was not sure if his team had won. “Did we win it?” Castle asked when approached by the media after the meet....
ABINGDON, VA
wcyb.com

Construction for new Dobyns-Bennett High School sports complex progresses

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Buck Van Huss sports dome at Dobyns-Bennett remains closed as renovations for a new athletic facility are underway. Construction for the Tribe Athletic Complex is progressing. Kingsport City Schools Superintendent Andy True said crews have been working on renovating the gym for the past...
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

SWV volleyball: All higher seeds advance in M7, CD tourneys

No team upset the apple cart Monday when the Mountain 7 and Cumberland district volleyball tournaments got underway. The tournaments move to single sites for their semifinal and final rounds on Tuesday and Thursday. The Mountain 7 teams gather at Union in Big Stone Gap and the Cumberland squads head to Eastside in Coeburn.
BIG STONE GAP, VA
WJHL

3 NE TN teams move up in latest AP prep football poll

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL/AP) — High school football season is winding down and several Northeast Tennessee teams moved up in this week’s AP Tennessee prep football poll. In Class 6A, Dobyns-Bennett held on to its No. 3 ranking after defeating Oak Ridge 21–12 on Friday. Daniel Boone moved up one spot to No. 4 in […]
TENNESSEE STATE
Johnson City Press

Milligan Homecoming happening this weekend

Milligan University will be hosting alumni and friends on campus this weekend, Oct. 28-29, for its annual Homecoming celebration. The weekend will include alumni-specific events along with several events that are open to the public. Events open to the public include: a parade, bridge dedication, 5K run/walk, concert, theater production, lectures and athletic events, according to a press release.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

TCAT-Elizabethton celebrates Halloween and Student Appreciation Week

ELIZABETHTON — Halloween has long been a favorite holiday at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology-Elizabethton — a chance to take a tiny break from studies and have a few laughs with fellow students and enjoy a meal together. The TCAT tradition has always included awards for the...
ELIZABETHTON, TN
Johnson City Press

Creepy, colorful and just in time for Halloween

If you’re wanting to get in the Halloween spirit, check out Brandi Merritt’s house on Woodmont Drive in Johnson City. Merritt spends weeks each fall creating a spooky, seasonal display where you'll find lots of skulls, skeletons, jack-o-lanterns and monsters.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Juan Siao: Something different in downtown Johnson City

Restaurateur Rafael Zabala continues to impress the downtown Johnson City restaurant scene with the newly successful restaurant, Juan Siao. Located at the corner of Tipton and Buffalo streets, Juan Siao is Zabala’s way of honoring Kenny Siao, Zabala’s mentor, guiding light and friend.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
wjhl.com

A Visit to Associated Orthopaedics

(WJHL) Amy takes us inside Associated Orthopaedics in Kingsport to visit with Dr. Benjamin Potter about their services. For more information visit Associated Orthopaedics online.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Coffee for a Cause: South Fork Coffee wins Tri-Cities Best

This story is part of Tri-Cities Best, a section of News Channel 11’s community coverage that asks you to choose your favorite businesses in the region. South Fork Coffee was chosen as the area’s top coffeehouse, among several competitors: Brewrista and the Bean – Johnson City Dos Gatos Coffee Bar – Johnson City The Coffee […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Gray community meeting set for Nov. 7

Johnson City, Washington County and Tennessee Department of Transporta- tion officials will host a community meeting on Nov. 7 for residents to learn more about development requests in the Gray area. A presentation about these requests and the required processes will be offered at 6 p.m. followed by an opportunity...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Budweiser Clydesdales to visit Tri-Cities Dec. 1-4

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The famed Budweiser Clydesdales will appear at two area Christmas parades and a couple other spots at the beginning of December, according to a news release. The large draft horses, an iconic part of Anheuser-Busch’s branding since 1933, will be harnessed and hitched to the famous red Budweiser beer wagon […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Next Carter Railroad Museum Heritage Day is Saturday

The legendary Southern Railway, as well as the many other railroad lines of the Southeast, will highlight the Oct. 29 Heritage Day at East Tennessee State University’s George L. Carter Railroad Museum. “The vacation destinations of the South generated competitive railroad traffic since railroading began, not to mention things...
Johnson City Press

City parks to close early

All Johnson City parks will close at dark on Friday through Monday, Oct. 31. Scheduled pavilion rentals, special events and athletic events will continue as scheduled. Parks will return to regular closing times on Tuesday, Nov. 1.
