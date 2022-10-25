Read full article on original website
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
wrestlinginc.com
Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match
When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.
411mania.com
Various News: Karl Anderson Refuses To Vacate NEVER Openweight Title, Dustin Rhodes Becomes A Grandfather, NXT Video Highlights
– As previously reported, NJPW announced that if Karl Anderson doesn’t defend the NEVER Openweight title against Hikuleo at Battle Autumn, the title will be vacated. Anderson, who is booked for WWE Crown Jewel that same day, refused to give up the belt. He wrote: “I’m not vacating anything....
PWMania
Tessa Blanchard Speaks Out About Her Wrestling Status
Tessa Blanchard has been out of the spotlight since she was the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was subsequently stripped of the title and left the promotion. Blanchard was reportedly at odds with WOW Women Of Wrestling, and it’s believed she’s left the promotion because...
wrestletalk.com
Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV
Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
411mania.com
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
Fightful Joshi Journal (10/26/22): Mayu Iwatani vs. KAIRI Set For IWGP Women's Title Final At Historic X-Over
The latest edition of the Fightful Joshi Journal breaks down the IWGP Women's Championship tournament and provides some thoughts on the final between Mayu Iwatani and KAIRI -- which will happen at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over. Mayu Iwatani, KAIRI Set To Bring STARDOM History To IWGP Women's Championship at...
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022
We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation
AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus. * Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue. * Dante Martin...
Yardbarker
Chris Jericho defending ROH title against former champion on next AEW Dynamite
Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho's desire to destroy the legacy of ROH will continue on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as he faces a mystery former champion. Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the title at September's Dynamite Grand Slam, Jericho has successfully defended against Bandido, Bryan Danielson, and Dalton Castle. He will look to keep it going next Wednesday.
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Glacier Working on Autobiography
– PWInsider reports that Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Impact has announced that Laredo Kid will face Black Taurus on Before The Imapct at 7:15 pm EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus.
411mania.com
WWE News: Note on Hulu Content, Candice LeRae Tweets Indi Hartwell, Top 10 NXT Moments
– The saga of WWE content on Hulu continues. PWInsider reports that the latest expiration date for WWE’s Hulu content has been removed again. As noted, this is not the first time this has happened. – Candice LeRae tagged NXT’s Indi Hartwell on Twitter yesterday, noting she got jumped...
wrestleview.com
NJPW issues statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status, Anderson comments
New Japan Pro Wrestling issued an official statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5, which is the same day at WWE Crown Jewel. NJPW has advertised Karl Anderson for the event where he is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn show.
Final Two Competitors Advance To The Quarterfinals In NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament
The quarterfinals are set. At the October 28 NJPW Battle Autumn event, Toru Yano and Ren Narita officially advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJPW WORLD TV Title Tournament. Yano, with help from The Great Muta, picked up a victory over The Great-O-Khan while Narita pinned Ishii with a capture belly-to-belly suplex.
411mania.com
First Names Advance in X-Division Championship Tournament On Impact Wrestling
The first two stars have advanced in the X-Division Championship Tournament by vitrue of wins on this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show and Before the Impact, Black Taurus and Trey Miguel made their way to the semifinals after winning their first-round matches. Taurus defeated Laredo Kid and Miguel beat Alan Angels to move on.
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
411mania.com
Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.27.22
Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we will have Trey Miguel vs Alan Angels in a match from the X Division Championship Tournament, Tasha Steelz will be in action, we find out what’s next for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Bully Ray, Joe Hendry faces Raj Singh and Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Taylor Wilde face VXT & Gisele Shaw. So let’s jump right in!
411mania.com
X-Division Title Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling
Impact Wrestling has announced the card for next week’s show, including two X-Division Title Tournament matches and more. The following matches are set for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:. * Aussie Open vs. Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian. * Eric Young vs. Sami...
411mania.com
Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK To Write Them Out On Impact Wrestling
The OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them to write them off on tonight’s show. As reported yesterday the trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time deals with AEW. The three finished up with Impact at the most recent Impact tapings and made their AEW debuts a couple of weeks ago on Rampage.
