ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
411mania.com

The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment

MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
wrestlinginc.com

Shawn Michaels Comments On Rumored Plans For Eddie Guerrero Match

When Shawn Michaels returned to in-ring action at "SummerSlam" 2002 after a four-year absence, "dream matches" once thought improbable were suddenly possible. Over the next eight years, many of those "dream matches" occurred as Michaels faced a "Who's Who" of pro wrestling icons: Rob Van Dam, Goldberg, Chris Jericho, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, Hulk Hogan, John Cena, and more. One match that was rumored but never happened was Michaels against Eddie Guerrero.
PWMania

Tessa Blanchard Speaks Out About Her Wrestling Status

Tessa Blanchard has been out of the spotlight since she was the Impact Wrestling World Heavyweight Champion during the COVID-19 pandemic. She was subsequently stripped of the title and left the promotion. Blanchard was reportedly at odds with WOW Women Of Wrestling, and it’s believed she’s left the promotion because...
TEXAS STATE
wrestletalk.com

Triple H Planning To Cancel 14-Year WWE PPV

Paul Levesque (Triple H) is reportedly planning to cancel a WWE pay-per-view (or premium live event) that has been a regular fixture on the calendar for 14 years. According to WrestleVotes speaking with GiveMeSport, Levesque will not be going forward with annual Hell in a Cell events. WrestleVotes explained that...
411mania.com

NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn

NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
411mania.com

Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022

We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
NORFOLK, VA
411mania.com

Spoilers For Next Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation

AEW taped matches for next week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation before tonight’s episode of Dynamite, and the results are online. You can see the full spoilers below from the taping, per PWInsider:. * Frankie Kazarian def. Rhett Titus. * Kiera Hogan def. Skye Blue. * Dante Martin...
Yardbarker

Chris Jericho defending ROH title against former champion on next AEW Dynamite

Ring of Honor Champion Chris Jericho's desire to destroy the legacy of ROH will continue on next Wednesday's AEW Dynamite as he faces a mystery former champion. Since defeating Claudio Castagnoli for the title at September's Dynamite Grand Slam, Jericho has successfully defended against Bandido, Bryan Danielson, and Dalton Castle. He will look to keep it going next Wednesday.
MARYLAND STATE
wrestleview.com

NJPW issues statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status, Anderson comments

New Japan Pro Wrestling issued an official statement regarding Karl Anderson’s status for the Battle Autumn event on November 5, which is the same day at WWE Crown Jewel. NJPW has advertised Karl Anderson for the event where he is scheduled to defend the NEVER Openweight Championship at the Battle Autumn show.
411mania.com

First Names Advance in X-Division Championship Tournament On Impact Wrestling

The first two stars have advanced in the X-Division Championship Tournament by vitrue of wins on this week’s Impact Wrestling. On tonight’s show and Before the Impact, Black Taurus and Trey Miguel made their way to the semifinals after winning their first-round matches. Taurus defeated Laredo Kid and Miguel beat Alan Angels to move on.
411mania.com

WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw

The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
411mania.com

Himanshu’s Impact Wrestling Review 10.27.22

Hey there, IMPACT fans! It’s Thursday and that means it’s time for another episode of IMPACT Wrestling. I’m Himanshu (@Himanshu_Doi) and you know how this works. Tonight on IMPACT, we will have Trey Miguel vs Alan Angels in a match from the X Division Championship Tournament, Tasha Steelz will be in action, we find out what’s next for the Call Your Shot Gauntlet winner Bully Ray, Joe Hendry faces Raj Singh and Jordynne Grace, Mickie James & Taylor Wilde face VXT & Gisele Shaw. So let’s jump right in!
411mania.com

X-Division Title Tournament Matches & More Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced the card for next week’s show, including two X-Division Title Tournament matches and more. The following matches are set for next week’s episode, which airs Thursday night on AXS TV:. * Aussie Open vs. Josh Alexander & Frankie Kazarian. * Eric Young vs. Sami...
411mania.com

Scott D’Amore ‘Fires’ OGK To Write Them Out On Impact Wrestling

The OGK are officially done with Impact Wrestling, as Scott D’Amore “fired” them to write them off on tonight’s show. As reported yesterday the trio of Matt Taven, Mike Bennett, and Maria Kanellis have signed full-time deals with AEW. The three finished up with Impact at the most recent Impact tapings and made their AEW debuts a couple of weeks ago on Rampage.

Comments / 0

Community Policy