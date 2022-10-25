Read full article on original website
ECU at BYU: Setting The Stage
East Carolina steps outside of American Athletic Conference play for a rare late-season non-conference matchup this weekend at BYU. We set the stage for the matchup between the Pirates and Cougars below. Game: East Carolina at BYU. Date: Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Time: 8:00 p.m. ET (6 p.m. MT) Location:...
Here’s where Utah’s men’s basketball is predicted to finish in Pac-12 this season
UCLA is predicted to win the Pac-12 this year, while the media projected Utah close to where it finished last season.
CBS Sports
Washington State vs. Utah: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Washington State Cougars haven't won a game against the Utah Utes since Sept. 29 of 2018, but they'll be looking to end the drought Thursday. Washington State and Utah will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 10 p.m. ET at Clarence D. Martin Stadium. The Utes will be strutting in after a win while the Cougars will be stumbling in from a defeat.
vanquishthefoe.com
BYU Basketball 2022-2023 Player Preview: Noah Waterman
Class: Junior — could have up to 3 years of eligibility left if he utilizes a medical redshirt. BYU finished 110th in the nation in three-point shooting last year — which was in the top third of the country — but it was a drop from previous years. In Mark Pope’s first year BYU was the best three-point shooting team in the nation and in his second season BYU was in the top 50.
Soldier Summit crash victim identified as Utah State University Eastern student
The driver who died in a head-on collision on US-6 at Soldier's Summit over the weekend, has been identified as 18-year-old Lauren Bradshaw of Lehi.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are highly praised for their burgers by both local people and travellers alike.
midutahradio.com
Lehi Athlete Dies In Central Utah Crash
(Soldier Summit, UT) — A teen athlete from Lehi has died in a weekend crash in central Utah. Eighteen-year-old Lauren Bradshaw was driving on U.S. Highway 6 on Saturday night when she lost control of her car and crashed head-on into another vehicle. Bradshaw was a soccer player at USU-Eastern and was reportedly driving back from a match at the time she crashed. Wet weather is thought to be a factor in the deadly crash.
Utah city ranked among top 30 best foodie cities in America
Following a study of more than 180 American cities that analyzed 29 key metrics of “foodie-friendliness,” ranging from restaurant meal cost to the number of food festivals per capita, WalletHub determined that Salt Lake City is the No. 30 best foodie city in the U.S. in 2022.
ksl.com
Wintry storm puts 2 feet of snow in some Utah places. Is more on the way?
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah's first wintry storm of the season ultimately proved to be as productive as expected, nearly erasing the state's October precipitation deficit in just one weekend. Alta was the storm's big winner, receiving 25 inches of snow over the weekend — a half-foot above the...
Utah’s first winter storm of the season delivers
Our first taste of winter started rolling in during the late morning hours, dropping both temperatures and moisture across the northwestern parts of Utah.
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Utah Hunter Attacked By Grizzly Bear While Hunting With Son
A 65-year-old hunter is currently recovering at the University of Utah Hospital after he sustained injuries from a grizzly bear attack in Wyoming on Friday (October 21st). According to the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office, the man, identified as Lee Francis, was out hunting with his son when they came across the grizzly bear around Wyoming’s Rock Creek. He drew his handgun and fired several rounds. This caused the animal to take off, but one of the rounds hit him in the lower leg.
utahstories.com
The Coop: A New Bar in Layton, Utah and A New Face of The Roosters Brewing
Last Thursday at 5 pm we headed in the middle of busy after-work traffic toward Layton. Why? The grand opening of The Coop. The Coop is a brand new concept by The Roosters Brewing Group and it is conveniently located next door to the Roosters Restaurant in Layton’s “Midtown”.
Parkite starts up legal wine club in Utah
A boutique wine broker based in Park City called Vin 7000 has given wine lovers reason to celebrate. Through the brokerage, it’s now possible for people to buy wine out of state and ship to a local liquor store for pick up. Maggie Heile is the founder and general...
kslnewsradio.com
Candidate disqualified in Davis County House race
DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — Republican write-in Steve Furshtut is no longer in the race for a seat in Utah’s House District 16 in Davis County. Furshtut was disqualified for not submitting the proper paperwork. Write-in candidate Rep. Steve Handy, GOP-backed Trevor Lee and Libertarian Brent Zimmerman remain in...
Gephardt Daily
Millcreek woman, subject of Silver Alert, found deceased in Wyoming
MILLCREEK, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 78-year-old Millcreek who had been missing since Oct. 19 has been found deceased in Wyoming. “Victoria Acoba was located this morning in Wyoming,” says a statement issued Monday morning by the Unified Police Department. “It appears she ran out...
ksl.com
Social media, cable news 'are getting us addicted to outrage,' Cox tells BYU students
PROVO — Utah Gov. Spencer Cox told Brigham Young University students on Monday he's worried politics are replacing religion for many — and deepening the divide between communities. Social media and partisan cable news channels are leading people to extremes and "getting us addicted to outrage," Cox said...
kslnewsradio.com
Semi truck and train collide in Tooele County
TOOELE, Utah — A semi-truck and a Union Pacific train have collided in Tooele County. The crash happened at Canyon Road and Foothill Drive in Lake Point, Utah. KSL TV’s Derek Peterson reported from the scene that a train hit a semi that had stalled on the tracks.
Provo woman wants refund from pet store after receiving DNA test
Eden Pope said when she bought her dog Oreo from “The Puppy Store,” she was told he was a Shih Tzu, but as he got bigger, she noticed some changes and ordered a DNA test.
