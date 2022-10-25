WWE NXT's creepy group Schism just got a major boost, as tonight's episode of NXT finally revealed who the group's mysterious fourth member was. Over the past few weeks, there's been a mysterious figure in a mask and red cloak in the crowd, and It turns out that the mystery person is none other than Ava Raine, aka The Rock's daughter Simone Johnson. Fans aren't sure what to think of her aligning with Schism, but they are beyond excited for Raine to finally be on WWE TV, and you can check out some of the reactions coming in starting on the next slide.

