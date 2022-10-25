ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Girl, 14, took loaded gun to California high school campus

By Associated Press
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

A 14-year-old girl was arrested Tuesday after she brought a loaded handgun to a Southern California high school, police said.

The girl showed the gun to a student in a restroom at Westminster High School in Orange County at around noon, although she didn't make any threats and nobody was hurt, according to Sgt. Eddie Esqueda, the Orange County Register reported.

School staff were alerted, took the gun and detained the girl, police said.

The girl didn’t attend Westminster but is a student at Fountain Valley High School, about five miles away, police said.

It wasn't immediately clear why she was on the Westminster campus.

The girl, who wasn't named because she is a minor, was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon at a school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed firearm.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

J Ro B
1d ago

WOW, you not only let a student on campus with a loaded firearm, but it wasn't even your student! Where the hell are your security protocols? Great job, way to protect those kids 👏👏👏

5
Patti Petruzzelli
1d ago

This is ridiculous. What is with all these kids with weapons?

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

