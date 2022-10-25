Submitted by Bob Warfield. Slings and arrows thus aligned. We hastened mad, then de-annexed. Until it dawned that we had bought. And the same dilemma. Nothing new. So, the Lakewood Library is closed. The Tenzler building, that much-loved iconic fixture with its enormous cross-cut slice of Douglas fir prominently centering Lakewood community as nothing else can is “worn out.” Some folks are mad, believing Pierce County Library System (PCLS) failed to save this treasured edifice from ruin as now brave citizens must. And the price to fix it up like new, calculated by experts, is bigger than that huge chunk of Doug fir – “$22 million” – at least.

LAKEWOOD, WA ・ 7 HOURS AGO