The Suburban Times
Letter: A Library for Lakewood
Submitted by Bob Warfield. Slings and arrows thus aligned. We hastened mad, then de-annexed. Until it dawned that we had bought. And the same dilemma. Nothing new. So, the Lakewood Library is closed. The Tenzler building, that much-loved iconic fixture with its enormous cross-cut slice of Douglas fir prominently centering Lakewood community as nothing else can is “worn out.” Some folks are mad, believing Pierce County Library System (PCLS) failed to save this treasured edifice from ruin as now brave citizens must. And the price to fix it up like new, calculated by experts, is bigger than that huge chunk of Doug fir – “$22 million” – at least.
The Suburban Times
Lakewood Community Cleanup, Nov. 5-6
City of Lakewood social media post. Save the date: Lakewood Community Cleanup is Nov. 5-6, 8am to 2pm. This is for Lakewood residents only. Last car accepted 1:45pm. To keep things moving we’ll continue our 5 min unload time limit. See flier for what is accepted or not accepted. Or visit: cityoflakewood.us/refuse/#commun…
thejoltnews.com
Street closed tomorrow for ‘final’ exodus from Ensign Road in Olympia
Ensign Road will be closed off from Martin Way to Providence Lane tomorrow, October 27, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for what Olympia’s Homeless Response Team assures will be its final round of clearing operations of vehicles parked along the road. According to the city’s press release, up...
MyNorthwest.com
DEVELOPING: All lanes open on the 520 floating bridge
The traffic nightmare on the 520 floating bridge is coming to an end. Washington State Patrol trooper Rick Johnson tweeted all lanes were open at 4:00 p.m., but expect traffic problems to linger through rush hour. Two accidents on the bridge closed all lanes in both directions for a time.
Tacoma residents frustrated by street racing in parking lot
Frustration is mounting as street racers take over a parking lot in Tacoma and residents say police aren’t doing anything about it. The racing is happening behind a Planet Fitness on North Pearl Street in Tacoma’s West End. Someone even put nails in the parking lot in what...
The Suburban Times
Letter: This season’s first harmful cyanobacteria bloom is now occurring in Waughop Lake
Submitted by Don Russell, Lakewood. As noted in the above photograph the $420,000 City of Lakewood requested and Ecology approved March and July 2020 80 mg Al/L alum treated Waughop Lake is now experiencing its second fall season harmful cyanobacteria bloom (HAB). The species is Anabaena which is known to produce potent liver and nerve toxins. These toxins can kill dogs who ingest the lake’s water and harm people who inhale Waughop Lake’s cyanotoxin tainted aerosol droplets that emanate from the lake. You will know that this is occurring when you can smell the distinctive characteristic odor of a HAB.
The Suburban Times
Family fun in Tacoma this weekend
Metro Parks Tacoma announcement. Grab a coat and have some fun this weekend at one, or more, of the following activities:. Pickle-Boo at Hope/Schatz and People’s Community Center, Oct. 30.
The Suburban Times
Oktoberfest Draws Record Crowd
City of University Place announcement. Nearly 1,500 people turned out for Oktoberfest in Market Square on Oct. 14, where they danced to polkas and pop tunes from the Lyle Schaefer Band and enjoyed traditional Bavarian fare as well as festive treats like large soft pretzels, potatoes-on-a-stick and more. This family-friendly...
lynnwoodtimes.com
First snow of the year on Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes
On Wednesday morning, the Washington State Department of Transportation reported snow on the Snoqualmie, Stevens and White passes. Additionally, SR 123 Cayuse Pass at milepost 5.5 just north of Stevens Canyon Road and SR 410 Chinook Pass was closed at milepost 57 (Crystal Mountain Blvd) and westbound at milepost 74.5 (Morse Creek) due to a number of spinouts and conditions Tuesday night.
gigharbornow.org
City plans to buy 24 acres adjacent to Cushman Trail
The city of Gig Harbor hopes to close next week on the purchase of 24 acres of land off Burnham Drive, adjacent to the Cushman Trail. The city plans to pay for the property by issuing a 10-year private placement bond for $4.2 million. But city Finance Director Dave Rodenbach...
The Suburban Times
Letter: Concern with Pierce County Village
Friends of Spanaway Lake has worked hard to form a Lake Management District that the property owners approved… thereby taxing themselves, to work on water quality issue. The Pierce County Village project Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier recently introduced intends to add more septic systems that will directly feed into the lake than are currently there. No amount of buffering will abate the damage this will cause due to the location in a wetland area.
MyNorthwest.com
High winds roar through the Pacific NW
Everett and Bellingham saw winds nearing 50 mph Thursday and the rains are moving in from the north. Seattle winds peaked at 35 mph. KIRO 7 TV meteorologist Nick Allard reports, “That’s warmer than recent days because southwesterly winds will be increasing ahead of an atmospheric river moving south through British Columbia for most of the day.
The Suburban Times
RECLAMATION: Kick Off the New Life of the Historic Tacoma Armory
TACOMA, WASH.— Tacoma Arts Live presents RECLAMATION, a free community gathering to kick off the new life of the Tacoma Armory. The event on Saturday, November 12 from 11 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. signifies Tacoma Armory’s intended transformation from a historic fortress to an innovative community hub for arts and culture. The gathering is produced by Tacoma Arts Live in collaboration with neighborhood partners including EPIC‘s Brendan Nelson. RECLAMATION asserts the centrality of community in the future of the Tacoma Armory.
The Suburban Times
Jack-o-lanterns go in yard waste
Pierce County social media post. Jack-o-lanterns go in your yard waste bin with other fruit and vegetable scraps where it will rise from the dead as composted high quality, organic soil amendment. If you didn’t carve your pumpkin, keep it around for a fun Thanksgiving display! bit.ly/310bfls.
Office building in Tacoma to be converted into apartments
TACOMA, Wash. — A new location has opened up in downtown Tacoma to serve as housing: a 10-story building on Pacific Avenue that used to be the site of DaVita Inc. The building has stood empty since last year, when DaVita Inc moved its staff of 500 people out to relocate to Federal Way.
Chronicle
Robbery Suspect Crashes Car in Downtown Olympia
A man wanted for first-degree robbery in Lakewood ended his Monday night run from police in downtown Olympia, according to local law enforcement. Both Lacey and Olympia police assisted Lakewood police in their pursuit of the suspect. Some time Monday evening a robbery was committed in Lakewood, which prompted the...
q13fox.com
Food bank prepares to help community should Bolt Creek Fire landslides trap residents
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - There are grim new warnings for residents living in the Bolt Creek Fire zone. Emergency officials are telling folks to prepare for days or even weeks of isolation due to the threat of road-closing landslides and falling trees this winter. The scramble for supplies will be particularly...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom to consider request to demolish Lafayette St. building
Town of Steilacoom announcement. The Preservation and Review Board will review a request to demolish the existing building at 2014 Lafayette Street on October 26th at 6:00 PM in the Town Hall, 1717 Lafayette Street.
Breezy weather causing power outages in some areas
A wind advisory is in effect for parts of the North Sound and north Coast, and the breezy weather is causing power outages in some areas. So far on Thursday, there have had been gusts in the low-30 mph range around Seattle, all the way up to the low-50 mph range at Camano Island.
The Suburban Times
Charles ‘Chuck’ Croasdill: Beloved and caring teacher and father taught at Lakes, Clover Park, and Fort Steilacoom
It’s been more than 55 years since Nora McNerthney John was a Lakes High School student. She has never forgotten her favorite teacher at the school: Charles Croasdill. He taught her journalism classes and was adviser of the ‘Lakes Ledger’ student newspaper of which she was co-editor.
