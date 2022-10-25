ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana County, PA

Body of missing Indiana County man found, multiple in custody

By Kdka News Staff
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QpFRs_0imWOoDr00

State police find the body of a missing man in Indiana County, and the coroner ruled his death a homicide.

19-year-old Hayden Garreffa was reported missing from his grandmother's East Wheatfield Township home on October 20th. Reporters founds his body two days later in a remote wooded area in Brush Valley Township.

Troopers say Garreffa was kidnapped and killed last Thursday afternoon, and they do have several suspects in custody.

Police say the victim had an ongoing dispute with one of the suspects, which resulted in him being stabbed to death.

Now 21-year-old Isaac Joel Buchkosk, 18-year-old Summer Settlemyer, 18-year-old Mia Catalfano, 18-year-old Jesse Lee Wadsworth, 20-year-old Thomas Rivera, 18-year-old Tatjana Edwards and a 14-year-old who was not named are all facing kidnapping charges. Homicide charges are also pending.

Be sure to listen live and follow KDKA NewsRadio on Facebook and Twitter for the latest news and updates. You can download the Audacy App here .

Comments / 1

