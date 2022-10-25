ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday

CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash

CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy. In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north. Nevada State...
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting

The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/25/22–10/26/22)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead

UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
Cheyenne police seek public’s help with rash of window shootings

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent window shootings with BB guns. In a social media post, the department said there’s been a surge of this vandalism in the northeast area of Cheyenne. “As of today, we...
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier

SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
More human remains found at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead. NPS said a dive operator with Lake Mead National Recreation Discovered what appeared to be a human bone while diving at Callville Bay on Oct. 17. The NPS team then did a search of the area on Oct. 18 and confirmed the finding of human remains.
