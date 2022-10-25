Read full article on original website
Related
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada’s Silver Alert changed following death of missing Indiana man
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A missing couple’s story sparked change in Nevada’s Silver Alert system. Last spring a couple from Indiana road-tripping through Nevada went missing for a week and the 72-year-old man did not survive. Ronnie and Bev Barker traveled through rural Nevada this March. GPS...
oilcity.news
Wyoming man dead, 1 injured after rollover crash near Cody on Monday
CASPER, Wyo. — A Wyoming resident has died after a rollover crash near Cody on Monday. According to a preliminary report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol, a Ford Ranger was headed eastbound on US 14A. The vehicle passed a tractor-trailer while partially in the center turn lane before drifting across the two westbound lanes and touching the shoulder. The driver overcorrected to the right and crossed the two westbound lanes, center turn lane, and eastbound lane, drifting into a clockwise rotation.
KTNV
Nevada State police report some travel lanes blocked after semi-truck rolls over
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada State police said a semi-truck rolled over on the US95 Wednesday afternoon. The semi reportedly rolled over on the US95 on mile marker 110CL. Police said the semi is blocking northbound and southbound travel lanes since 3:30 p.m. "One travel lane will be open...
Nevada State Police investigate second fatal crash near motor speedway
Nevada State Police Highway Patrol is investing a fatal crash near the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, according to police.
capcity.news
Colorado motorcycle passenger dies as result of Wyoming crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A motorcycle passenger from Colorado died and the driver was injured as the result of a crash in Wyoming on Saturday, Oct. 22, according to a preliminary crash report from the Wyoming Highway Patrol. The Wyoming Highway Patrol identified Colorado resident Angela Mills, 41, as the...
Colorado road conditions: WB I-70 reopens after crews clear crashes
GEORGETOWN, Colorado — All westbound lanes of Interstate 70 reopened after a couple of crashes had closed two sections of the interstate. Colorado State Patrol (CSP) tweeted the reopening of the westbound lanes around 11 a.m., Thursday. At about 7:24 a.m., CSP responded to a crash involving a vehicle...
klkntv.com
Bobcat found dead in Nebraska after recent fire torched thousands of acres
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nebraska National Forests & Grasslands says a bobcat was found dead on Highway 2 on Wednesday morning. This was north of where the Bovee Fire burned almost 19,000 acres earlier this month, near the Nebraska National Forest. Officials say since bobcats are forest dwellers, the...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada State Police warn after troopers recover cannabis-infused candy
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With children getting ready to trick-or-treat on Monday, Nevada State Police are warning parents to be aware after the agency recovered cannabis-infused candy. In a warning shared on Instagram, Nevada State Police said that the items were discovered by troopers in the north. Nevada State...
Gephardt Daily
Idaho woman arrested following high-speed chase, crash in Kane County
KANAB, Utah, Oct. 24, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 42-year-old Idaho woman with drugs and a gun in her car led officers on a high-speed chase Sunday in Kane County before crashing into a tree. Devnee Dawn Petefish was clocked at speeds of up to 121 mph...
Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 7:38 p.m. Monday at US 91 near Tyhee Road north of Chubbuck. The post Police investigate crash that hospitalized 2 appeared first on Local News 8.
Nevada is full of ghost towns and haunted sites
Nevada is about to turn 158 years old. It's a long time but still relatively young compared to many other states. But in those 158 years, the state has collected some of the wildest stories, many of them ending up as ghost stories.
Victim Identified in Fatal Laramie County Shooting
The Laramie County Sheriff's Office has identified the victim in Monday afternoon's fatal shooting near Burns as 41-year-old Cheyenne resident Alexander Frederick Papin II. Agency spokesman Captain Kevin James says the shooting took place at a home in the 4300 block of the East Interstate 80 Service Road, roughly three miles east of the TA Travel Center.
WATCH: Cheyenne Police Release Video of Burglar, Ask for Help Identifying Him
The Cheyenne Police Department has released a video of a man who they say burglarized a resident's garage and is asking for the public's help identifying him. According to a department Facebook post, the burglary occurred near the 3100 block of Dillon Avenue. The post did not indicate a date...
capcity.news
Laramie County Recent Arrests (10/25/22–10/26/22)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Laramie County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
wyo4news.com
Shooting in Laramie County leads to one dead
UPDATE: As of 11:00 a.m. on 10-25-22, detectives continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting and no arrest has been made at this time. The subject of the investigation will be identified once it is deemed that doing so will not compromise an ongoing investigation. The identity of the deceased will continue to be withheld pending the completion of the notification process to next of kin. Further information will be released as the investigation progresses.
capcity.news
Cheyenne police seek public’s help with rash of window shootings
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is seeking the public’s help in its investigation of recent window shootings with BB guns. In a social media post, the department said there’s been a surge of this vandalism in the northeast area of Cheyenne. “As of today, we...
mynews4.com
Abandoned fort once guarded Nevada frontier
SILVER SPRINGS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The ruins of a military station from the 1800s form the centerpiece of a Nevada state park. When thinking of Nevada's history it's normal to immediately jump to gold-rush-era ghost towns and long abandoned mines. But the state also has many old abandoned forts from a time when the state was still considered the "wild west." Places like Fort Churchill.
cowboystatedaily.com
Two Men Charged With Beating, Robbing Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two men – one from Colorado and another from Wyoming – have been charged with aggravated assault and battery in connection with the beating of two Wyoming hunters in Lincoln County on Oct. 15. Jared Michael Olguin, 35, of...
Can You Actually Use The Now Rare Burning Barrel In Wyoming?
When I was a kid, taking our trash out consisted of me carrying the trash to the burning barrel and lighting it on fire. That method of waste management is frowned upon, but since there are so many waste removal companies you really don't need to burn the trash. In...
Fox5 KVVU
More human remains found at Lake Mead
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - National Park Service said more human remains have been discovered at Lake Mead. NPS said a dive operator with Lake Mead National Recreation Discovered what appeared to be a human bone while diving at Callville Bay on Oct. 17. The NPS team then did a search of the area on Oct. 18 and confirmed the finding of human remains.
Comments / 0