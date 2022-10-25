Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burlington To Vote For a $165 Million Bond For a New High School And Technical CenterAbdul GhaniBurlington, NJ
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Christmas Village in Philadelphia Returns to Love Park and City Hall for 2022 SeasonMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Celebrate National Vegan Month with Plant-Based Sips and Serves at Rex At The RoyalMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Holy 'Que Smokehouse Celebrates Second Anniversary With $2 Tacos and Cheesesteak SlidersMarilyn JohnsonBucks County, PA
Related
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
411mania.com
The Firm Turns on MJF In AEW Dynamite Main Event Segment
MJF felt the wrath of The Firm, turning on him after he fired them at the end of AEW Dynamite. Tonight’s show saw MJF tell Stokely Hathaway that he wanted Jon Moxley to be in top shape for their match at AEW Full Gear and said that he would fire The Firm if they went against his wishes. The group attacked Moxley anyway following the World Champion’s win over Penta El Zero Miedo in the main event, and MJF eventually made the save for Moxley.
411mania.com
NJPW Says NEVER Openweight Title Will Be Vacated If Karl Anderson Doesn’t Make Battle Autumn
NJPW says that Karl Anderson will be stripped of the NEVER Openweight Championship if he doesn’t defend it at NJPW Battle Autumn. As has been reported, Anderson and the company have been issuing statements back and forth about the show, where Anderson is scheduled to defend his title against Hikuleo. Anderson is booked for WWE Crown Jewel on the same day as the show and has alleged he was booked without being spoken to about it.
wrestlinginc.com
Opponents For Great Muta's Final NJPW Match Revealed
The final New Japan Pro-Wrestling match of legendary Japanese wrestler The Great Muta has been made official. NJPW took to Twitter to declare that Muta will be teaming up with "The Rainmaker" Kazuchika Okada and Toru Yano of CHAOS to take on United Empire's Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan and Aaron Henar at the upcoming Historic X-Over event inside the Ariake Arena in Tokyo.
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Dynamite Closes With Major Turn Involving MJF
MJF is now officially a babyface. The 10/26 episode of "AEW Dynamite" went off the air with The Firm's W. Morrisey sending MJF through a table with a chokeslam, bringing to a close a wild segment where MJF tried to rescue Jon Moxley from a beatdown at the hands of The Firm.
411mania.com
Booker T Addresses Accusations Of Homophobia Regarding Quincy Elliot
In his most recent Hall Of Fame podcast, Booker T took a moment to respond to online allegations of homophobic motivations behind recent comments made regarding NXT’s Quincy Elliott (per Wrestling Inc). As a commentator for NXT, Booker has been open about his hesitation regarding Elliott on TV, leading some people online to level accusations of homophobia. You can read a few highlights and watch the full episode below.
411mania.com
MLW One-Shot To Be Available For Streaming
Major League Wrestling has announced that their MLW One-Shot will be available to stream with a special director’s cut. It’s available for free on several streaming outlets. MLW One-Shot available for first-time ever to stream. Director’s Cut available exclusively on Pro Wrestling TV. Never before seen director’s...
IMPACT Wrestling Results (10/27/2022): Alan Angels vs Trey Miguel, Six-Woman Tag Match, Joe Hendry.
Welcome to the Fightful.com live discussion & coverage for the 10/27/2022 edition of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV. We will bring full results and breakdowns for every match and segment on the show. Follow Fightful on Twitter.com/Fightful and Facebook.com/FIGHTFULONLINE. - X-Division Tournament: Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels. - Joe Hendry...
411mania.com
Various News: Notes on Tonight’s Impact Wrestling, Glacier Working on Autobiography
– PWInsider reports that Trey Miguel vs. Alan Angels will kick off tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST. Also, Impact has announced that Laredo Kid will face Black Taurus on Before The Imapct at 7:15 pm EST on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact! Plus.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Hasn’t Heard From AEW Since All Out Brawl
CM Punk defeated Adam Page to win the AEW World Championship at All Out. Punk verbally eviscerated Page, Colt Cabana and The Elite during the post-show scrum and that led to a huge brawl backstage. There’s been a lack of active verbal communication between AEW and Punk since the brawl.
411mania.com
Hall’s Dynamite Review – October 26, 2022
We’re well on our way to Full Gear and now it seems that we have a World Title main event. Last week saw MJF announce that he will be cashing in his chip at Full Gear, though the question is who he will be challenging. This week, AEW World Champion Jon Moxley will be defending against Penta El Cero Miedo. Let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Lita Visits Haunted House With Effy (Pic)
Lita and Effy took a trip to a haunted house in Atlanta, and a picture is online. The WWE Hall of Famer posted a picture to her Twitter account of herself and the GCW star at Netherworld Haunted House, as you can see below. Your Halloween is not complete if...
411mania.com
Pre-Sale Codes For AEW New Year’s Smash and More
AEW will have several events on sale this week, including the New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite on December 28. That event happens in Broomfield, Colorado at the 1stBank Center. There will be a pre-sale on Thursday, with the code DAYTHB14. You can find tickets here. Dynamite is also...
MJF Fires Stokely Hathaway And The Firm After They Attack Jon Moxley On 10/26 AEW Dynamite
MJF has been conflicted in recent weeks and unhappy that Stokely Hathaway has inserted himself into things with him and Jon Moxley. On Wednesday's AEW Dynamite, MJF told Hathaway that he wanted Moxley at 100% for AEW Full Gear and if The Firm (Lee Moriarty, The Gunn Club, W. Morrissey, & Ethan Page) disobeyed him, then he'd fire Hathaway and The Firm. Durig the segment, MJF also stated that he would not use the Dynamite Diamond Ring against Moxley at AEW Full Gear.
ComicBook
WWE's Karl Anderson Responds to NJPW's Ultimatum
Karl Anderson recently made his return to WWE alongside tag team partner Luke Gallows. The two men, collectively known as the Good Brothers, aligned themselves with AJ Styles in his fight against Finn Balor, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio. A clash between these two trios is set to go down on November 5th at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, which happens to be a busy day in the world of professional wrestling. Thousands of miles east will be NJPW Battle Autumn in Japan, an event that Anderson himself is currently booked for. As the current NEVER Openweight Champion, Anderson is booked to defend his title against Hikuleo at said show in just over a week.
411mania.com
Note On Plans For WWE’s First Saudi Arabia Event Of 2023
A new report has some details on when WWE’s first Saudi Arabia event in 2023 will take place. PWInsider reports that due to Elimination Chamber taking place in Montreal, the usual Saudi Arabia event in February will not take place. Instead, the site reports that the next event in...
ringsidenews.com
Young Bucks & Kenny Omega Were Backstage At AEW Dynamite This Week
The Elite were suspended from AEW after they engaged in a backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel after All Out. That was a very tricky situation, but Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks will be back soon. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez brought up that the Young...
wrestlinginc.com
Sam Adonis Explains Decision To Sign With MLW
For a long time, Sam Adonis was a man without a country, working promotions in the US, UK, Japan, and most notably Mexico, where he's had notable runs in both AAA and CMLL. Now, Adonis has finally decided to settle down a bit, signing a contract with US promotion MLW, who he'll debut for at the promotion's Fightland tapings in Philadelphia this Sunday.. In an interview with Wrestling Inc.'s Senior News Editor Nick Hausman, Adonis discussed some of the reasons he hadn't signed a contract until now.
itrwrestling.com
Chris Jericho To Meet Former ROH World Champion On AEW Dynamite
Chris Jericho captured the ROH World Championship at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam when he defeated Claudio Castagnoli. The ‘Ocho’ has since followed that win up with successful defences against Bandido, Bryan Danielson and Dalton Castle. Alongside his work in the ring, Jericho has vowed to destroy the legacy...
411mania.com
Various News: Karl Anderson Taunts Hikuleo With Photo of NEVER Openweight Title, Full Documentary Lucha Mexico Now Available
– Current WWE Superstar and NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson taunted Hikuleo yesterday on Twitter with a photo of the NEVER Openweight title. As noted, Karl Anderson refused to vacate the title. However, NJPW stated if Anderson doesn’t defend the title at Battle Autumn, it will be vacated. –...
Comments / 0