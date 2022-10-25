Amarillo area reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 16 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 392 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.
According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,115 cases, 773 deaths and 39,183 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 159 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.
Randall County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,670 cases, 537 deaths and 41,900 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 233 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.
The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.94% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:
Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;
Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;
Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;
Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;
Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;
Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;
Total staffed hospital beds: 979;
Total staffed inpatient beds: 859;
Available staffed hospital beds: 199;
Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;
Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;
Available ventilators: 144.
County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths
Armstrong42910
Beaver1,1279
Briscoe3818
Carson1,14937
Castro2,05748
Childress2,65634
Cimarron6712
Collingsworth53916
Cottle3039
Curry14,563231
Dallam1,76744
Deaf Smith4,205117
Donley47826
Gray4,303131
Hall95924
Hardeman53920
Hansford72030
Hartley1,0463
Hemphill1,1208
Hutchinson5,819141
Lipscomb57017
Moore3,938113
Ochiltree2,18149
Oldham3326
Parmer1,53253
Potter40,115773
Quay2,39069
Randall42,670537
Roberts1562
Roosevelt5,849109
Sherman37516
Swisher1,32734
Texas6,56439
Union90219
Wheeler97823
TOTAL 154,7102,807
