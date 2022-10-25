Amarillo area reports 50 new COVID-19 cases, 16 recoveries

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Public Health Department reported 50 new COVID-19 cases for Potter and Randall counties and 16 COVID-19 recoveries, according to data from the COVID-19 dashboard on the Amarillo Alerts webpage. As of Tuesday, there are 392 active cases of COVID-19 in the two counties.

According to the dashboard, Potter County reported 23 new COVID-19 cases and seven COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. This brings the county’s total to 40,115 cases, 773 deaths and 39,183 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 159 active COVID-19 cases in Potter County.

Randall County reported 27 new COVID-19 cases and nine COVID-19 recoveries on Tuesday. The county’s total is 42,670 cases, 537 deaths and 41,900 recoveries. As of Tuesday, there are 233 active COVID-19 cases in Randall County.

The Hospitalization Rate for the High Plains, Trauma Service Area A, was noted at 1.94% according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. Trauma Service Area A is also reporting the following COVID-19-related hospitalization data:

Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 patients currently in hospital: 19;

Adult COVID-19 patients in general beds: 10;

Adult COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds: 0;

Pediatric COVID-19 patients in hospital: 0;

Confirmed COVID-19 admissions in the past 24 hours: 1;

Confirmed COVID-19 patients on ventilators: 0;

Total staffed hospital beds: 979;

Total staffed inpatient beds: 859;

Available staffed hospital beds: 199;

Available staffed adult ICU beds: 3;

Available staffed pediatric ICU beds: 1;

Available ventilators: 144.

County Confirmed Cases Reported Deaths

Armstrong42910

Beaver1,1279

Briscoe3818

Carson1,14937

Castro2,05748

Childress2,65634

Cimarron6712

Collingsworth53916

Cottle3039

Curry14,563231

Dallam1,76744

Deaf Smith4,205117

Donley47826

Gray4,303131

Hall95924

Hardeman53920

Hansford72030

Hartley1,0463

Hemphill1,1208

Hutchinson5,819141

Lipscomb57017

Moore3,938113

Ochiltree2,18149

Oldham3326

Parmer1,53253

Potter40,115773

Quay2,39069

Randall42,670537

Roberts1562

Roosevelt5,849109

Sherman37516

Swisher1,32734

Texas6,56439

Union90219

Wheeler97823

TOTAL 154,7102,807