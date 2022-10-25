Read full article on original website
Related
WBTV
RSV and flu cases hitting Charlotte daycare as numbers climb statewide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - More than 77% of inpatient hospital beds across North Carolina are full, as respiratory viruses continue to spread. “I’ve been in early ed. for 30 years, I have never seen RSV this rampant,” Karen Jones, the owner of Nana’s Learning Place Center, a daycare in University City, said.
WBTV
Two Stanly County schools closed due to respiratory illnesses
Applications are open now, so we wanted to really break down what it means for you. Court investigating computer error that dismissed 16K traffic cases in Mecklenburg County. A several hundred-page document with specific criteria for what cases could be dismissed was sent from Mecklenburg County to the AOC in Raleigh.
Comments / 0