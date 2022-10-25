Read full article on original website
Some potential jurors gasped in court as a judge revealed they might serve on the Trump Org criminal trial
The Trump Organization — a real-estate and golf-resort empire — is on trial for alleged tax evasion. Jury selection got underway in a Manhattan courtroom on Monday. Some potential jurors reacted audibly when learning the case involved the former president. Some potential jurors in the criminal tax-fraud trial...
Supreme Court turns away case of Black death row inmate who alleges jury bias
Washington — The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined a bid from a Black man on death row in Texas for the murder of his estranged White wife and two children who argued he was convicted and sentenced to death by biased jurors who had expressed opposition to interracial marriage.
Washington Examiner
Ohio judge removed after being accused of 100-plus instances of misconduct
An Ohio judge was suspended indefinitely from her position on Tuesday after being accused of over 100 instances of misconduct, including lying and wrongfully waiving fines for defendants. The Ohio Supreme Court ruled 5-2 to suspend Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, over "unprecedented" behavior demonstrating a severe "abuse" of power....
Supreme Court rejects Black death row inmate's racial bias appeal
WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court on Tuesday turned away a Black death row inmate’s appeal that he did not get a fair trial because several jurors had expressed opposition to interracial relationships, prompting Justice Sonia Sotomayor to suggest that the conviction may have been tainted. The majority conservative...
Death sentence upheld for killer with gender dysphoria claim
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Supreme Court upheld the death sentence Wednesday for an inmate who argued her attorneys didn't properly raise in her defense trauma she experienced, including gender dysphoria.The court ruled 6-1 to uphold Victoria Drain's conviction and death sentence in the 2019 beating death of Christopher Richardson, a fellow inmate in the residential treatment unit at Warren Correctional Institution in southwestern Ohio.Drain attempted to enlist Richardson in a plot to kill an inmate Drain believed was a convicted child molester, court records show. When Richardson backed out, Drain killed him to keep him from exposing her...
Spandex-wearing Ohio judge is removed for acting 'in a manner befitting a game show host': She jailed defendants for not turning up despite COVID closing the court and handed out a birthday pardon
An Ohio judge was removed from the bench Tuesday for misconduct that included repeatedly lying, issuing illegitimate arrest warrants, and wearing spandex shorts, tank tops and sneakers in court. Judge Pinkey Susan Carr, 57, was suspended indefinitely by the Ohio Supreme Court as she agreed to undergo evaluations of her...
Tank-top wearing Ohio judge booted from the bench for misconduct, lack of decorum
The Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday removed from the bench a Cleveland municipal judge for misconduct that included lies, disrespectful treatment, falsifying court documents and wearing tank tops and spandex shorts in court. Judge Pinkey S. Carr was indefinitely suspended, and she agreed to undergo evaluations for her mental and physical health. The court...
Brittany Higgins rape trial collapses after juror ‘brings own research into court’
An Australian court on Thursday discharged a jury in the high-profile trial of a former government adviser accused of raping a colleague inside Parliament House in Canberra, after a juror brought in a research paper on sexual assault that was not submitted as evidence.The jury was discharged after a 12-day trial and five days of deliberation when it was discovered that one of the members had looked up academic research on sexual assault. The research paper was discovered inside the courtroom late on Wednesday.Brittany Higgins, 27, has alleged that she was raped by former ministerial adviser Bruce Lehrmann in...
665 FBI employees left agency after misconduct investigations: whistleblower disclosure
Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) said he obtained internal records from a whistleblower alleging 665 FBI employees retired or resigned following misconduct investigations to avoid receiving final disciplinary letters. Grassley said the whistleblower — whom he did not name — provided an internal Justice Department report that indicated the employees left...
WIS-TV
South Carolina judge upholds activist’s 4-year prison term
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A pregnant Black activist serving four years in prison over comments she made to police during racial justice protests in the summer of 2020 will not receive a lesser sentence, a judge in South Carolina has ruled. A jury this spring found Brittany Martin, 34, of...
Judge Delays Lori Vallow Murder Trial In Shocking Ruling: 'The Court Sees No Other Alternative'
An Idaho judge ruled to delay suspected child murderer Lori Vallow's trial due to concerns for her mental competency on Thursday, October 6.District Judge Steven Boyce stated that "the Court sees no other alternative at this time" and ordered a new competency hearing be scheduled to reevaluate her current mental condition.Vallow and her husband, Chad Daybell, have both been charged with murder, conspiracy and theft after being accused of killing her children Joshua "JJ" Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16, who mysteriously disappeared without a trace in September 2019. NEW BOOK CLAIMS CULT MOM LORI VALLOW'S LATE BROTHER, ALEX COX,...
Attorneys: Inmate endured 'torture' during execution attempt
An Alabama inmate said prison staff poked him with needles for over an hour as they tried to find a vein during an aborted lethal injection last month. At one point, they left him hanging vertically on a gurney before state officials made the decision to call off the execution.Attorneys for 57-year-old Alan Eugene Miller wrote about his experience during Alabama's Sept. 22 execution attempt in a court filing made last week. Miller’s attorneys are trying to block the state from attempting a second lethal injection.Two men in scrubs used needles to repeatedly probe Miller's arms, legs, feet and...
ABC News
3 men imprisoned for 28 years freed after judge vacates murder convictions
For 28 years, Kunta Gable, Leroy Nelson and Bernell Juluke were wrongfully imprisoned, convicted as teens for a fatal drive-by shooting in New Orleans that they did not commit. The three men were finally freed Wednesday when a state judge vacated their murder convictions after prosecutors cited the interference of...
How the trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist was aborted after a court sheriff accidentally knocked over a file in the jury room and found a piece of paper
The trial of Brittany Higgins' accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann was sensationally aborted after a court sheriff officer cleaning the jury room found prohibited documents. On what should have been the jury's seventh day of deliberations, Chief Justice Lucy McCallum on Thursday morning dismissed the 12 jurors in a shocking end to the four week trial.
WNYT
New York’s highest court upholds judge’s suspension
The Washington County judge accused of pointing a loaded handgun at a defendant in his courtroom has had his suspension upheld by the Court of Appeals. The state’s highest court has ruled that Whitehall Judge Robert Putorti should be suspended with pay from his role with the village and the town.
Brittany Higgins referred to police by Bruce Lehrmann’s lawyers for comments after aborted rape trial
Accused rapist Bruce Lehrmann’s lawyers have referred public comments made by Brittany Higgins on Thursday to the court and police, saying they “might” amount to contempt of court. The jury in Lehrmann’s trial over his alleged rape of Higgins was dismissed in sensational circumstances on Thursday, after...
Parkland verdict - live: Juror ‘threatened’ during deliberation over Nikolas Cruz sentence
A juror in Nikolas Cruz’s sentencing trial allegedly informed a court staffer that she was threatened by a fellow panel member during deliberation over the Parkland shooter’s fate.Prosecutors raised alarm about the perceived threat in a filing asking Judge Elizabeth Scherer to launch an investigation hours after the jury recommended a life sentence for Cruz on Thursday.“Juror X spoke to a support staff member and informed the support staff member that during deliberations she received what she perceived to be a threat from a fellow juror while in the jury room,” states the filing, obtained by CNN.The development comes...
WRAL
Russian lawmakers move to toughen 'gay propaganda' law, banning all adults from 'promoting' same-sex relationships
CNN — Russian lawmakers agreed to toughen the country's discriminatory law against so-called same-sex "propaganda," moving to ban all Russians from promoting or "praising" homosexual relationships or publicly suggesting that they are "normal." Moscow's lower house of parliament, the State Duma, approved unanimously amendments to strengthen the law against...
Ex-United Nations employee sentenced for multiple rapes
The sentencing of a former United Nations communications specialist was punctuated by the tears and eloquence of some of his 13 sexual assault victims who said being drugged and raped by a man who had befriended them left them shattered
A high-profile Australian #MeToo trial ended unexpectedly — and without a verdict
Jurors spent five days deliberating Brittany Higgins' claim of being raped in Parliament house before a judge discovered of of them brought outside research into the court, scrapping the whole trial.
