ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
People

Andrea Bocelli Calls Singing New Holiday Album with Kids Matteo and Virginia 'The Best Christmas Gift'

"We really wanted to make an album that truly reflected us, to recreate a mood, that magical state of mind that Holy Christmas is able to instill in us," Bocelli tells PEOPLE in this week's issue For Andrea Bocelli's family, Christmas has always been a special time filled with many traditions — attending morning mass, opening gifts and enjoying classic Italian food like tortellini soup and panettone.  "We love traditions, and especially ones that warm the heart," the operatic tenor, 64, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. This year,...
VIRGINIA STATE
American Songwriter

Lola Kirke Releases ‘Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room)’

‘Tis the season to be alone, so says Lola Kirke’s latest release, Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room). The actress-musician dropped the live EP on Friday (Oct. 21), which features a handful of songs from her 2022 album, Lady For Sale, the alone-but-not-lonely holiday tune for which the EP is named, and more, all recorded live at The Blue Room at Third Man Records Nashville.
TENNESSEE STATE
purewow.com

Christmas Has Come Early This Year: Mariah Carey Makes Major Announcement

It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year for the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, because she has officially announced the dates for her upcoming holiday shows. On Instagram, the 52-year-old singer shared the promo for her live holiday concert, featuring the dates and locations for the upcoming Christmas shows set to take place (you guessed it) this coming December.
NEW YORK STATE
American Songwriter

Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour

Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
Rolling Stone

See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift

William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
People

Matteo Bocelli Talks Debut Album and How Earning Praise for His Good Looks Helps His 'Self-Esteem'

Fresh off the release of A Family Christmas with his renowned vocalist father Andrea and 10-year-old sister Virginia, Matteo tells PEOPLE about the holiday album, his solo music and more It's been a few years since Matteo Bocelli first sang publicly with his renowned vocalist father Andrea, but the 25-year-old Italian singer-songwriter is just getting started. After releasing his first few solo singles over the past year, Matteo released a new collaborative holiday album alongside his father and 10-year-old sister Virginia titled A Family Christmas earlier this month...
VIRGINIA STATE
Hypebae

Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon

This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
American Songwriter

Top 10 Bon Jovi Songs That You Should Revisit

Of all the ’80s rock groups, Bon Jovi proved to be one (if not the most) successful of their generation, consistently filling the biggest venues in the world with impassioned fans that know their hit-laden discography like the back of their hand. While many of their peers have fallen into antiquity, Bon Jovi has kept their stars lit for decades—and show no signs of fizzling out any time soon.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Rolling Stone

Watch Jin Rehearse His New Single ‘The Astronaut’ With Coldplay Ahead of Argentina Show

With Coldplay, Jin is a sky full of stars. Ahead of the band’s live stream of their show in Argentina, Rolling Stone can exclusively premiere footage of Chris Martin and Jin rehearsing the BTS star’s new single, “The Astronaut.” The clip captures a smiley Jin high-fiving the Coldplay frontman and gives fans their first look at the galaxy-like visuals set to appear onscreen during the show. The rehearsal footage and photos feature Martin playing his part on guitar as Jin sings into the microphone, though his audio has been muted. Coldplay previously teased the release of “The Astronaut” on social media,...
The Boot

Thomas Rhett Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Songs on New EP, ‘Merry Christmas, Y’all’

Thomas Rhett is welcoming the start of the Christmas season early with his new holiday project, Merry Christmas, Y'all, which he released Friday (Oct. 21). On the EP, which Dan Huff produced, Rhett covers four classic Christmas tunes: "Winter Wonderland," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Rhett keeps the tunes mostly traditional, with big band sounds including horns, pianos and sweeping string sections. The tracks do feature some country flair, however, with acoustic guitar and other country elements in the mix.

Comments / 0

Community Policy