Andrea Bocelli Calls Singing New Holiday Album with Kids Matteo and Virginia 'The Best Christmas Gift'
"We really wanted to make an album that truly reflected us, to recreate a mood, that magical state of mind that Holy Christmas is able to instill in us," Bocelli tells PEOPLE in this week's issue For Andrea Bocelli's family, Christmas has always been a special time filled with many traditions — attending morning mass, opening gifts and enjoying classic Italian food like tortellini soup and panettone. "We love traditions, and especially ones that warm the heart," the operatic tenor, 64, tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. This year,...
Mariah Carey Reveals Dates for ‘Merry Christmas to All!’ Holiday Concerts
Mariah Carey has revealed a series of new concert dates for her latest holiday revue titled “Merry Christmas To All!” Running two days on Dec. 11 at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, and Dec. 13 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, both shows will celebrate Carey’s catalog of recorded holiday songs.
Lola Kirke Releases ‘Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room)’
‘Tis the season to be alone, so says Lola Kirke’s latest release, Christmas Alone (Live from the Blue Room). The actress-musician dropped the live EP on Friday (Oct. 21), which features a handful of songs from her 2022 album, Lady For Sale, the alone-but-not-lonely holiday tune for which the EP is named, and more, all recorded live at The Blue Room at Third Man Records Nashville.
purewow.com
Christmas Has Come Early This Year: Mariah Carey Makes Major Announcement
It’s (almost) the most wonderful time of the year for the Queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey, because she has officially announced the dates for her upcoming holiday shows. On Instagram, the 52-year-old singer shared the promo for her live holiday concert, featuring the dates and locations for the upcoming Christmas shows set to take place (you guessed it) this coming December.
‘Waiting to Exhale’: Babyface Reveals Whitney Houston Wasn’t Supposed to Sing on Soundtrack
Whitney Houston was in control of the 'Waiting to Exhale' soundtrack as far as picking contributing artists. She also performed on three tracks.
WATCH: Miley Cyrus, Def Leppard Perform ‘Photograph’ at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
The second Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert took place in Los Angeles at Kia Forum on Tuesday. Many of the artists that showed for the London edition earlier this month returned. Taylor’s son Shane returned to blow away an audience behind the kit. Wolfgang Van Halen was back, too. The concert spectacle went on for six hours.
Ailing Ringo Starr cancels Sunday concert
Music icon Ringo Starr has canceled a planned concert for Sunday in Minnesota.
SFGate
Elton John, Britney Spears’ ‘Hold Me Closer’ Remix Video Highlights Their Enduring Style
Elton John and Britney Spears have dropped their official video for the Joel Corry remix of “Hold Me Closer.” Though neither singer appears in the new visual, their style is on display throughout the new visual. The pair was also absent from the original “Hold Me Closer” video.
Sam Smith dons black vest and matching sheer cover up as they take to the stage at Royal Albert Hall
Sam Smith looked in good spirits as they took to the stage at the Royal Albert Hall in London for a performance on Thursday. The singer, 30, showed off their sense of style in a black vest top which they wore under a sheer cover up. The hitmaker, who identifies...
Lewis Capaldi Announces New Album and Global Tour
Lewis Capaldi has finally released details of his long-awaited sophomore album, the follow-up to his 2019 debut, Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent. Titled, Broken By Desire To Be Heavenly Sent, the record is set for a 2023 release on May 19. With the new music news, the soul-pop singer-songwriter also announced a globetrotting tour in support of the album, unveiling dates in a post on Instagram.
See Which ‘Midnights’ Song Joe Alwyn Is Listed as a Co-Writer on With Taylor Swift
William Bowery is back. The pen name for Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is making another appearance in Swift’s music credits — this time on “Sweet Nothing” from her album Midnights, out Friday. On Tuesday, fans got their first look at the songwriting credits for the album, and as expected, most of the songs include Swift co-writing as a duo with her longtime collaborator Jack Antonoff. Among the tracks written by just the two are “Question…?,” “Bejeweled,” and “Mastermind.” But the songs with more than two lyricists are “Lavender Haze” and “Karma,” both of which were co-written with Antonoff, Zoë Kravitz, Mark...
Matteo Bocelli Talks Debut Album and How Earning Praise for His Good Looks Helps His 'Self-Esteem'
Fresh off the release of A Family Christmas with his renowned vocalist father Andrea and 10-year-old sister Virginia, Matteo tells PEOPLE about the holiday album, his solo music and more It's been a few years since Matteo Bocelli first sang publicly with his renowned vocalist father Andrea, but the 25-year-old Italian singer-songwriter is just getting started. After releasing his first few solo singles over the past year, Matteo released a new collaborative holiday album alongside his father and 10-year-old sister Virginia titled A Family Christmas earlier this month...
Hypebae
Taylor Swift Expected to Confirm 'Midnights' Tour Soon
This one’s for the Swifties — Taylor Swift is expected to officially announce her Midnights tour on the latest episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The musician is the latest guest to star in the show in celebration of her 10th studio album, Midnights, which arrived with a surprise “3 a.m. Edition” three hours after the release. With a total of 20 fresh tracks, fans are now wondering whether Swift will be going on tour for her new album.
classicfm.com
Andrea Bocelli sings ‘Feliz Navidad’ with son and daughter in heart-warming Christmas trio
A beloved festive melody from the Bocellis, to ring in the holiday season for 2022…. Andrea Bocelli has joined together with his son, Matteo and daughter, Virginia to record a special family Christmas album. A Family Christmas is a collection of traditional carols arranged for three voices, and new original...
Beatles Release Haunting Demo Of John Lennon Singing 'Yellow Submarine'
A new demo released on The Beatles’ official YouTube page shows that “Yellow Submarine” once had a much darker and more haunting sound. While the upbeat version so well-known today features vocals by Ringo Starr, this take of what would eventually morph into the song is sung by John Lennon:
Top 10 Bon Jovi Songs That You Should Revisit
Of all the ’80s rock groups, Bon Jovi proved to be one (if not the most) successful of their generation, consistently filling the biggest venues in the world with impassioned fans that know their hit-laden discography like the back of their hand. While many of their peers have fallen into antiquity, Bon Jovi has kept their stars lit for decades—and show no signs of fizzling out any time soon.
Watch Jin Rehearse His New Single ‘The Astronaut’ With Coldplay Ahead of Argentina Show
With Coldplay, Jin is a sky full of stars. Ahead of the band’s live stream of their show in Argentina, Rolling Stone can exclusively premiere footage of Chris Martin and Jin rehearsing the BTS star’s new single, “The Astronaut.” The clip captures a smiley Jin high-fiving the Coldplay frontman and gives fans their first look at the galaxy-like visuals set to appear onscreen during the show. The rehearsal footage and photos feature Martin playing his part on guitar as Jin sings into the microphone, though his audio has been muted. Coldplay previously teased the release of “The Astronaut” on social media,...
musictimes.com
Jane's Addiction's First Tour In More Than Ten Years: Five Shows Canceled Due To Perry Farrell's Injury
Jane's Addiction's fans are left worrying and disappointed that the band they have been waiting to see for over a decade just announced several canceled shows following frontman Perry Farrell's injury. The band is currently on tour with Smashing Pumpkins, whom they are an opening act for. According to reports,...
Thomas Rhett Puts His Own Spin on Classic Christmas Songs on New EP, ‘Merry Christmas, Y’all’
Thomas Rhett is welcoming the start of the Christmas season early with his new holiday project, Merry Christmas, Y'all, which he released Friday (Oct. 21). On the EP, which Dan Huff produced, Rhett covers four classic Christmas tunes: "Winter Wonderland," "It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas" and "It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas." Rhett keeps the tunes mostly traditional, with big band sounds including horns, pianos and sweeping string sections. The tracks do feature some country flair, however, with acoustic guitar and other country elements in the mix.
1 Song From The Beatles’ ‘Let It Be’ Inspired Spandau Ballet’s ‘True’
A member of Spandau Ballet watched a documentary about The Beatles' "Let It Be' and a song from it inspired the song "True."
