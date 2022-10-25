Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jets' James Robinson: On track to practice
Robinson (knee) passed his physical with the Jets and is slated to practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports. Robinson was reportedly dealing with some knee soreness last week, but the issue won't prevent him from taking part in practice with his new team. That said, per Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site, at this stage coach Robert Saleh won't yet commit to Robinson playing Sunday against the Patriots, with the team planning to evaluate where the running back is in terms of the playbook by the end of the week.
CBS Sports
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Ineligible for rest of season
Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the 2022 season. Austin is ineligible for the rest of the season after the Steelers allowed his 21-day practice window to expire. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice on early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this year. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.
CBS Sports
One NFL QB celebrates each win by making this perfect purchase with part of his $125K bonus check
Taylor Heinicke might not be the best quarterback in the NFL, but you could certainly argue that he's better than any other quarterback in the league at celebrating wins. The Commanders QB, who made his first start of the season in a surprising Week 7 win over the Packers, revealed this week that he celebrates each one of his victories by purchasing a new pair of Jordans.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Mark Andrews: Questionable for Thursday
Andrews (knee) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game in Tampa Bay, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Andrews played through the same injury and handled his full allotment of snaps (87 percent) in Sunday's win over the Browns, but he finished the game without a catch and then was held out of practice Monday through Wednesday. He thus appears truly questionable for Thursday night, while WR Rashod Bateman (foot) looks to be in better shape after the Ravens listed him as a full practice participant Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Titans' Ryan Tannehill: Dealing with ankle sprain
Coach Mike Vrabel indicated that Tannehill (ankle) will probably be limited at practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Per Wyatt, Tannehill -- who wasn't wearing a walking boot when he spoke to the media Wednesday -- noted that he has an ankle sprain and is improving as Sunday's game against the Texans approaches. While the veteran signal-caller appears to be trending in the right direction, if Tannehill ends up out or limited this weekend, Malik Willis would be next up for reps, with Logan Woodside being a potential practice squad elevation.
Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia
Jalen Hurts may have lost some support from the Philly faithful. The post Jalen Hurts Just Became Public Enemy No. 1 in the City of Philadelphia appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
CBS Sports
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
CBS Sports
Chiefs offense just got scarier with Kadarius Toney trade; why wide receiver is a perfect fit in Kansas City
The Chiefs have traded their third- and sixth-round picks in next year's NFL Draft for last year's 20th overall pick, wide receiver Kadarius Toney. Toney, often injured, didn't live up to expectations with the Giants, but could be a perfect fit with the Chiefs. Toney has speed and agility to...
CBS Sports
Three trades Steelers should make before NFL deadline: Deal Mitch Trubisky to the Colts and more
It's been three years since the Steelers pulled off one of the biggest trades in franchise history. After an 0-2 start and losing Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, the Steelers gave Miami a future first-round pick in exchange for Minkah Fitzpatrick, who then blossomed into a two-time All-Pro in Pittsburgh. The trade was an example of the Steelers' unyielding drive to build a championship roster, even during a season that appears to be lost.
CBS Sports
New Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney indicates he wasn't injured with Giants: 'Irrelevant people don't get updates'
The Kansas City Chiefs shocked the NFL world on Thursday, as they swung a deal for New York Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney. The former No. 20 overall pick is headed to K.C in exchange for 2023 third- and sixth-round draft picks. While Toney has played in just 12 contests...
CBS Sports
Why Daniel Jones' NFL-record five game-winning drives through seven games aren't what they seem
Daniel Jones and the Giants are one of the reasons we love sports. Entering the season Jones' days in New York seemed numbered after his fifth-year option was declined this offseason. Yet here we are in late October and Jones ranks sixth in ESPN's Total Quarterback Rating (QBR), which accounts for his impact on plays beyond just pass attempts, like scrambles, sacks and fumbles.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Wide Receivers: Play D.J. Moore, Adam Thielen is a sleeper, more
Byes subtract just two teams from the Week 8 slate but that means we'll lose JuJu Smith-Schuster on his recent hot streak, Mike Williams (who is injured anyway) and Keenan Allen among others. It is our objective to help you find wide receivers you'll want to move in and out...
ng-sportingnews.com
Week 8 Fantasy Football Lineup Advice: Ace your start ‘em, sit ‘em decisions on Dak Prescott, Damien Harris, Wan'Dale Robinson & more with RotoBaller’s “Who to Start?” tool
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Justin Herbert, and Austin Ekeler are all getting the week off, but fantasy football owners have to soldier on. Fortunately, the experts at RotoBaller are allowing Sporting News Fantasy readers free access to their exclusive “Who to Start?” advice tool to help with your tough Week 8 fantasy lineup decisions.
CBS Sports
Eagles add Robert Quinn in trade with Bears: Star defensive end dealt for a fourth-round pick
The undefeated Philadelphia Eagles have been the talk of the NFL through the early portion of the 2022 regular season, and it's in large part because of the several impactful moves they made in the offseason. The Eagles apparently aren't done adding to their roster, however, as they have traded a fourth-round pick to the Chicago Bears in exchange for defensive end Robert Quinn, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones confirmed.
CBS Sports
Fantasy Football Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em Quarterbacks: Play Tua Tagovailoa, Bench Aaron Rodgers and more
The byes weeks aren't as plentiful as Week 7 -- with only two teams on bye -- but it happens to be two of the best quarterbacks in football that we'll be without. Patrick Mahomes and Justin Herbert will not play this week due to bye weeks for the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers.
CBS Sports
Aaron Rodgers called out by former teammate for ripping current Packers in public: 'You can't do this'
The Green Bay Packers are struggling, sitting at 3-4 and coming off three straight losses to the New York Giants, New York Jets and Washington Commanders. The Packers are tied for second in their division and in unfamiliar territory with serious offensive struggles. Aaron Rodgers is clearly frustrated with how...
CBS Sports
Raiders' Davante Adams: Not practicing Thursday
Adams (illness) wasn't spotted at practice Thursday, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports. The wideout didn't practice Wednesday, so what he's able to do Friday will be key with regard to Adams' chances of suiting up Sunday against the Saints. In six games to date, Adams leads the Raiders with 37 catches on 63 targets for 509 yards and five TDs.
CBS Sports
Raiders' Johnathan Abram: Misses practice
Abram (illness) did not practice Wednesday. Abram must have picked up his illness following Week 7's win over the Texans as he played the entire matchup. Through his first six games with Las Vegas, Abram has compiled 40 tackles (30 solo) and one pass breakup. He'll have two more practice chances ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints.
CBS Sports
Giants' Elerson Smith: Returns to practice Wednesday
Smith (lower leg) was designated to return from injured reserve and practiced Wednesday, Dan Duggan of The Athletic reports. Smith landed on injured reserve at the end of August due to a right leg injury he suffered during practice a few weeks earlier. The second-year linebacker will now have a 21-day window to be added to the active roster, or he'll revert back to IR for the remainder of the 2022 campaign.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Tyler Boyd: Could move around more sans Chase
Boyd is expected to line up at multiple spots in the Bengals' offensive formation in the games to come with top receiver Ja'Marr Chase (hip) likely to be sidelined for 4-to-6 weeks, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. In addition to absorbing some of Chase's vacated target volume while...
