Defenseman Cam Clarke steps away from Walleye for personal reasons

Toledo Walleye defenseman Cam Clarke has stepped away from hockey for personal reasons.

Clarke, 26, recently became a father. He was suspended by the team for 45 days to protect his ECHL rights, and the door remains open for a possible return.

“It was an emotional and tough decision for him,” Walleye coach Dan Watson said. “He didn't want to be a half-in, half-out guy. So he's not just not playing at all. If things settle down in his life or whatever the case is, he has an opportunity to come back. The door is open.”

Watson acquired Clarke in a trade last March with the Wichita Thunder in exchange for defenseman Conner Walters and forward Ian Parker.

Clarke, a Tecumseh, Mich., native, was a fifth-round pick of the Boston Bruins in 2016.

The 6-foot-2, 190-pound defenseman appeared in 10 games for Toledo at the end of the regular season last year and had three points with one goal and two assists. Clarke then played in all 21 playoff games and had nine points (3 G, 6 A) in helping Toledo reach the Kelly Cup Finals.

Clarke had appeared in 60 games last season with the Thunder, tallying 41 points with seven goals and 34 assists to go along with 28 penalty minutes. He was the team's third-leading scorer overall and the top-scoring defenseman when Watson acquired him.

Clarke re-signed with the Walleye this offseason. He attended training camp and had an assist in Toledo's 6-2 preseason victory at Kalamazoo on Oct. 14.

Watson acquired Clarke for his ability to move pucks in all three zones, his poise and vision, and his overall hockey intelligence.

Clarke played four seasons at Ferris State University, appearing in 126 games for the Bulldogs in his career as he finished with three goals, 30 assists, and 91 penalty minutes. He had skated with many of the Walleye players in previous off-seasons.

Toledo is off to a 2-0-0 start to the season with back-to-back wins at Wheeling last weekend. Toledo rallied from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Nailers 5-3 on Saturday. The Walleye then scored two goals in the first 35 seconds and skated to a 4-2 win on Sunday.

The Walleye play at Kalamazoo on Saturday. The team then plays at Kalamazoo on Nov. 4, before hosting the Cincinnati Cyclones in the home opener on Nov. 5.