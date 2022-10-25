Who’s Still Together From ‘Bachelor in Paradise’? Here’s Who Gets Engaged & Who Breaks Up in the End

If you’ve been watching the new season, you may be wondering who’s still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 and who got engaged—and broke up—at the end of BIP season 8. (Spoiler alert: There’s a post-show cheating rumor around one of the couples.)

Bachelor in Paradise is a spinoff of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette . The Bachelor franchise premiered on ABC in March 2002 with businessman Alex Michel as the first Bachelor. The show has since aired for 26 seasons and produced several spinoffs including The Bachelorette , Bachelor in Paradise , Bachelor Pad, The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart and The Bachelor Winter Games. Bachelor in Paradise premiered in August 2014 as a reality TV dating show featuring previous contestants from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette . The show starts with an uneven number of women and men from The Bachelor and The Bachelorette . Each week, there’s a rose ceremony where either the men or women give roses to the contestants they feel the strongest connection to. The contestants who don’t receive a rose are sent home.

The next week, the roles are reversed, and the gender that didn’t give out roses the previous week now has the job of choosing who to give a rose to and who to send home. Each week, more contestants from past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette are also join the show to create an uneven number between the women and men and force the contestants already there to either couple up with someone new or stay in their current relationship. Contestants are also given date cards at random to choose contestants they want to spend alone time with. Many new contestants join the show with a date card.

At the end of the season, the contestants are offered a chance to have an overnight date with no cameras or microphones (much like Fantasy Suites on The Bachelo r and The Bachelorette .) After the overnight dates is the finale, where contestants either choose to break up or get engaged. Like The Bachelor and The Bachelorette , Bachelor in Paradise also has an “After the Final Rose” special, where contestants reunite to hash out drama and update viewers on their relationship.

But back to Bachelor in Paradise season 8. So… who’s still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 and which couples get engaged in the BIP season 8 finale? Read on for what we know about who’s still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022 and the BIP contestants who broke up after they left Mexico. (For Bachelor in Paradise 2022 spoilers , click here .)

Who’s still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Who’s still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022? Read on for which contestants are engaged and still together from BIP season 8 and who broke up.

Are Johnny and Victoria still together after Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Relationship status : Broken up

Are Johnny and Victoria still together after Bachelor in Paradise 2022? The answer is no. Johnny DePhillipo ( The Bachelorette season 19, Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia) and Victoria Fuller ( The Bachelor season 24, Peter Weber) are one of two couples who get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale. Johnny and Victoria are both original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8. Victoria also confirmed that she and Johnny ended up together when she accidentally posted an Instagram Story in August 2022 of her and Johnny at the grocery store.

Reality Steve confirmed on his podcast in October 2022 that Johnny and Victoria broke up around early September 2022. The report came after rumors Victoria cheated on Johnny with Greg Grippo, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston. Reality Steve reported at the time that he also heard the rumors from several sources, but couldn’t confirm if they were true. “I’m not saying it’s not true, I’m just saying I don’t know,” he said. The rumors also came after a TikTok user named Anna posted a video of what looked like Victoria and Greg together in Rome, Italy. “When you are at the Colosseum [and] see Greg Grippo & Victoria F from bachelor nation,” Anna wrote on the video. The video was posted around the time Johnny posted an Instagram Story that he was in Miami, Florida. “Unwell,” he wrote on a photo of him drinking. YouTube creator Dave Neal also shared a photo on his channel at time of what fans believed to be Victoria and Greg walking together in Rome. Reality Steve addressed the picture in his podcast. “As for the picture in Italy, I’m not convinced that that is Victoria, I’m not convinced that is Greg, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t,” he said. ” … If we find out that wasn’t Greg and Victoria in Italy, that doesn’t mean the first two things aren’t true, which are, Victoria and Johnny are done, and Victoria and Greg have something going on. Talking, dating, hooking up, whatever. Did she cheat on Johnny with Greg? I don’t know.”

He continued, “We’re going to find out what happens at that taping, I’m sure. The most solid thing you can run with is Victoria and Johnny are broken up. And I think there’s a lot of signs that point to Victoria and Greg have something going on.” Reality Steve confirmed Victoria and Greg are dating on October 25, 2022, when he posted a video of them at the Trevi Fountain in Rome. The video showed Victoria and Greg walking side by side down a cobblestone street in Rome as they passed by the Trevi Fountain.

Who is Johnny from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Johnny is a 25-year-old realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Gabby’s contestant and self-eliminated in week eight in third place. Johnny listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Realtor.” According to his Linkedin , Johnny works as a Real Estate Agent with Compass. Before that, he was a Health Insurance Agent with Family First Life. He graduated from Palm Beach State College with an associate’s degree in business in 2018. He was a member of the fraternity Phi Delta Theta, for which he was the philanthropy chair.

Read Johnny’s Bachelorette season 19 biography and fun facts ahead: Johnny is a laid back, simple man who wants to find love just like the rest of us. When he isn’t hanging out with his huge, crazy, Italian family, he is surfing with his boys or taking advantage of any free time to plan his next travel adventure. Johnny’s perfect woman is intelligent, outgoing and athletic. She’ll also have good hygiene and love Barry White and Frank Sinatra as much as he does. Johnny is a sucker for a good smile and says he’ll do whatever it takes to make his partner light up. Johnny is a forward thinker and says he can’t be with anyone who is hung up on past relationships. He’s ready to start the next chapter of his life and now he just needs to find the right woman to stand by his side.

Fun Facts: Johnny’s childhood dream was to be a rapper. Johnny loves to make corny jokes. Johnny loves fishing.



Who is Victoria from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Victoria is a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Virginia Beach, Virginia. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 24 with Peter Weber, where she was eliminated in week nine in third place. She also dated season 19 Bachelor Chris Soules for four months in 2020.

Victoria listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Medical Sales Representative.” Victoria currently works as an influencer and is signed to the agency, Socialyte. Read Victoria’s Bachelor season 24 biography and fun facts ahead: Victoria has lived in Virginia Beach her entire life and is very tied into her local community. She works part time at a yoga studio, but her true passion is her career in medical sales. After a terrible break up, Victoria hit the gym hard. She calls her new look her revenge body, and she even spiced things up by purchasing a pair of revenge boobs, which she LOVES! Victoria is looking for a guy that can make her laugh and melt her heart. She wants a man who can love her through the good, the bad and the ugly. She wants a man who can not only give her unconditional love, but can also give that love to her dog, Buxton, because they are a package deal. Victoria says that it’s hard for her to know someone likes her unless they are expressing it to her verbally, so good thing Peter has a way with words!

Fun Facts:

Victoria loves a man who is in touch with his feelings and isn’t afraid to cry in public.

Victoria is a big fan of country music and will travel to see her favorite artists play a show.

The most important woman in Victoria’s life is her dear grandmother.

Are Brandon and Serene still together after Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Relationship status : Engaged

Are Brandon and Serene still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022? The answer is yes. Brandon Jones ( The Bachelorette season 18, Michelle Young) and Serene Russell ( The Bachelor season 26, Clayton Echard) are one of two couples who get engaged in the Bachelor in Paradise season 8 finale. Brandon and Serene are both original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8.

For their engagement, it’s almost certain that the ring was designed by Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler, who has created engagement rings for The Bachelor, The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise since 2008. In a 2016 interview with Entertainment Weekly , former host Chris Harrison revealed that Bachelor Nation couples have to stay together for a certain amount of time, otherwise they have to return the free engagement ring to Neil Lane. “There’s some rule, after a certain number of years, you get to keep it anyway,” he said. “But after months… it goes back.” Lane told StyleCaster in 2016 that he doesn’t know where the rings go, but that he designs them with the hope that the couple to stays together. “I make rings hoping that people stay together forever, but after they get the ring, I don’t have a say in it, and what happens after that, I don’t know,” he said. “Where the ring goes, I have to say, I don’t really know. I just say it goes to ring heaven.”

Who is Brandon from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Brandon is a 28-year-old Traveling Nurse Recruiter from Portland, Oregon. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 18 with Michelle Young, where he was the runner-up.

Brandon listed his job on The Bachelorette as a “Traveling Nurse Recruiter.” Brandon graduated from Western Oregon University in 2017 with a bachelor’s degree in business administration and management, according to his Linkedin . He also earned a degree in entrepreneurship from Portland Community College in 2014. Brandon J. currently works as a vendor staffing specialist at PeaceHealth, a health system in Washington. Before that, he worked at companies like Nike, Manpower, Riverdale Landscape, Enterprise Rent-a-Car and Jimmy John’s. “I am a person who is self-motivated to succeed at any job given me. I believe in treating others with respect as well as motivating them. I am comfortable with taking on a leadership role and thrive by helping others succeed. I do this through clear and concise communication and understanding my team,” he wrote in his Linkedin bio. “I like to create innovational ways that uses not only mine, but everyone’s strengths in completing any task given. I believe listening and learning from past experiences as well as high dependability are strengths I could bring to your company. I look forward to the opportunity to develop myself as well as be a part of your organization and its growth.”

Read Brandon’s Bachelorette season 18 biography and fun facts ahead: Brandon J. may be young, but he knows exactly what he wants in life and is very serious about finding the one with whom to settle down. He is kind, confident and looking for a wife whose passionate personality can keep up with his. Brandon J. wants someone who has goals and the focus to achieve them. He doesn’t want to be with someone who is still figuring herself out, and he hopes to find someone who can be his best friend and teammate for the rest of their lives. Speaking of teammates, not only is Brandon J. looking for love, but he’s also looking for a little basketball! He is a self-proclaimed basketball fiend, and when given the opportunity, he doesn’t plan on missing out on his shot with Michelle.

Fun Facts:

Brandon once hopped on stage during a Lil Wayne and Drake concert.

Brandon loves “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.”

Brandon has no interest in ever going bungee jumping.

Who is Serene from Bachelor in Paradise ?

Serene is a 27-year-old elementary school teacher from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week eight in fourth place.

Serene listed her job on The Bachelor as an “Elementary School Teacher.” According to her Linkedin , Serene worked as a teacher in Oklahoma City from June 2020 to August 2022. Serene graduated from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, Oklahoma, with a bachelor of arts in Professional Media in 2020. Before she became teacher, Serene was an assistant manager at Lush Fashion Lounge in Oklahoma City. She was also a news intern with Griffins Communication. Along with teaching, Serene is also a model. She’s represented by Wilhelmina Denver and Tabb Models. According to her Linkedin, she’s been with The Tabb Agency as a commercial and print model since 2014. She was a commercial and print model with Brook Model Management from 2012 to 2014.

Read Serene’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Serene’s spirit is robust and her passion is strong. When she’s not making a difference in her student’s lives, she loves to spend time relaxing with close friends or planning her next big adventure. Serene knows her worth and what she needs to be happy. When it comes to relationships, she wants to find a man who is truly worthy of her commitment and ready to give her that same level of commitment back. Her dream man is honest, clear on what he wants, and an excellent communicator. He’s open to trying new things, willing to be vulnerable, and ready to have a big family. Serene has a huge heart and a lot of love to give, so we can’t wait to see if she finds our Bachelor a worthy recipient.

Fun Facts:

Serene loves the theater but only if it’s a musical.

Guinea pigs seriously freak Serene out.

Serene has a cat named Leonardo DiCATprio.

Are Michael and Danielle still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Relationship status : Dating

Are Michael and Danielle still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022? The answer is yes. Michael Allio ( The Bachelorette season 17, Katie Thurston) and Danielle Maltby ( The Bachelor season 21, Nick Viall & Bachelor in Paradise season 4) were one of the final six couples on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 and left together but didn’t get engaged. Michael was one of the original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, while Danielle arrived after the first Rose Ceremony.

Who is Michael from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Michael is a 38-year-old business owner from Akron, Ohio. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he self-eliminated in week seven in fourth place. In an interview on the “3 Things to Know” podcast, Michael revealed that he quit Katie’s season because he wouldn’t move from Ohio, where his son, James, lives. “Night two, we start talking about where would we live, our jobs, our goals, our aspirations, real questions! If this thing’s expedited, you better get down to it really quickly,” Michael said. “We discussed where we would live, and I remember the first time I answered it I said I was flexible mainly in the Midwest, like Chicago… and then later on in the season I came back to her and I admitted that I’m not flexible at all. “My community is here, James’ support is here, his school’s here, my sister lives down the street… We talked about it often, and she was willing to move to Akron. She said it multiple times.”

Michael listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Business Owner.” After his wife Laura’s death, Michael started an organization named The L4 Project – Live Life Like Laura in her honor. The organization sells water bottles and apparel for men, women and children with 100 percent of its proceeds going toward nonprofits that “enrich the lives of individuals and fighting cancer.” The website reads, “No one should have to battle cancer alone. We’re here to ensure that they never have too.” On its website, The L4 Project also states that it “provides financial assistance to organizations determined on improving patient outcomes and easing the emotional and physical hardships throughout an individuals cancer journey.”

In his Instagram bio, Michael describes himself as an entrepreneur, dad, friend and “aspiring do-gooder.” His bio also included the quote: “Pick apart the day and put the pieces back together your way.” On his Linkedin, Michael also describes himself as an “experienced entrepreneur.” His Linkedin bio reads, “Experienced entrepreneur with a passion for start-up businesses, developing novel products and services, making lasting connections and serving the greater good. Our time is short. Let’s make our mark today.” According to his Linkedin, Michael is the founder and managing partner of Allstera a company that delivers “quality and affordable sanitation consumer products and personal protectiveequipment to individuals, companies and organizations of all size.” Prior to his current job, Michael worked at companies like MASCOT Workwear USA and Novartis. He graduated from Loyola University Chicago in 2006 with a bachelor’s of business administration in communication and media studies.

Read Michael’s Bachelorette season 17 biography and fun facts ahead: Michael is a single dad whose world revolves around his amazing 4-year-old son, James. When it comes to dating, the two of them are a packaged deal, and Michael wouldn’t have it any other way. Michael lives a life that is incredibly fulfilling and says he is more than ready to find someone with whom to share it. His dream woman is compassionate, empathetic, resilient and not easily offended. A witty woman with a funny bone and a self-deprecating sense of humor is a huge turn-on for Michael, and he loves when a woman has strong convictions and stands up against ignorance. Michael says that life is short and that he’s ready to find a woman who makes him a better person every day that they are together. He is serious about finding love on this journey, so, Michael, let the journey begin.

Fun Facts:

Michael makes a mean plate of dino nuggies.

Michael loves 90’s R&B and rap music.

Michael prefers the mountains over the beach any day of the week.

Who is Danielle from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Danielle is a 37-year-old neonatal nurse from Nashville, Tennessee. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 21 with Nick Viall, where she was eliminated in sixth place. She was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season four, where she quit in week two.

Before her time in Bachelor Nation, Danielle was engaged to a man named Nick Haag who died at the age of 29 in 2011 from a drug overdose. Danielle was engaged to Nick for three months before he passed away. “I was engaged and five and a half years ago he passed away,” Danielle said in an episode of The Bachelor . “He overdosed on drugs and I found him. I didn’t know he was an addict so it was a complete shock.” Danielle also reflected on her fiance’s death in an Instagram post in 2021. “Today marks 10 years since my fiancé passed away. I’ve been thinking a lot about it again the last month. I was down at the beach a couple weeks ago having an early morning sit by the ocean and just started crying. I had no idea why, and then it hit me. 10 years … a lot has changed in 10 years,” she wrote at the time.. “SO MUCH has changed. I am different in almost every way. I’ve done some incredible things and have some of the greatest humans in my life that wouldn’t be there, if things hadn’t gone the way they did 10 years ago. Cue the grief guilt, or survivors guilt, it has a few names. This life I cherish wouldn’t exist right now.”

Danielle also dated Big Brother and The Challenge star Paulie Calaifiore from January to June 2018. They broke up after rumors Paulie was also dating his Challenge co-star, Cara Maria Sorbello. Paulia claimed at the time that he was in an open relationship with Cara when he started dating Danielle. Paulie and Cara got back together in 2019 before announcing their split in October 2021.

Are Brittany and Tyler still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Relationship status : Broken up

Are Brittany and Tyler still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022? The answer is no. Brittany Galvin ( The Bachelor season 25, Matt James) and Tyler Norris ( The Bachelorette season 19, Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia) were one of the final six couples on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 and left together but didn’t get engaged. Brittany was one of the original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, while Tyler arrived after the second Rose Ceremony as part of the “Casa Amor” twist. Reality Steve reported in September 2022 that Brittany and Tyler broke up after they left Bachelor in Paradise season 8 together.

Who is Brittany from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Brittany is a 25-year-old model from Chicago, Illinois. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 25 with Matt James, where she came in week three and was eliminated in week five. Brittany was involved in drama her season after Anna Redman, another contestant from Chicago, accused her of being an escort. Brittany responded to the rumors in an Instagram post at the time. “It’s 2021 you know how prominent sex workers are in this world? Or how many people have OnlyFans ? Why are we still judging others,” she said. “Again, to make it clear I am NOT an escort. And for the people who are, don’t let others tear you down. Keep sharing your stories wit me because they are all so powerful. I’m here to support you like how you have to me!” She continued, “If this happened to me in the real world I’d brush it off because I know my truth,” she said. “But how would you react when someone tries to exploit you to the world with an accusation that could affect your career, reputation and future relationships. Lastly, yes it was a shitty thing to do, but let’s not destroy someone’s life over it. Bringing others down is exactly what I don’t want. We are bigger and better than that. Love you all.”

Brittany listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Model.” According to her Linkedin , Brittany signed with Wilhelmina Models in 2019. She’s also the Co-Owner of the brand YoTie, which she founded in 2015. She graduated from the University if Missouri, Columbia in 2019, where she was a member of the Gamma Phi Beta sorority.

Read Brittany’s Bachelor season 25 biography and fun facts ahead: Brittany is a sexy and sassy woman who is ready to take a different approach to her dating life. Single for the first time in a long time, this serial monogamist is ready to break out of her Chicago bubble and experience love with a new type of man. She describes herself as a social butterfly that, in a pre-COVID world, loves to go out and have a good time. She dreams of moving to New York City, finding love that broadens her horizons and traveling the world with the man of her dreams. Her ideal man will be fun, mature and trusting. She can’t be with a man who won’t let her live her life, and says she has no time for unnecessary drama. Even though she’s only 23, if the right guy comes along, she says she is ready to get engaged. Will Matt be the one to show this beauty that true love is worth settling down for? Only time will tell.

Fun Facts:

Dreams of traveling the world with her future man by her side.

If she could have a superpower, it would be invisibility.

Her bucket list includes DJing a dance party in Ibiza.

Who is Tyler from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Tyler is a 26-year-old small business owner from Wildwood, New Jersey. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and was eliminated in fourth place during Hometown Dates.

Tyler listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Small Business Owner.” His Linkedin also lists his current job as “Business Owner” and “Self-Employed,” which he’s been since May 2021. Prior to his current career, Tyler worked at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, was a fitness instructor at BoxIt Fitness, and had jobs at Cabrini University, Boardwalk Games, Sports Surfaces and Equipment Rentals, and JBT Aluminum. He graduated from Cabrini University in 2019 with a bachelor’s of science degree in business management.

Read Tyler’s Bachelorette season 19 biography and fun facts ahead: Tyler is an Italian stallion looking for the love of his life! He isn’t afraid to be over the top and says that he wants the kind of connection that is so profound, others will say that it’s the kind of love you only see in movies. Tyler’s dream woman is fun, reliable, open-minded and ready to come home and meet his wonderful and loving family. He wants to find someone who will be vulnerable with him and open about what’s on her mind; no surprises please. If the connection is there, Tyler is the kind of guy who will give it his all. He’s ready to go big, so we hope that doesn’t send him home!

Fun Facts:

– Tyler dreams of visiting every park in the MLB.

– Tyler likes country music that he can dance to.

– Tyler is not a good multitasker.

Are Genevieve and Aaron still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Relationship status : Broken up

Are Genevieve and Aaron still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022? The answer is no. Genevieve Parisi ( The Bachelor season 26, Clayton Echard) and Aaron Clancy ( The Bachelorette season 17, Katie Thurston & Bachelor in Paradise season 7) make it to the final six couples on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 but broke up before the finale, according to Reality Steve. Genevieve was one of the original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, while Aaron arrived after the first Rose Ceremony. Genevieve and Aaron were also involved in drama on Clayton’s Bachelor season after Shanae Ankney, another contestant on Clayton’s Bachelor season, accused Genevieve of having sex with Aaron after she was eliminated on Clayton’s Bachelor season. “And then when you get eliminated, you go home and fuck Aaron from Katie [Thurston]’s season,” Shanae said on the “Women Tell All” special.

Genevieve denied the rumors. “This is mind-blowing, I met [Aaron] at a bar, I didn’t kiss him,” she said. Genevieve also claimed that Shanae was the one DMed Aaron. “He goes, ‘Is she really this bad?’ And sent me a screenshot of all of your hearts replying to his messages. He thinks you’re crazy, so stop,” she said. Genevieve also denied rumors she and Aaron had sex after the “Women Tell All” special. “The comment of me and Aaron… I mean, I can’t even begin to explain how ridiculous that is,” she told Entertainment Tonight . “I think I was more shocked than when Clayton asked me if I was an actress,” she told Us Weekly . “I saw Aaron at a bar and I posted a picture with him…I didn’t even kiss Aaron. And that’s why I was just, like, ‘What?’” She continued, “I just don’t even have words for that girl.”

Aaron, for his part, explained on the “Click Bait” podcast at the time that he and Genevieve met “randomly” at a bar but didn’t talk much then. “Genevieve and I met randomly one time at a bar. Clayton’s season hadn’t even aired yet, so I didn’t know who she was. She knew who I was from Paradise and came up to me to introduce herself. We hugged and that was pretty much the extent of it. I didn’t care to talk too much about The Bachelor with her and that was it,” he said.

Who is Genevieve from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Genevieve is a 27-year-old bartender from Rehoboth, Massachusetts. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week seven in seventh place. During the season, Genevieve was involved in drama with Shanae Ankney. In week five, Genevieve and Shanae went on a Two-on-One Date with Clayton, where Genevieve receive the rose and Shanae was eliminated.

Genevieve listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Bartender.” She graduated from Hishop Feehan High School in in Attleboro, Massachusetts, and attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston, Massachusetts. According to a scholarship announcement in 2015, Genevieve was pursuing a nursing degree. Her mother, Anne Parisi, is also a nurse at RI Hospital. Genevieve is also an influencer and is represented by the management company A-List Me. She also modeled for the brand Muscle Beach in 2019.

Read Genevieve’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Genevieve is looking for a man with whom she can get lost in their own little world. She is ambitious, confident and persistent, and says that when she wants something, there isn’t much that can stop her from going for it. Her dream man is someone that will let her maintain her independence and always keep her laughing. She wants someone who won’t be afraid to admit that they are wrong or change their personality when they are “bro-ing out” with the guys. They also must have a good relationship with their mother and be able to have deep, meaningful conversations. What Genevieve wants is to find a passionate man who can flirt with her well past the first date and make their love go the distance.

Genevieve doesn’t like public speaking.

Genevieve loves to go fishing.

Genevieve says Hailey and Justin Bieber are #RelationshipGoals.

Who is Aaron from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Aaron is a 28-year-old insurance agent from San Diego, California. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 17 with Katie Thurston, where he was eliminated in week five. He was also a contestant on Bachelor in Paradise season 7 where he dated Tia Booth, a contestant from The Bachelor season 22 with Arie Luyendyk Jr., but split in week six.

Aaron listed his job on The Bachelorette as an “Insurance Agent.” According to his Linkedin , Aaron has worked as as an account executive at Health IQ, a medical, life and car insurance company, since February 2019. Before that, Aaron worked as a sales manager at 24 Hour Fitness. He’s also been a lifeguard for Mt. San Antonio College and a swimming coach for the city of Walnut, California, his hometown. He graduated from the University of California, San Diego, in 2017 with a degree in international business. Before that, Aaron received his associate’s of arts in kinesiology and exercise science from Mt. San Antonio College. He was also on the swim team at both UC San Diego and his high school, Walnut High School.

Read Aaron’s Bachelorette season 17 biography and fun facts ahead: It’s easy to see that Aaron is a strapping young man, but don’t be fooled, there is much more to this California stud than meets the eye. Aaron currently works in sales and enjoys being outdoors, surfing and lifting weights, and he was an NCAA swimmer in college. He is thoughtful, sensitive and very ambitious, saying that in five years’ time, he hopes to own his business and work for himself. Aaron is looking for a woman who is down to earth, smart, funny and is someone who doesn’t take herself too seriously. Aaron plans to leave a legacy behind, so he needs a partner who is going to support him and encourage his dreams. His one flaw? Aaron says he can be a procrastinator, but now he is done wasting time and is ready to find his wife!”

Fun Facts:

– Aaron has one tattoo – his family’s initials on his neck.

– Aaron’s biggest fears are rats and saber-tooth tigers.

– Aaron’s favorite holiday is Halloween because he loves when things get spook

Are Logan and Kate still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022?

Relationship status : Broken up

Are Logan and Kate still together from Bachelor in Paradise 2022? The answer is no. Logan Palmer ( The Bachelorette season 19, Gabby Windey & Rachel Recchia) and Kate Gallivan ( The Bachelor season 26, Clayton Echard) were one of the final six couples on Bachelor in Paradise season 8 but broke up before the finale, according to Reality Steve. Logan was one of the original contestants on Bachelor in Paradise season 8, while Kate arrived after the second Rose Ceremony as part of the “Casa Amor” twist.

According to Reality Steve, Logan and Kate’s breakup was in part due to Kate’s conversation with season 19 Bachelorettes Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, who make a cameo toward the end of Bachelor in Paradise season 8 and tell Kate about how Logan switched from Gabby to Rachel on their season. “Well, Kate and Logan inevitably end up breaking up in Paradise. Whatever the reasoning is I guess we’ll have to see it play out, but Gabby and Rachel BOTH were down in Paradise towards the end of filming and they told Kate about Logan and that he was indecisive and what not. So I’m guessing that played a role in their breakup? I just know they went down there and told her,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022.

Who is Logan from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Logan is a 26-year-old videographer from San Diego, California. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Gabby’s contestant and was disqualified in week six in fifth place. Logan was involved in drama with Gabby and Rachel when he originally chose to be Rachel’s contestant before he switched to Gabby. “I wanted a chance,” Logan told People at the time of his switch. “Leaving the show so suddenly, I didn’t have much of a chance to explain my side of things to the group of guys as a whole. When things got split, things were kind of relayed through other people or it was kind of like a telephone game of what had happened and the conversations I had had and where I was at.” Logan was disqualified after he tested positive for COVID-19 in week six and was sent home. Logan responded to “theories” he was eliminated for a reason ABC wanted to keep a secret in an interview on the “Talking It Out” podcast at the time. “This is not something I expected to get this reaction it has. There’s, like, these very creative, very artistic theories about what actually happened to me,” he said.“I did indeed get a positive COVID test.”

Logan listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Videographer.” According to his Linkedin , Logan is a Production Technician at Raindrop, where he’s worked since 2021. He’s also worked as a Camera Operator for the San Diego Padres, a Videographer/Editor for KUSI Television, and a Production Assistant for Petco. He graduated from Northern Arizona University in 2018 with a bachelor’s degree in communications with an emphasis in advertising. “Creative professional and film maker working to bring life to brands, tell important stories, and deliver stunning visuals in the world of production,” his Linkedin biography reads.

Read Logan’s Bachelorette season 19 biography and fun facts ahead: Logan is a California beach boy who loves the sun, surf and the idea of finding someone to share them both with for the rest of time. While he loves to hang with his boys, he’s ready to trade in bachelorhood and find someone to grow with in a meaningful way. Logan is witty, self-aware and goofy. He is very into self-growth and wants to find someone who is just as much of a free spirit as he is. His ideal woman is artsy, low maintenance and down to cuddle by a bonfire under the stars. Logan is looking for a deep connection with strong chemistry, so we can’t wait to see if sparks fly when he meets our Bachelorettes!



Fun Facts:

– Logan’s lifelong crush is Elaine from “Seinfeld.”

– Logan isn’t afraid to skinny dip.

– Logan loves corn dogs.

Who is Kate from Bachelor in Paradise season 8?

Kate is a 33-year-old real estate agent from Lake Hollywood, California. She was a contestant on The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard, where she was eliminated in week two.

Kate listed her job on The Bachelor as a “Real Estate Agent.” According to her Linkedin , Kate works as a Real Estate Agent at The Oppenheim Group, the luxury real estate brokerage featured in Netflix’s reality TV series Selling Sunset. Kate has worked at The Oppenheim Group since May 2021. Kate graduated from Middle Tennessee State University with a bachelor’s of science in electronic media and journalism in 2011.

Read Kate’s Bachelor season 26 biography and fun facts ahead: Kate has an amazing life – a great job with one of Los Angeles’ top real estate firms, a beautiful home in the Hollywood Hills, and a glamorous social life that is nonstop fun. Kate feels like she is close to having it all, but the one thing that’s missing is a special man in her life. She is looking for a nice, motivated, mature man with a bit of a flashy side. He should love a good thrill because Kate’s idea of a romantic date is skydiving. She is over dating Hollywood party boys and ready to finally open her heart to someone ready for something real and hopes to walk away from this experience with a ring on her finger.

Kate’s moon/rising sign is Leo, which she says speaks for itself.

Kate is a Mario Kart aficionado.

Kate once went on a date with Harry Styles, and if you ask her for details, she’ll tell you all about it.

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2022 filmed?

Where was Bachelor in Paradise 2022 filmed? Since season 2, Bachelor in Paradise has been filmed at the Playa Escondida Resort in Sayulita, a town in Vallarta-Nayarit, Mexico. (Season 1 was filmed at the Casa Palapa resort in Tulum, Quintana Roo, Mexico.) According to the hotel’s website, Playa Escondida is a secluded, beachfront resort surrounded by hills, a 350-foot coastline and covered with jungle. The resort is located 40 minutes from the Puerto Vallarta International Airport on the Pacific Coast of Nayarit, known as Riviera Nayarit, and is one mile from the town of Sayulita.

The resort offers horseback riding on the beach, yoga, surfing lessons, paddle boarding, whale and dolphin watching, hiking and bike trails, and golf. The hotel also has a spa that offers hot stone therapy, deep tissue massages, four hand massages and facials. The resort also has its own restaurant, which serves dishes like shrimp omelettes (served with local mountain coffee), enchiladas de pollo, mar y tierra (fresh baked lobster with a Sonoran beef filet), coquilles de jaques (giant seared scallops served on half shells with a buerre blanc saffron sauce), scampi (made with giant Mazatlan shrimp and a paprika butter), as well as vegan and vegetarian specialties.

The private beach includes complimentary boogie boards, hidden coves and a thatched beach bar (the same one Wells Adams bartends at on Bachelor in Paradise ) that serves tropical fruit cocktails, smoothies and ice-cold beers. The resort also includes several pools, including an infinity edge pool and waterfalls, as well as multiple hillside jacuzzis. Guests can also practice yoga on the yoga platform, which is shaded by a thatched roof and is made of natural stone.

The rooms at the Playa Escondita Resort range from $150 per night to $600 per night, so they’re not cheap. Each room comes with either one or two beds, and can fit one to four people. Prospective guests can also search for rooms that include a jacuzzi, A/C, gold cart or kitchen. Visit playa-escondida.com to book your stay at the Playa Escondida Resort.

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 host?

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 host? The Bachelor in Paradise season 8 host is Jesse Palmer, who was the season 5 Bachelor in 2004 and was the youngest Bachelor in Bachelor Nation history at 24 years old. Jesse hosted his first Bachelor franchise show in 2022 with The Bachelor season 26 with Clayton Echard. During The Bachelor season 5 finale, Jesse gave his Final Rose to Jessica Bowlin, but didn’t propose to her. Jesse and Jessica continued to date, but ended their relationship a few weeks after the finale of their Bachelor season aired. In June 2020, Jesse and his girlfriend, Emely Fardo, married in an intimate wedding in New York City. Jesse told Us Weekly in November 2021 that he and Emely planned to marry in Provence, France, before the current health crisis cancelled their wedding date. “We had originally planned a wedding in Provence, France, for summer 2020, which was postponed until summer of 2021 due to the pandemic, but we didn’t want to wait any longer,” he said at the time. “So, we had a small, private and intimate ceremony with close friends who lived in New York City.”

Jesse graduated from the University of Florida in Gainesville, Florida, where he played football for the Florida Gators, in 2001 with a bachelor’s of arts degree in political science and a bachelor’s of science degree in marketing. After graduation, Jesse was drafted by the National Football League to play for the New York Giants. He played with the team for four seasons from 2001 to 2005 as a quarterback. After the New York Giants, Jesse was drafted by the Canadian Football League to play for the Montreal Alouettes. He played with the team until 2005 when he was signed by the San Francisco 49ers. He then resigned with the Montreal Alouettes in 2006 before he retired from football in 2007 to pursue a broadcasting career. Since his broadcasting career started, Jesse has worked with networks like Fox, NFL Network, ESPN, ABC and SEC Network. He’s also guest starred on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and made guest appearances on shows like Recipe to Riches and Good Morning America , and hosted the Food Network’s Spring Baking Championship and Holiday Baking Championship.

Jesse was announced as The Bachelor season 26 host in September 2021. “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” he said at the time. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.” The announcement came after Chris Harrison, the former host of Bachelor Nation, confirmed in June 2021 that he had retired as the franchise’s host after 19 years. “I’ve had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I’m excited to start a new chapter,” he wrote in an Instagram post at the time. “I’m so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we’ve made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I’ve made will last a lifetime.”

Deadline reported at the time that Chris received a mid-range, eight-figure settlement as part of exit plan with ABC, the network that airs the Bachelor franchise, and Warner Bros. Television, the company that produces the Bachelor shows. The magazine also reported that Harrison’s settlement included a nondisclosure agreement. Chris’ decision to retire as Bachelor Nation’s host came after he was slammed for his response to season 25 Bachelor contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Rachael , the winner of Matt James’ season , faced backlash at the time when photos resurfaced of her at an Old South Antebellum-themed party at Georgia College in 2018. Before the pictures went viral, Rachael was already under controversy after her former high school classmate accused her on TikTok of bullying her and other students for dating Black men. Other TikTok users then exposed Rachael for liking social media photos of her friends in culturally insensitive costumes and with Confederate flags.

Chris came under controversy after he was interviewed about the scandal by season 13 Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay on Extra . During the interview, Chris asked fans to give Rachael “grace” and explained that he didn’t find the Antebellum party photos offensive because they just looked like pictures a college student takes at a party. Harrison also questioned whether the photos would be considered racially insensitive in 2018 when they were taken. After the interview, many fans slammed Harrison and accused him of excusing Rachael’s behavior.

ABC confirmed in March 2021 that Chris wouldn’t host season 17 of The Bachelorette and would be replaced by Tayshia and Kaitlyn. “Chris Harrison will not be hosting the next season of The Bachelorette ,” ABC said in a statement at the time. “We support Chris in the work that he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will support the new Bachelorette through next season. As we continue the dialogue around achieving greater equity and inclusion within The Bachelor franchise, we are dedicated to improving the BIPOC representation of our crew, including among the executive producer ranks. These are important steps in effecting fundamental change so that our franchise is a celebration of love that is reflective of our world.” He officially retired as the Bachelor Nation’s host in June 2021.

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise 2022 bartender?

Who is the Bachelor in Paradise bartender? The Bachelor in Paradise season 8 bartender is Wells Adams, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 12 with JoJo Fletcher and Bachelor in Paradise season 3. Wells has been the bartender on Bachelor in Paradise since season 4. Wells was also a guest host for Bachelor in Paradise in season 7 after ABC fired Chris Harrison as the host of the Bachelor franchise following his controversial comments about The Bachelor season 25 contestant Rachael Kirkconnell’s racism scandal in February 2021. Bachelor in Paradise season 7 featured several celebrity guest hosts including David Spade, Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess. “I’m not really qualified to be a bartender, and like, I’m okay at that and I’m not qualified to give people advice, I’m not a therapist, but I was a radio host for 15 years, so it was the only thing I was qualified to go do,” Wells told ABC 7 Chicago in 2021. He continued, “If I’m being honest, I was kind of [hosting] that the entire season. Let’s be fair, these big shot Hollywood-types would come in with their A/C trailers and say a couple of things and then I’d be up at 4:30 in the morning hosting the rose ceremony. I was glad I finally got my shot in there!”

In August 2022, Wells married actress Sarah Hyland after five years of dating. They got engaged in July 2019 and were set to marry on August 8, 2020, but had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In an interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in 2019, Sarah revealed that she met Wells on Twitter. “Have you seen those memes of ‘Slide into the DMs?’ That. He slid into my DMs,” Sarah said. “I was following him. We had tweeted each other because I thought he was funny and he was a fan of the show. I saw him as the bartender and I was like, ‘That’s really cute.’” She continued, “I was single, obviously, and was like, ‘This is really awesome. You’re being very forward and it’s sexy and not aggressive but very confident and sexy,’ and I liked that.” After some messages back and forth, Wells asked Sarah on a date. “‘Next time I’m in LA, I’m taking you out for drinks and tacos.’” he messaged. Sarah continued, “I love tacos. He loves tacos so that was his thing. Like, ‘I love tacos, let’s see if she loves tacos.’ We both love tacos! We have an obsession with tacos. Tacos and tequila, that’s our thing.”

In an interview with Cosmopolitan in 2020, Sarah revealed when she knew Wells was The One. Sarah explained that, a few days after she and Wells had the first real date at an Emmys party in 2017, she underwent her second kidney transplant. Wells flew from Nashville to Los Angeles to see Sarah on the weekends of her recovery process, where he also met her parents. A month into their relationship, they told each other they were falling in love. “I asked him when he was going to ask me to be his girlfriend,” she said. “I’m impatient.” She continued, “We were talking about what kinds of weddings we wanted four days after we made things official. I hate that typical cliché of ‘when you know, you know,’ but it’s so fucking true. At least it was for me.”

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023?

Who is the next Bachelor for 2023 after Bachelor in Paradise season 8 ends? The season 27 Bachelor is Zach Shallcross, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia. Zach was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in the final three. He was announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 “After the Final Rose” special in September 2022. The Bachelor season 27 premieres on January 23, 2023.

“As we know plans can always change last minute, and it won’t be “official” until next Tuesday on the ATFR, but I feel confident in reporting that the next Bachelor is going to be Zach Shallcross,” Reality Steve tweeted in September 2022 before Zach’s announcement. Reality Steve also wrote in a blog post before his confirmation about how Zach was the only contestant from The Bachelorette season 19 that he could see being the season 27 Bachelor after another frontrunner turned the role down. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach,” Reality Steve wrote in a blog post in September 2022. Variety also reported in September 2022 that Zach was ABC’s top choice to become the next Bachelor, with two sources confirming the news. Zach will be announced as the season 27 Bachelor at The Bachelorette season 19 finale on September 20, 2022. Reality Steve also tweeted a video at the time of Zach filming his introduction for The Bachelor . “But from what I’ve been told, it’s going to be Zach. And here is footage I was sent today from this past Saturday of Zach filming his intro video in Austin,” he tweeted. Page Six also reported in September 2022 that Zach was a frontrunner to become the next Bachelor. “He’s been a frontrunner for a while,” the insider said at the time. “There’s no denying that the audience loves him.”

Reality Steve reported in September 2022 that filming for The Bachelor season 27 started on September 26, 2022, with some of Zach’s contestants already in Los Angeles. He confirmed that two women on Zach’s season are: Davia Bunch, a 26-year-old digital marketing manager from Charleston, South Carolina, and Cat Wong, a 27-year-old model from New York, New York. Davia graduated the University of South Carolina and was the Miss South Carolina in 2018 in the Miss America pageant. She competed with Cat. Davia’s mother died in 2013 of leukemia when she was in high school and her father remarried that year. According to Reality Steve, she then moved to Russia on a dance scholarship, where she struggled with an eating disorder, before coming back to the United States, entering pageants and winning the title of Miss South Carolina. Car also attended the University of South Carolina at the same time as Davia and competed against her for the title of Miss South Carolina in 2018.

But back to The Bachelor . So…who is season 27 Bachelor Zach Shallcross? Zach is a 25-year-old tech executive from Anaheim Hills, California, but lives in Austin, Texas. He was a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Winey and Rachel Recchia, where he was Rachel’s contestant and self-eliminated in third place. His Instagram handle is @zachshall .

According to his bio on ABC’s website, Zach describes himself as an “old-fashioned romantic” who loves three things in his life: his mom, his dogs and football. Read Zach’s Bachelorette 2022 biography and fun facts ahead:

“Zach is an old-fashioned romantic. He loves his mama, his dogs and football but promises he has more love to go around! He’s charismatic, personable and has a huge heart that he is so ready to share forever with the right woman. Zach’s perfect woman is compassionate, kind and ready for romance because Zach is excited to lay it on thick. He loves to plan thoughtful surprises, and nothing makes him happier than seeing the look of excitement on his partner’s face when his meaningful gifts are appreciated. Zach is serious about finding a love that will lead to marriage, so whatever grand romantic gesture it takes for him to get there, he’s ready to go!



Fun Facts:

– Zach would love to be Spiderman for a day.

– Zach doesn’t like breakfast. Eggs don’t agree with him.

– Zach loves beach volleyball and is a master of the ‘Top Gun’ high-five.”

Zach listed his job on The Bachelorette as “Tech Executive.” According to his Linkedin , Zach works as a Senior Cloud Technology Account Executive at Oracle, where he’s worked for three years. He was promoted to his current position September 2021 and has also held roles like Cloud Technology Account Executive and Cloud Technology Consultant. He’s also worked as a Supervisor at the California Mid-State Fair in Paso Robles, California, and a Sales Operation Assistant at Gavel Group in Lake Forest, California. He graduated from California Polytechnic State University-San Luis Obispo in 2019 with a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration with a concentration in Marketing. Zach played Collegiate Division 1 football for Cal Poly for five years.

“My role consists of strategically helping business in Houston enhance, extend, and leverage their current software, platform, and infrastructure while educating them on what Oracle’s portfolio has to offer,” Zach’s Linkedin bio reads.

Before Zach was confirmed as the season 27 Bachelor, Reality Steve reported on his podcast in September 2022 that Nate Mitchell, a contestant on The Bachelorette season 19 with Gabby Windey and Rachel Recchia, was offered the role but declined. “In regards to the Bachelor, obviously we’re about three weeks away from any announcement being made, I’m assuming it’s going to be made on the After the Final Rose, if not, within a day or two of that on GMA like they usually do. But after poking around a little bit, asking around, what I can tell you is: I don’t know who the Bachelor’s going to be, but you can cross Nate off the list. I have heard it is not him,” Reality Steve said. “I usually can’t get any details to stuff like that. I have heard, I have no idea if it’s true or not, but I have heard he rejected it, he doesn’t want to do it.” A source also told E! News in August 2022 that Nate was the frontrunner to become the next Bachelor.

The reports also came after Nate was photographed holding hands with a woman at a grocery store in Chicago, Illinois, in August 2022, weeks after he cried over his breakup with Gabby on The Bachelorette season 19 “Men Tell All” special. “Spotted Nate and another girl in Chicago today,” an anonymous source sent to the Instagram account @bachelorettewindmill along with a photo . “They were both holding hands so could be dating?”

WARNING: SPOILER . Other season 19 Bachelorette contestants not in the running to be the Bachelor 2023 were: Tyler Norris (who ended up with season 25 Bachelor contestant Brittany Galvin on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and Johnny DePhilippo (who got engaged to season 24 Bachelor contestant Victoria Fuller on Bachelor in Paradise season 8). Erich Schwer, who got engaged to Gabby in The Bachelorette season 19 finale, and Tino Franco, who got engaged to Rachel, also weren’t in the running to be the Bachelor 2023. Reality Steve also didn’t believe that Logan Palmer, Ethan Kang, Spencer Swies, Aven Jones or Jason Alabaster from The Bachelorette season 19 would be the next Bachelor. According to Reality Steve, the one contestant from Gabby and Rachel’s Bachelorette season he did believe had a chance was Zach. “It means we’re moving on to somebody else. I don’t know who from this season outside of maybe Zach. I don’t see it being Aven. I don’t see it being Logan. I don’t see it being Ethan. I don’t see it being Spencer. I don’t see it being Jason,” Reality Steve said.

Other Bachelor Nation alums who weren’t in the running to be the next Bachelor were The Bachelorette season 17 contestant Michael Allio (who ended up with season 21 Bachelor contestant Danielle Maltby on Bachelor in Paradise season 8) and The Bachelorette season 18 contestant Brandon Jones (who ended up with season 26 Bachelor contestant Serene Russell on Bachelor in Paradise season 8.)

While Nate wasn’t the Bachelor 2023, Gabby told Entertainment Tonight in August 2022 that he was her number-one choice as the next lead. “Nate. 100 percent Nate, Nate, Nate!” she said. “He knows how to treat women. He’s so smart, he’s old, he has a great job, he spends his time reading—not reading social media, reading actual books. He has a daughter, so he knows what it’s like to have responsibility. He’s a real, true definition of a man.”

Rachel told Entertainment Tonight that her choices for the next Bachelor were Nate and Tyler. “From Gabby’s side I would say Nate, [he’s] incredible, and from my side, maybe Tyler. Who knows?” Rachel said. “They really couldn’t go wrong.” Mario Vassall, another contestant from The Bachelorette season 19, agreed with Rachel’s picks. “Nate, his name comes to mind… Nate is a fun, standup guy,” he said. “… I’m a big fan of Tyler Norris. We saw his breakup with Rachel. That was tough to watch. [I’m a] big fan of him, his character. He wears his heart of his sleeve. I wouldn’t be mad if he took that position.” Mario also confirmed that he was open to becoming the next Bachelor in an interview with E! News . “I would say that I am open to the conversation,” he said.”Ad we’d go from there.”

Tyler, for his part, confirmed to Entertainment Tonight that he wasn’t interested in becoming the season 27 Bachelor but would root for Nate if he became the next lead. “I couldn’t even imagine dating two women at the same time, let alone 30-something women, but then again, you can’t take anything out of the card,” he said. “My man, Nate, he’s the sweetest, most genuine guy. I would love to see him. He brings flair too… My man would do a great job.” Tyler also told E! News about his concerns over becoming the next Bachelor. “I would definitely say that it’s very hard to navigate,” Tyler said. “With 30-something women there, it would definitely be a tough job to have, without hurting somebody at the end of the day. [But] if it gets me a stop closer to ultimately finding love then absolutely I would do it.”

Host Jesse Palmer also voted for Nate. “Nate is a standup guy. He’s an amazing person. He’s mature, he has an incredible emotional maturity, he’s vulnerable, he respects women, and he’s a great dad,” Jesse said. “I there’s there’s very few negative things I can say about Nate.” Jesse also had another choice for the next lead. “Are we still saying Pete Davidson? Is that still a choice?” Jesse said. “… I wanna ride that train. Wanna talk about a wild Bachelor season? That would probably be it. We might have to change some of our parameters.”

Gabby and Rachel also voiced their support for two Bachelors like how there were two Bachelorettes on season 19. “We loved each other for it, and loved having one another by one another’s side,” Gabby said of her relationship with Rachel. “I don’t know if men would feel the same, it depends on their relationship, but I think there’s a lot of good to come out of our season.” Rachel added, “I think ultimately if the Bachelors supported each other and loved each other to the extent that Gabby and I do, it could be incredible as well, but they would definitely have to be on the same level as us. Lots to live up to, of course!”

Mario, however, was against the idea and told Entertainment Tonight that ABC should “absolutely not” have two Bachelors. Tyler also agreed with him. “I think watching back the two Bachelorette thing was a lot,” Tyler said. “Having two Bachelors would be the same thing. I think they should stick to one.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC and is available to stream on Hulu . Here’s how to watch it for free .

Buy: ‘How to Win the Bachelor’ by Chad Kultgen & Lizzy Pace $13.99

For more about The Bachelor franchise, read Chad Kultgen and Lizzy Pace’s book, How to Win The Bachelor: The Secret to Finding Love and Fame on America’s Favorite Reality Show . Written by the hosts of the top-rated “Game of Roses” podcast, How to Win The Bachelor “uncover the ins and outs of the phenomenon that has become Bachelor Nation,” as well as dives into the strategies used by dozens of contestants to have the best limo exit on Night One, score the coveted First Impression Rose and avoid being labeled as a villain. The book, which is described as the “ultimate must-read” for any Bachelor Nation member, also gives a deeper look into the steps and approaches used by contestants to stick around each week and, eventually, make it to the Final Rose Ceremony.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.