International sustainability conference inspires UH Mānoa students

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa students had the opportunity to explore sustainability solutions with policy makers, researchers and practitioners from around the world during the Associated Pacific Rim University (APRU) Sustainable Cities & Landscapes Conference 2022 hosted in September by the Institute for Sustainability and Resilience. The 5th annual conference of the Sustainable Cities and Landscape Hub focused on answers to the big social, urban and ecological questions of our time.
Native Hawaiian advancement award presented to psychiatry professor

A University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa professor of psychiatry was honored for her significant contributions to advance the Native Hawaiian community. Naleen Naupaka Andrade of the John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM), was one of three individuals honored with the annual Ōʻō Award from the Native Hawaiian Chamber of Commerce on October 21.
Project addresses low pay for community-based early educators in Hawaiʻi

A report showing how Hawaiʻi could improve pay and conditions for early childhood educators was released on October 25 after conducting a survey of local educators and stakeholders. The Early Childhood Educators in Hawaiʻi: Addressing Compensation, Working Conditions, and Professional Advancement report looked at compensation, working conditions, professional growth...
Community health worker training expansion aids underserved communities

A $1.29 million grant will address health disparities for people living in economically and medically under-resourced communities in the State of Hawaiʻi through a project called Kapiʻolani Community College’s Community Health Worker Training Program (CHWTP): Removing Barriers to Care in Urban Polynesia. It’s part of $11.3 million...
10 UH Mānoa subjects on Times Higher Education premier world ranking

University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa academic disciplines earned high marks in the 2023 Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject, released on October 25, including top 200 rankings for arts and humanities, education, physical and life sciences. This is one of the premier comprehensive subject rankings in the world.
Philippine medical school graduates train in hopes to alleviate Hawaii’s doctor shortage

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Being a new doctor can be challenging — even more so when you’re learning the medical system of a different country. About 20 Philippine medical school graduates are working alongside professionals in the Primary Care Clinic of Hawaii’s preceptorship program — it’s meant to help them compete for coveted residency spots in the US.
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Ulu

—To grow, increase, spread; growth. “Whether it’s in a classroom, an office, our home or with loved ones, may we always strive to ulu, to grow and flourish each and every day.”. —Moanikeʻala Nabarro, Office of Communications, Ke Kulanui o Hawaiʻi ma Mānoa (University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa)...
CoolingCancer.org donates $100K to UH Cancer Center

CoolingCancer.org has expanded its support of the University of Hawaiʻi Cancer Center with a gift of $100,000 to aid in cancer research. Since 2013, the nonprofit organization has given a total of $445,000 to support cancer research at UH. Drew Santos, president of CoolingCancer and president of Admor HVAC...
Kaʻana Manaʻo: Meet our newest PhD scholars

Column by University of Hawaiʻi Maui College Chancellor Lui Hokoana was published by the Maui News on October 24, 2022. The conferring of a PhD is a thrilling experience for any candidate. It marks the culmination of years of hard work and sacrifice and is possible to achieve only with the support of family, friends, and colleagues. Our newest PhD scholars have each just had that experience as part of a graduation ceremony unique in the world. It took place at Te Whare Wānanga o Awanuiārangi in Whakatāne, Aotearoa, the only educational institution offering Doctorates in indigenous studies.
A walking tour all about plumeria in Hawaiʻi with local expert Richard Criley

University of Hawaiʻi professor Richard Criley takes Hawaiʻi Public Radio on a walking tour of a UH research station plumeria plot in Waimānalo on Sept. 2, 2022. Lady Bird Johnson, the wife of President Lyndon B. Johnson, planted plumeria trees 66 years ago at the East-West Center in Mānoa. It was a nod to her legacy of conservation and beautification of nature. The trees now tower over visitors, having grown past 40 feet.
Staffing Shortages Forces Popular Restaurant To Cut Hours

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu Challenged with Labor Shortages Announces Temporary Modified Hours. Beginning Monday, October 31, 2022, Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will be operating with modified restaurant hours throughout the month of November. Rainbow Drive-In Kapahulu will open Monday-Thursday from 10a-8p, and Friday-Sunday from 7a-9p. Breakfast items such as Breakfast Special Plates, Pancakes, French Toast, and Fried Rice will not be available Monday-Thursday. Similar to many other businesses in Hawaii and across the country, Rainbow Drive-In has been challenged with labor shortages and continues to find it difficult to hire qualified workers. “For months, many of our employees have been working well over their normal scheduled days and hours.” says Chris Iwamura, 3rd Generation owner and CEO of Rainbow Drive-In. “The purpose of this modified schedule is to give our employees time to rest and recover. We did our best to operate business as usual, but ultimately, the health and well-being of our employees is our number one priority.”
Hawaiʻi Craftsmen 2022 exhibit on Maui, Nov. 8-Dec. 23

Maui Arts & Cultural Center will present Hawai‘i Craftsmen 2022, on Maui to end the year’s exhibits in Schaefer International Gallery. This partnership between the MACC and Hawai‘i Craftsmen has enabled the exhibit to travel from O‘ahu and also extend the exposure of the participating artists and their work in traditional and contemporary craft.
We Tried It: Hōkūlani Imaginarium at Windward Community College

What: A 40-ft diameter dome planetarium with 84 seats. Who: Two high-energy five-year-old boys and their parents. When: Saturday at 2:15 p.m. You are probably familiar with the planetarium at Bishop Museum, but did you know there is one on a windward college campus open to the public? For your next family flick day, skip the movie theatre and head over to Hōkūlani Imaginarium for weekly shows ranging from space to ocean exploration, and even dinosaurs. Plus, your kids will think it is too cool to sit in the seats of a real college classroom.
