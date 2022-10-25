Read full article on original website
Goal, assist for Shaw helps Glen Ridge defeat Cranford - Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw had a goal and an assist to help lead Glen Ridge past Cranford, 3-1, in Cranford. Ava Leone and Ella McNelly both scored as well for Glen Ridge (6-10-1). Cranford (9-9-1) equalized in the second period, but was unable to capitalize on their momentum. Feryal Haider made seven...
Morristown shuts out Bernards behind goals from Estiverne and Ramirez - Field Hockey
Behind goals from Jobella Estiverne and Amanda Ramirez, Morristown defeated Bernards 2-0, in Morristown. Estiverne and Ramirez’s goals came in the second and third quarters. Valencia Julien made five saves for Morristown (6-9-1), while Hope Kaczynski made nine saves for Bernards (6-11-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 First Round recaps for Oct. 27
Emanual Gayanilo and Benedict Nematadzira each scored as top-seeded Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 16th-seeded Watchung Hills, 2-1, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Westfield. The Blue Devils (15-1-1) next take on ninth-seeded Edison in the quarterfinals. Zachary...
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
NJSIAA Tournament, Boys soccer Central Jersey, Group 2 roundup, First round, Oct. 27
Aiden Sugrue and Cruz Farkas knocked in two goals apiece as sixth-seeded Manasquan won at home, 4-1, over 11th-seeded Delaware Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament. Manasquan (12-5-1) will host 14th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinal round on Monday. Griffin Linstra added two assists...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
No. 9 Ridge over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap
Sana Halthore and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Beth Kelly made six saves for Phillpsburg. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap
Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
Field hockey recap: West Milford gets past Ramsey on O’Flaherty’s goal
Lexi O’Flaherty accounted for the game’s lone goal as West Milford edged Ramsey, 1-0, Thursday in West Milford. Meagan Van Kirk had the assist as Samantha Krautheim made three saves in goal for the shutout for the Highlanders (15-2), winners of two in a row. Taylor Summers had...
Field hockey recap: Lilienthal helps Pompton Lakes to make it 11 straight wins
Krista Lilienthal tallied the two goals Pompton Lakes needed Thursday to defeat Lakeland, 2-1, in Pompton Lakes. Jenna Scala made six saves in the cage for the Cardinals (17-2) who have won 11 straight. Emily Kebrdle had the goal for the Lancers (12-4-1) who have lost two in a row.
Boonton defeats Caldwell - Field hockey recap
Jackie Martinez and Tania Zeb scored to lift Boonton over Caldwell 2-0 in Boonton. Boonton (8-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter before tacking on another goal in the third. Elizabeth Harbeson recorded an assist while Tayla Szmak earned the four-save shutout. Caldwell fell to 4-10-2. The N.J....
O’Flaherty scores winning goal as West Milford sneaks past Ramsey- Field hockey recap
Lexi O’Flaherty’s second period goal was enough to see West Milford beat Ramsey 1-0, in West Milford. Meagan Van Kirk, scorer of 29 goals this season, notched her 10th assist of the campaign for West Milford (15-2). Ramsey’s (10-6) Taylor Summers made 10 saves. The N.J. High...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
Field hockey - Shore Conference Tournament roundup for semifinals, Oct. 27
Wall is now 12-3. No. 5 Point Pleasant Boro 2, Toms River North 1. Caroline DeKenipp and Ryane Fisahn scored for second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in defeating third-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (18-0-1) will play top-seeded Shore, No....
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
Field Hockey: Madison gets revenge against West Morris (PHOTOS)
Megan Peterson scored three times to help give Madison a 4-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Shayne Carfano also scored in the fourth quarter while Ally Brosie tallied two assists as well. Goalies Hope Reilly (seven) and Caitlyn Piotrowski (one) combined for an eight-save shutout. Madison is now 14-2-1...
Westwood over River Dell - Field Hockey
A first quarter goal from Madeline Augsbach-Thompson was all that Westwood needed to defeat River Dell 1-0, in Oradell. Alice Rappazzo assisted Augsbach-Thompson’s goal, while Olivia Sciancalepore made 12 saves in the shutout for Westwood (9-10). Aashna Pandya made six total saves for River Dell (8-9-1). The N.J. High...
