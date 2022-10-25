ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Plainfield, NJ

NJ.com

No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap

Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap

Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
NJ.com

No. 9 Ridge over Phillipsburg - Field hockey recap

Sana Halthore and Catalina Pravda scored one goal each for Ridge, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, in its 2-0 win over Phillipsburg in Phillipsburg. Beth Kelly made six saves for Phillpsburg. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up...
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
NJ.com

High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap

Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Boonton defeats Caldwell - Field hockey recap

Jackie Martinez and Tania Zeb scored to lift Boonton over Caldwell 2-0 in Boonton. Boonton (8-10) took a 1-0 lead in the first quarter before tacking on another goal in the third. Elizabeth Harbeson recorded an assist while Tayla Szmak earned the four-save shutout. Caldwell fell to 4-10-2. The N.J....
BOONTON, NJ
NJ.com

Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey

Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
MENDHAM, NJ
NJ.com

Field Hockey: Madison gets revenge against West Morris (PHOTOS)

Megan Peterson scored three times to help give Madison a 4-0 win over West Morris in Chester. Shayne Carfano also scored in the fourth quarter while Ally Brosie tallied two assists as well. Goalies Hope Reilly (seven) and Caitlyn Piotrowski (one) combined for an eight-save shutout. Madison is now 14-2-1...
MADISON, NJ
NJ.com

Westwood over River Dell - Field Hockey

A first quarter goal from Madeline Augsbach-Thompson was all that Westwood needed to defeat River Dell 1-0, in Oradell. Alice Rappazzo assisted Augsbach-Thompson’s goal, while Olivia Sciancalepore made 12 saves in the shutout for Westwood (9-10). Aashna Pandya made six total saves for River Dell (8-9-1). The N.J. High...
ORADELL, NJ
NJ.com

