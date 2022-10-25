Whether you are in the mood for relaxing jazz ensemble or ready to dance all night to the latest rock band, there are plenty of places to enjoy live music in Beaumont. From the well known favorite music spot “The LogOn” to the newer place for live music over at “Courville’s,” soaking up performances by local talent has never been more fun! There are so many of options! We’ve got the top 10 places to listen to live music in Beaumont (in no particular order).

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO