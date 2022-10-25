ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KICKS 105

Lufkin, Texas Residents Relieved After Suspected Murderer Located In Beaumont

Residents of Lufkin and more specifically the Fuller Springs area can now rest easy. A murder suspect from Beaumont has been caught after almost 20 days on the run. Beaumont Police Department officers arrested Channin Keon Ardoin for the October 7, 2022 homicide of Jason West. They got a murder warrant for him last week, and he was taken into custody at Lucas Drive and Eastex Freeway in Beaumont.
LUFKIN, TX
Port Arthur News

Port Arthur woman leads Nederland police on chase that ends in Beaumont crash

NEDERLAND — A 39-year-old woman reportedly led Nederland police on a chase in a stolen vehicle into Beaumont before crashing into a highway sign. Nederland Police Chief Gary Porter said authorities received the call of someone stealing a vehicle at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of Hardy Avenue.
BEAUMONT, TX
Port Arthur News

Nederland Police Department arrests & responses: Oct. 17-23

Nederland Police Department officers made the following arrests from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23:. Brent Kelly, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. Nelson Mitchell, 25, Nederland warrants/warrant other agency. James Bares, 23, Nederland warrant. Forrest Pitre, 30, public intoxication. Leon Mayfield Jr., 51, Nederland warrants. Nederland Police Department officers responded to...
NEDERLAND, TX
MySanAntonio

Texas Goes Permitless on Guns, and Police Face an Armed Public

HOUSTON — Tony Earls hung his head before a row of television cameras, staring down, his life upended. Days before, Earls had pulled out his handgun and opened fire, hoping to strike a man who had just robbed him and his wife at an ATM in Houston. Instead, he...
TEXAS STATE
Port Arthur News

POLICE: Nederland student 1 of 2 to confess to major vandalism at Little Cypress Mauriceville

LITTLE CYPRESS — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was contacted Sunday by Little Cypress-Mauriceville school administrators concerning vandalism that occurred on school property. Perpetrators used spray paint to vandalize several buildings and property, including the newly installed turf on the football field, field house, signs and building on...
NEDERLAND, TX
Port Arthur News

Group to bring first-ever craft barbecue festival to Port Neches

PORT NECHES — Two area business owners recently went before the Port Neches City Council to request permission for a street blockage in order to host the first SETX Craft BBQ Festival. Planned for Feb. 11, 2023, from noon to 8 p.m., the inaugural event would take place on...
PORT NECHES, TX
beaumontcvb.com

Top Spots to Listen to Live Music in Beaumont

Whether you are in the mood for relaxing jazz ensemble or ready to dance all night to the latest rock band, there are plenty of places to enjoy live music in Beaumont. From the well known favorite music spot “The LogOn” to the newer place for live music over at “Courville’s,” soaking up performances by local talent has never been more fun! There are so many of options! We’ve got the top 10 places to listen to live music in Beaumont (in no particular order).
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Pair of 17-year-old boys charged with China Elementary School burglary

BEAUMONT, Texas — Two teenage boys have been charged with burglarizing China Elementary School over the weekend. Christopher James Standifer, 17, of China and Lukas Allen Waller, 17, of Liberty, were both charged in the burglary and booked into the Jefferson County Correctional Facility on Wednesday according to a news release from the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
12NewsNow

No injuries, driver cited after hitting rear of Nederland school bus Thursday morning

NEDERLAND, Texas — A group of Nederland High School students headed on a field trip to Winnie were delayed this morning when their bus was rear-ended by a car. None of the 19 students, one teacher and driver aboard the bus were injured in the wreck which happened at about 8:30 a.m., Thursday morning, according to Nederland assistant superintendent, Bill Jardell.
NEDERLAND, TX

