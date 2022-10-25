Read full article on original website
#1StudentNWI: Waving goodbye to homecoming at Michigan City
A breezy temperature of 48 degrees on October 7 in football stadium lights marked the end date of Michigan City High Schools (MCHS) spirit week. This spirit week was a remarkable success; all grade levels participated in the dress up days, and even the teachers and faculty took part in the pregame festivities.
Niles, October 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
johnadamsathletics.com
Football IHSAA Sectional Semi Final vs Mishawaka Information
The John Adams Football team will begin play in the 2022 IHSAA Class 5A Sectional Sectional 11 on Friday October 28 in the Tournament Semi Final. John Adams will play the Mishawaka Cavemen at Steele Stadium in Mishawaka. Kickoff between John Adams and Mishawaka will be at 7:00 PM EST....
WNDU
Irish men’s basketball confident in team chemistry ahead of exhibition
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame men’s basketball team played its first unofficial scrimmage over the weekend at DePaul in Chicago. It’s the first time the Irish played five-on-five action against another team’s defense. Irish fans will get their first look at the offensive juggernaut...
WNDU
Over a dozen local high school marching bands advance to semi-state
(WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. How about more than a dozen high school marching bands advancing in the state competition?. 13 bands from across Michiana qualified for semi-state after performing at regionals on Oct. 15:. Goshen High School- Crimson Marching Band. Elkhart High School- Pride of Elkhart. Penn...
WNDU
Notre Dame women’s soccer could clinch share of ACC title Thursday vs. Duke
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Notre Dame women’s soccer team has a chance to clinch a share of the ACC title if the Fighting Irish beat Duke Thursday night at Alumni Stadium. The No. 4 Irish are on a six-game win streak heading into their final game of...
hometownnewsnow.com
La Lumiere at Civic Game Cancelled
(La Porte, IN) - For a while, it looked like La Lumiere School and the City of La Porte would come together to host a home game for the school's high-flying basketball team. The Lakers, annually ranked among the country's best College Prep School teams, were scheduled to play on November 11 at the Civic Auditorium. However, the school has withdrawn from the game against Donda Academy.
WNDU
‘Kroctober Carnival’ headed to the Kroc Center on Friday
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Kroc Center is bringing back their “Kroctober Carnival” this Friday night!. The fun starts at 5:30 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m. It’s at the Kroc Center Gym, and features music, games, and even a bounce house!. You’re invited to come...
WNDU
Live burn demonstration held at Notre Dame
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Fire officials took part in a live burn demonstration at the University of Notre Dame on Thursday. Firefighters set fire to two rooms – one with smoke alarms and sprinklers, and one without. The demonstration showed just how fast a fire can spread. “You...
WNDU
Freeman reflects on what went well, what didn’t in win over UNLV
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Notre Dame is back to enjoying a winning record after Saturday’s 44-21 victory over UNLV at Notre Dame Stadium. It’s just the second win for the Fighting Irish (4-3) at their home stadium this season, and it included a feat the team hadn’t achieved all season – a first quarter touchdown.
WNDU
Halloween heads to Studebaker Museum, Eddy Street with tricks, treats, and sweets
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend got a little spooky on Wednesday night!. The Studebaker National Museum held a “Trunk-or-Treat” event from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The event featured a spooky skeleton scavenger hunt and candy, of course!. The museum enjoys bringing families together every year...
WNDU
SB Empowerment Zone enforces clear backpacks and dress code
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Student’s and families of South Bend’s Empowerment Zone are getting ready for some changes. The school is calling this a ‘Quarter 2 Reset,’ that comes with enforcing a new dress code. Starting on Monday, October 31st, all students will be required...
WNDU
Potawatomi Zoo welcomes new Chacoan peccary babies
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Potawatomi Zoo welcomed a pair of Chacoan peccary babies last week!. The Chacoan peccary is a critically endangered species. Staff members at the zoo say Tapo and Salt are already expert parents and the peclets are doing great!. Chacoan peclets grow fast. In six...
hometownnewsnow.com
Ice Rink Purchase Being Explored
(La Porte, IN) - The City of La Porte is exploring the possibility of purchasing a refrigerated ice skating rink. A portable rink was put up last winter for the first time at State and Monroe streets to help generate more interest in the downtown. At last week’s Board of...
thetouristchecklist.com
22 Best & Fun Things to Do in Mishawaka (Indiana)
Mishawaka is a city located on the St. Joseph River in St. Joseph County, Penn Township, in the state of Indiana, United States. Nicknamed “The Princess City,” Mishawaka, according to the 2020 census, had a population of 51,063. In the early 1830s, the history of Mishawaka started with...
WNDU
Elkhart gears up for final ArtWalk of the year
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Elkhart is gearing up for the final ArtWalk of the year. The event will take place Thursday, October 27 from 5 – 8 p.m. Guests will be able to trick-or-treat down Main Street with local merchants. At 5:20 and 5:50 p.m., there will be...
WNDU
18-year-old running for South Bend School Board seat
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A teenager who began the year in a South Bend school classroom, hopes to end it by winning a seat in the South Bend Community School Corporation boardroom. Gabrel Kempf is one of four candidates running for the District 2 school board seat. He is...
WNDU
Granger family creates haunted ride in back yard
GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - Halloween is days away, and one Granger family is really getting into the Halloween spirit. Granger resident John Hoke has been creating Halloween displays for years. But this year, he has really outdone himself by building a three-minute ride in his backyard called ‘Chamber of Souls.’...
The Smallest County in Michigan
That would be Cass County. The first permanent settlers in the area which would become Cass County was Uzziel Putnam, his wife, and daughter who settled on November 18, 1825. Just a few years later, the county was organized and named after Lewis Cass, former Secretary of State, Senator, French Ambassador, Secretary of War, and Governor of Michigan. The county boasted a population of 900, including many who migrated from Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Virginia.
WNDU
South Bend Rotary Club paints pinkies purple to end Polio
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - “Painting Pinkies Purple” is a campaign that was started by the Rotary International Club to raise awareness and funds to eradicate Polio. According to the South Bend Rotary Club, the identification to know whether a child had been vaccinated for Polio was dipping their finger in purple dye.
