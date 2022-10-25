(La Porte, IN) - For a while, it looked like La Lumiere School and the City of La Porte would come together to host a home game for the school's high-flying basketball team. The Lakers, annually ranked among the country's best College Prep School teams, were scheduled to play on November 11 at the Civic Auditorium. However, the school has withdrawn from the game against Donda Academy.

