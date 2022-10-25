Read full article on original website
Government Technology
Aurora Institute Symposium: Hybrid Learning Needs Policy Support
With virtual learning becoming a normal element of the K-12 education space, several K-12 school officials from different states stressed in a webinar yesterday at the Aurora Institute Symposium that policy updates are needed to accommodate this new normal. The webinar session, “Exploring Flexible Learning and Future Policy Reform through...
To fill teacher jobs, community colleges offer new degrees
In her second-grade classroom outside Seattle, Fatima Nuñez Ardon often tells her students stories about everyday people realizing their dreams. One day, for example, she talked about Salvadoran American NASA astronaut Francisco Rubio and his journey to the International Space Station. Another day, she told them her own life...
Fertilizer Startups To Money From $500 Million Stimulus Program
America is the world's third-largest nitrogen fertilizer producer. The country is making moves to maintain its farm-supporting sector. The U.S. Department of Agriculture has $500 million in grant money available. The benefit is to help fertilizer production across the country. The stimulus bonus has five categories where agencies can claim thousands in cash. (source)
LOCALIZE IT: Broadband grants flow to projects in 24 states
EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced $759 million in grants and loans to enable rural communities to access high-speed internet. It’s part of the broader $65 billion push for high-speed connectivity from last year’s infrastructure law. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and White House senior adviser Mitch Landrieu traveled to North Carolina to unveil the grants on Thursday. The funding includes $17.5 million for the state's AccessOn Networks to provide broadband service to 100 businesses, 76 farms and 22 educational facilities in two counties. ...
sippycupmom.com
How Special Education Teachers Can Improve Their Teaching Quality
Special education classes help students with special needs thrive in school. These classes can take place in specialist schools and in mainstream schools too. In some cases, children who require special education participate in standard classrooms. In this situation, teachers are expected to incorporate special ed teaching to ensure all students’ needs are catered for. Special education teaching is often more intensive and specialized to help each child learn. Here are a few tips to help special education teachers improve their quality of teaching.
An estimated 40% of U.S. college students experience food insecurity
Food insecurity is a major topic of conversation, especially with the problem growing during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Forbes. With nearly 40% of U.S. college students currently facing food insecurity, many people are learning what this means and how to combat it. What is food insecurity?. Food insecurity was...
Government Technology
Aurora Institute Symposium: New Open Source Guide to Ed-Tech Procurement
With students and teachers now using over 100 ed-tech tools a year, according to a recent report from the ed-tech company LearnPlatform, the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has created an open source guide to help educators make informed decisions about which tools are best for respective classrooms. The department showcased the guide, “EdTech Systems Guide: Equity-Driven Selection, Implementation, and Evaluation,” in a webinar session on Wednesday, the last day of the virtual Aurora Institute Symposium.
USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is awarding grants and loans that total about $759 million to 49 high-speed internet projects in 24 states and in other territories, the department announced Thursday. The total includes nearly $60 million for four Missouri projects. The federal funding is part of the department’s ReConnect Program and is partially funded […] The post USDA announces another $759 million of grants and loans for rural internet appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Government Technology
Universities, Software Giants Partner on Tech Upskilling
In partnership with the tech-training company SkillStorm, a coalition of seven universities and three software companies has launched a program to make online tech workforce credential training more accessible to students from historically underserved communities. According to a news release, the new initiative, dubbed Upskill Together, is spearheaded by Salesforce,...
Government Technology
Opinion: K-12 Must Focus on Proficiency, Not Time in Class
As I have written and spoken about for years, including here at the Center for Digital Education, almost all schools are based on time — seat time. Students attend classes for a certain number of minutes a day or week for a certain number of weeks and then get a letter grade. Teachers have to cover all of the material and give enough tests to determine what (meaningless) letter grade to give the student as the only indicator of success.
Government Technology
'Nation's Report Card' Scores Fell After Remote Learning
(TNS) — Overall dips in state and national scores showing how many students met grade-level standards in English language arts and mathematics, released Monday, Oct. 24, offered further proof that the coronavirus pandemic harmed student achievement. The majority of states saw a decline in reading and math scores among...
Wells Fargo Donates $800,000 to 100 Black Men of America, Inc.
The Wells Fargo Foundation is providing $800,000 to the 100 Black Men of America, Inc. to expand economic empowerment programming for youth, underserved communities and the members of the 100. The grant was announced during the 100 Moving In Faith Prayer Breakfast, convened in collaboration with the Congressional Black Caucus...
A First For US Banks: 8B Education Teams With Nelnet For $111.6M Project To Boost African Student Enrollment
8B Education Investments founder and CEO Lydiah Bosire is on a mission to provide tomorrow’s leaders with the tools they need to innovate, compete and thrive in the 21st century. Her five-year-old startup, which connects high-potential African students with colleges and universities as well as financial options, is just...
Opinion: Cultural Awareness, Relationships & More — Helping Teachers Deal With Discipline
This year will likely present unique challenges for teachers and administrators, particularly with school discipline. Not only have math and reading scores plummeted, but more than 80% of public schools report that the pandemic has impacted student behavior and social-emotional development. Even when suspensions significantly declined through the pandemic, racial disparities in school discipline persisted. […]
What to look for in a high-quality 'pre-primary' or junior kindergarten program
This fall, many young children across Canada have entered early learning or preschool programs for the first time. Access to early learning is a challenge across the country — and many parents scramble to find a space for their children. But there are some programs that are readily available and accessible to all children in their catchment areas. In Nova Scotia, an investment in universal early childhood education is happening through the “pre-primary program,” housed in primary schools. This is similar to what is currently offered as play-based junior kindergarten in schools in both Ontario and the Northwest Territories. As many...
Nonprofit Brings Businesses to Life in the Classroom — to the Tune of 400G
Correction appended Oct. 26 Not much entices a second grader to skip out on recess to get back to schoolwork. But excitement around a classroom-run business can do just that, especially when it means creating candles out of crayons and selling them in the local community. That’s just one of the businesses Real World Scholars […]
Philanthropy pours more money into advancing Latino wealth
Juan Hernandez III, CEO of a nonprofit lending fund, has made about 17 loans to Latino entrepreneurs and business owners across Sonoma County, California. Hernandez was able to provide the loans averaging $33,000 each after his organization received a two-year, $100,000 grant from the Latino Community Foundation’s Latino Entrepreneurship Fund in July 2021. He says the money from the community foundation helped his nonprofit secure more funding from other foundations and corporations, such as Wells Fargo, enabling his fund to do more lending.Hernandez leads Creser Capital Fund, which lends to people traditional banks often are reluctant to help.The growth his...
Government Technology
GAO Finds Education Dept. Response to Cyber Attacks Inadequate
(TNS) — Cyber attacks on K-12 schools are becoming an increasingly serious problem, costing districts money and lost learning time. But the federal government, including the U.S. Department of Education, has largely dropped the ball on some key steps to help schools prevent, plan for, and deal with these attacks.
salestechstar.com
ibex Receives 2022 Contact Center Technology Award from CUSTOMER Magazine
Wave X recognized for innovative customer service technology and improving the customer experience. ibex, a leading global provider of business process outsourcing (BPO) and customer engagement technology solutions, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named Wave X as a 2022 Contact Center Technology Award winner, presented by CUSTOMER magazine.
usatales.com
What career options are available with an Associate of Arts degree?
An Associate of Arts (AA) degree is a program that provides students with an academic grounding in a range of subjects with the aim of them then moving onto a bachelor’s degree in a specialized area or entering the workforce. As associate degrees can be completed within two years, they are a perfect entry point for undergraduates who are unsure of the exact direction they want to take in their careers but have a passion or strong interest in the arts.
