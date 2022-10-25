Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Santa Cruz children forcibly taken from father’s family and placed in reunification campRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Pennsylvania LakeTravel MavenLivermore, CA
3 Great Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
This Light Bulb Has Not Been Turned Off for Over 120 YearsAndrei TapalagaLivermore, CA
Fairy Stone Park in Basset: You can find the cross shaped stones outside of the park areaCheryl E PrestonBassett, VA
Related
WGAL
Vegas Golden Knights star Phil Kessel breaks NHL record after not missing a game for almost 13 years
Vegas Golden Knights star Phil Kessel has broken the National Hockey League 'ironman' record after he played his 990th consecutive game on Tuesday. In taking to the ice against the San Jose Sharks, Kessel surpassed the previous mark set by the Philadelphia Flyers' Keith Yandle last season. Related video above:...
markerzone.com
FORMER VANCOUVER CANUCK NEARLY DROPPED THE GLOVES WITH JOHN TORTORELLA AT PRACTICE
Ryan Kesler recently appeared on Spittin' Chiclets and told a bunch of stories about his time in the NHL. Starting out in Vancouver, Kesler played 655 games for the Canucks over ten seasons, including their heartbreaking Stanley Cup Final defeat in 2011. Kesler's time in Vancouver overlapped with John Tortorella's...
Barry Trotz reveals teams he's intrigued to coach
After recusing himself from the coaching carousel last season, one of the best coaches in NHL history could return his name into consideration next season. Former Nashville Predators, Washington Capitals and New York Islanders head coach Barry Trotz told NHL.com Wednesday that he’s not quite ready yet to return to coaching, but the idea of coaching an Original Six franchise would spark “intrigue” for the veteran coach.
Eriksson Ek, Duhaime lead Wild past Canadians
MONTREAL (AP) – Joel Eriksson Ek had two goals and Brandon Duhaime scored the tiebreaker in the second period and added an assist, leading the Minnesota Wild to a 3-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens. Eriksson Ek scored in the first period and added an empty-netter with 30 seconds left in the third. Marc-Andre Fleury […]
Yardbarker
Sam Poulin Set to Make NHL Debut with Penguins
Poulin was recently called up alongside Drake Caggiula as the Penguins await the return of multiple forwards from injuries. While originally called up thanks to injuries from Teddy Blueger and Jake Guentzel, Jason Zucker has recently been listed as day-to-day with an injury. Thanks to a third forward going down,...
Golden Knights Coach Bruce Cassidy on Phil Kessel's 'Ironman' Night
Vegas Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel scored his 400th career goal in the game that declared him the sole owner of the NHL Ironman record.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks, and the World Cup of Hockey
The Canucks think it’s still early, but ….. TSN: Darren Dreger notes that finding the right answers and fixing the Vancouver Canucks issues isn’t a simple thing to do. They believe that it’s still too early in the season to make drastic changes but it’s getting close to everything being put on the table.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
Phil Kessel Is The New NHL Ironman, Nets 400th Career Goal
Skating in his 990th consecutive regular-season NHL game Tuesday, Golden Knights forward Phil Kessel gave hockey fans a historical night on the ice. Not only becoming the new ironman of hockey but notching his 400th career goal. With a 4-2 win over the host team San Jose Sharks, the 35-year-old...
The Hockey Writers
Phil Kessel’s Iron Man Streak Didn’t Come Easily
Without knowing the significance of the date, Nov. 3, 2009, was a big day for Phil Kessel. He had recently turned 22 and was set to take the ice for the first time since recovering from off-season shoulder surgery. He was also set to make his highly anticipated debut for the Toronto Maple Leafs following his famous trade from the Boston Bruins two months prior.
NHL
Poulin Family Makes Mad Dash to See Sam's NHL Debut
Annick Poulin was out for a walk with friends on this beautiful afternoon in Quebec when she received a phone call from a Pennsylvania number. It was Penguins director of team operations Jason Seidling, calling with some incredible news about her son - Pittsburgh's first-round draft pick in 2019 - ahead of the team's matchup with the Flames in Calgary.
NHL
Tomorrow: Flyers to Host First-Ever Throwback Thursday Night
Tomorrow night's game will celebrate Flyers of the 60s and 70s. PHILADELPHIA (October 26, 2022) - Tomorrow, the Philadelphia Flyers will host their first-ever Throwback Thursday game in celebration of the Flyers of the 60s and 70s. At tomorrow night's game against the Florida Panthers, fans will receive a custom Flyers print commemorating the 60s and 70s teams and specialty, throwback food and beverage items will be available. Additionally, fans can expect special appearances from Flyers Alumni from the 60s and 70s teams including Bob Kelly, Bill Barber, Orest Kindrachuk, Paul Holmgren, Jim Watson, Joe Watson, Larry Goodenough, and Bernie Parent.
Comments / 0