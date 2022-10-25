ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Crosslines Food Pantry opens application for holiday assistance

By Talya Holgate-Allen
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mo — Crosslines Food Pantry are now accepting applications for those in need of holiday assistance. They will provide assistance through holiday food baskets, toys, and gifts.

Crosslines Food Pantry are an outreach of the Council of Churches of the Ozarks. They have been partnering with local churches, businesses and individual donors since 1975.

Crosslines “host a “Christmas Toy Store” where under-resourced parents have the ability to choose new Christmas toys and gifts for their children from a vast selection of donated and purchased items,” according to a newsletter by CCO. “Each child receives up to five items including one toy representing “small, medium, and large” categories – as well as a knit item and book.”

The Thanksgiving assistance deadline is Friday, Oct. 28. Applications are available online at CrosslinesHoliday.org or in person at 615 N. Glenstone.

Household members registering for assistance will need a proof of address, identification, and SSN. The Crosslines Resource Center is open 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday through Friday, Oct. 24-28 for holiday meals and toy store registration.

Requirements:

  • Meet USDA income eligibility guidelines
  • Must be a Greene County resident
  • Provide Social Security Cards for everyone on application (no copies)
  • Mail with current address dated within the last 30 days

Holiday Assistance Application Opportunities:

  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Oct. 17-28
  • 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 22
  • 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Monday-Friday, Nov. 28-Dec. 2
  • 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3

For more information call Crosslines at 417-869-0563 or visit CrosslinesHoliday.org

KOLR10 News

