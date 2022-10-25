Read full article on original website
Kessel ties NHL ironman record, Vegas tops Maple Leafs 3-1
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Phil Kessel matched the NHL record for consecutive games played, Chandler Stephenson scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period and the Vegas Golden Knights defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 3-1 on Monday night. Logan Thompson made 23 saves for the Golden Knights. Stephenson’s...
Rangers sign defenseman Ben Harpur
The Rangers have signed defenseman Ben Harpur to a one year contract. Harpur was on a PTO with Hartford, so this is most likely a depth signing for the Pack. Libor Hajek is still the 7D, and Matthew Robertson is most likely the first call up if needed.
NY Rangers Game 8: Rangers at Islanders
The Rangers played a strong game against the defending Stanley Cup champs, and now travel to Queens to face the last place Islanders. The fact the Isles are in last is surprising, but it won’t last. The Flyers won’t stay where they are in the division and are by far a worse team than the Isles. But it’s still fun to say the last place Islanders.
Rangers Recap: The Georgiev Revenge Tour
We’ll keep this one rather short tonight, because only the Rangers could manage to lose to David Quinn and to Alexandar Georgiev in the shootout within a week of each other. On the bright side, at least the Quinn and Georgiev Revenge Tours are done early in the season, each with the Rangers getting a point. Though they lost in the shootout last night, there were some of positives to take from the Georgiev revenge game.
Rangers Recap: Isles Continue to Have Rangers Number
You would think after the last 8 years or so, I would just expect to take a loss by the Islanders, they have really had the Rangers number in that span. But, what a frustrating loss. Another game with 41 Shots on goal, but this time it was 0 goals. Numerous high danger chances, deflections, screens, Sorokin answered all of it.
Yardbarker
Rangers Must Correct Early Season Concerns
Sitting at 3-2-1, the New York Rangers have gotten off to a very inconsistent start. How they have played in the last two games against the San Jose Sharks and Columbus Blue Jackets is a complete 180 from how they started the year against the Tampa Bay Lightning and Minnesota Wild.
The Hockey News On The 'A' Podcast: Dan Bylsma on the AHL Firebirds
Jacob Stoller and Patrick Williams speak with Coachella Valley Firebirds coach Dan Bylsma, discuss Ty Smith's demotion to the AHL, Los Angeles prospects and more.
NHL
Boudreau supported as coach by Canucks GM after 0-5-2 start
VANCOUVER -- Bruce Boudreau has the support of Vancouver Canucks general manager Patrik Allvin despite an 0-5-2 start to the season under the second-year coach. Allvin met the media Wednesday to discuss the Canucks being the only winless team in the NHL and what it's going to take to turn things around.
ESPN
Vegas forward Phil Kessel sets NHL record for consecutive games
And now Phil Kessel stands alone. Kessel became the NHL's new "iron man" on Tuesday -- and did so in style, scoring his 400th career goal in the Vegas Golden Knights' 4-2 win over the Sharks in San Jose. The 35-year-old winger has now appeared in 990 consecutive games, a streak that started Nov. 3, 2009.
Around the Farm: Brennan Othmann with another 2 point night
Brennan Othmann continues to roll for Flint, with a goal and an assist in a 7-2 win. He has 9 goals and 19 points in 11 games this season. In the WHL, Jayden Grubbe took 4 minor penalties in a win and had 18 PIMs, not a good look for him.
NHL
Fischler honored by Islanders at UBS Arena
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Stan Fischler was nearly speechless after the New York Islanders honored the longtime hockey historian by naming the press box at UBS Arena the Stan Fischler Press Level on Wednesday. Known by many as "The Maven," Fischler wanted 70 minutes to talk before the Islanders hosted the...
NHL
Video Review: NYR @ NYI - 15:48 of the Third Period
Explanation: The Situation Room informed the off-ice officials to sound the in-arena horn after it was confirmed that Kyle Palmieri's shot at 4:38 completely crossed the New York Rangers goal line. According to Rule 37.6, "Should the NHL Situation Room be able to determine that a goal has been scored through the use of video replay, and play on the ice has nonetheless continued, the NHL Situation Room shall instruct that the in-arena horn be sounded to stop play immediately, and the goal will be awarded. The game clock (and penalty clocks, if applicable) will then be re-set to the time of the goal."
ESPN
Avalanche top Rangers as Alexandar Georgiev stifles former team
NEW YORK -- Alexandar Georgiev skated out of his crease, pumped his fist and celebrated on the ice at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday night. Only this time, the fans weren't cheering his victory. Georgiev made 44 saves and stopped three of four shootout attempts to lead the Colorado Avalanche...
Around the Farm: Adam Edstrom held in check in 7-3 win
Only one NY Rangers prospect was in action last night, with Adam Edstrom being held to 1 shot on goal in 12:39 TOI in a 7-3 win for Rogle. Teammate and fellow NY Rangers prospect Oliver Tarnstrom did not play in the contest. Leevi Aaltonen (KooKoo): Injured since late September.
