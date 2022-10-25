Read full article on original website
$2,500 reward offered in brazen daylight robbery of Portland café
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in the robbery of a Portland café. Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering the reward after they say the Celery Café was robbed in the middle of Friday afternoon, Oct. 7.
‘Everybody is scared’: Portland food cart targeted again by burglars
Just a month after a fire destroyed the Pepe Chile Food Cart, the owner finally reopened the food cart, only for another one of his locations to be struck by thieves.
Portland man suspected of tire-slashing spree, leaving 65 victims in his wake: 'fringes of anarchy'
Portland police are asking the public to come forward with any tips on a man accused of slashing the tires of dozens of vehicles this month, causing thousands in damages.
Emailed threats of violence sent to "wide variety" of Portland businesses, residents
PORTLAND, Ore — The FBI and Portland Police are investigating a series of threats made against people in the Portland Metro area that were emailed to many different people and businesses. Staff at Laurelwood Brewing told KATU that they received some of the emails, and because of the violent...
Family of woman killed in unsolved Portland shooting looking for answers
Evelin Navarro Barajas, 23, was shot and killed in Northeast Portland on June 18, 2020. Crimestoppers recently highlighted the case, looking for tips.
Shooting in Portland’s Centennial Neighborhood leaves 1 dead
Authorities say a man has died following an October shooting in Portland's Centennial Neighborhood.
Deadly Vancouver shooting ruled a homicide, victim identified
Nearly a week after a deadly shooting in Vancouver, the Clark County Medical Examiner's Office announced it was ruling the death of a 23-year-old man a homicide.
People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
Adau Duop fled Sudan for Portland. Then she was killed
Adau Duop was 25. She was a refugee from South Sudan. Their family came to the United States in 2010, when Duop was 13.
Man killed in North Portland shooting; no arrests made, police say
PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Portland on Tuesday night, according to Portland Police Bureau. On Tuesday at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near North Peninsular Avenue and Columbia Boulevard. Upon arrival officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
Shooting suspect remains at scene while potential victim runs off, police say
Portland police are searching for a person reportedly involved in a shooting incident.
Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
Portland Opera highlights Oregon civil rights leader
The Portland Opera is bringing a one-of-a-kind show to schools across Oregon. The performances highlight Oregon civil rights leader Beatrice Morrow Cannady.
Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
Two Downtown Jail Guards Under Ongoing Criminal Investigation Were Recently Disciplined for Assaulting Inmates
Two of three Multnomah County corrections deputies put on leave in September were recently disciplined for assaulting inmates, WW has learned. Jorge Troudt tackled a restrained inmate in February 2021. Five months later, Gustavo Valdovinos gut-punched a restrained inmate who had spit in his face. In both cases, the captain...
Car crashes into Gresham salon; driver flees scene, later caught
GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department. At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.
3 Great Burger Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
The 'Ax Murderess' who became Oregon’s first female convicted murderer
CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Editor’s note: This story contains graphic depictions of violence. In May of 1854, the Lamb family gathered around the dinner table in their small log cabin. The family, who had lived in North Carolina, had settled in Clackamas in the new Oregon Territory following a brutal six-month expedition on the Oregon Trail.
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
