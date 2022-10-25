ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

kptv.com

People rally against resentencing of Vancouver teen’s killer

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - People rallied outside of the Clark County Courthouse Wednesday morning to raise awareness about the potential future release of a man convicted of killing a 14-year-old girl. Chelsea Harrison was just a teenager when she was strangled to death in the Vancouver home of Roy...
VANCOUVER, WA
KGW

Man killed in North Portland shooting; no arrests made, police say

PORTLAND, Ore. — A man is dead after a shooting in North Portland on Tuesday night, according to Portland Police Bureau. On Tuesday at 9:02 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting near North Peninsular Avenue and Columbia Boulevard. Upon arrival officers found a man with an apparent gunshot wound.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Reward offered after more than 65 people have tires slashed in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau and Crime Stoppers of Oregon are asking for help finding the person responsible for slashing tires on multiple vehicles in the Roseway neighborhood earlier this month. In the early morning hours of Oct. 1, an unidentified suspect intentionally damaged vehicle tires throughout...
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

2020 deadly shooting of 23-year-old woman in NE Portland remains unsolved

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding who shot and killed a 23-year-old woman in northeast Portland in June 2020. Evelin Navarro Barajas was found dead on June 18, 2020 after officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 6700 block of Northeast Killingsworth Street. A man was also struck by gunfire and survived.
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Police make arrest in Oct. 9 homicide in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police officers on Sunday arrested a man accused of killing James Orlando Harris on Oct. 9 in Northeast Portland. Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested Sunday by officers who were responding to an unrelated call. He was taken to the Multnomah County jail and booked on an unrelated warrant. He also faces charges of second-degree murder, unlawful use of a weapon and abuse of a corpse, police said.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Car crashes into Gresham salon; driver flees scene, later caught

GRESHAM, Ore. (KPTV) - A driver who crashed into a business and fled the scene Wednesday evening has been caught, according to the Gresham Police Department. At about 6:44 p.m., officers were called out to a salon near Northeast 181st Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. Police said a vehicle drove into the front window of the business. The crash caused a chair in the salon to partially go through the wall into a second business.
GRESHAM, OR
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also happen to love eating burgers then you are definitely in the right place so keep on reading. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing burger spots in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
OREGON STATE
KGW

The 'Ax Murderess' who became Oregon’s first female convicted murderer

CLACKAMAS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. Editor’s note: This story contains graphic depictions of violence. In May of 1854, the Lamb family gathered around the dinner table in their small log cabin. The family, who had lived in North Carolina, had settled in Clackamas in the new Oregon Territory following a brutal six-month expedition on the Oregon Trail.
CLACKAMAS, OR
