Read full article on original website
Related
UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s action
The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament is off to an awesome start. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Wednesday’s 1st round action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
HS football: Previewing top players, teams & games in Group 3 & 4 state tournaments
The 2022 NJSIAA / Rothman Orthopaedics state football tournament is finally here. Sectional champions will be crowned over the next several weeks, and for the first time ever on the public school side, group champions will crowned, too. NJ.com is previewing every section, including making our selections on how things...
Girls Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 First Round recaps for Oct. 26
Amanda Polyniak’s second half goal was the difference as third-seeded Pascack Valley defeated 14th-seeded Indian Hills, 1-0, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Hillsdale. Celina Bussanich assisted on the goal and Allison Varghese made two saves for Pascack Valley (13-5-1), which...
Rutgers Prep girls soccer gets back to full strength, wins Prep B title (PHOTOS)
Just a few days ago, senior Melina Rebimbas was on a plane crossing the Earth to make her way back home from the U-17 World Cup. On Wednesday, the UNC commit was right back where she feels at ease and dominated in the middle of the field as usual for Rutgers Prep.
2022 NJSIAA Field Hockey state tournament brackets
The NJSIAA has unveiled the 2022 state tournament brackets!. The road to Bordentown and the state finals is set to heat up next week. Before that, take a look at each bracket and find out where your favorite team landed by clicking on one of the links below. NOTE: Seeds,...
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Field hockey: Verona tops Wayne Valley to end 3-game skid
Senior Sarah Knoetig and freshman Taylor McClain each had a goal to lead Verona to a 2-1 win over Wayne Valley in Verona. Sophomore Danielle Imbriano chipped in with an assist while senior goalie Ava Perry made three saves for Verona (9-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Verona is seeded 12th in the North Jersey Group 1 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit fifth-seeded Newton in the first round on Monday.
Field hockey - Shore Conference Tournament roundup for semifinals, Oct. 27
Wall is now 12-3. No. 5 Point Pleasant Boro 2, Toms River North 1. Caroline DeKenipp and Ryane Fisahn scored for second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in defeating third-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (18-0-1) will play top-seeded Shore, No....
Steinert over Neptune - Girls soccer - NJSIAA Central, Group 3 - First round
Adriana Ryder led with two goals and one assist as top-seeded Steinert won at home, 5-0, over 16th-seeded Neptune in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 3 tournament. Steinert (16-1) will host eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty in the quarterfinal round on Saturday. Julianna Ryder added a goal and...
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap
Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title
History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
NJSIAA Tournament, First Round, Central Jersey, Group 3 girls soccer, Oct. 26
Eighth-seeded Jackson Liberty advanced from the first round of the Central Jersey Group 3 Tournament with a 2-0 win over ninth-seeded Red Bank Regional in Jackson. Jackson Liberty will next face either top-seeded Steinert or 16th-seeded Neptune in the quarterfinal on Saturday. Junior Chelsea Lavezzo and sophomore Delaney Spalthoff each...
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
Boys soccer: Results, links and featured coverage for Wednesday, Oct. 26
The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here. Corey Annan may be reached...
Field hockey recap: McGivern lead West Deptford in its upset of No. 20 Shawnee
Natalie McGivern tallied a goal and an assist as West Deptford took down No. 20 Shawnee Thursday in West Deptford, 3-1. Emerson Goldberg and Kathryn Flynn also scored for the Eagles (13-4-1). Kassidy Yarusso added an assist. Abby Davidson, with Brooke Summerville assisting, accounted for the goal by the Renegades...
Schalick over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap
Luke Costantino scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in Schalick’s 5-0 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Bradford Foster, Tyrus Stratoti and Dario DiLeonardo also scored and Lance Creighton had two assists. Evan Sepers made five saves to help Schalick even its record at 8-8-1. Overbrook...
HS Football: A dozen dark horses who could make a run as the playoffs begin
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics high school football postseason is about to begin and there are 20 public school brackets with eight teams apiece each with a shot to end up as sectional champions. Most of those champions will come from the top two seeds, but there could be a few lower...
NJ.com
NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0