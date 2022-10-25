ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NJ.com

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

UPDATED 2022 NJSIAA girls soccer tournament brackets after Wednesday’s action

The 2021 NJSIAA state tournament is off to an awesome start. Get a look at all 20 brackets to see who advances after Wednesday’s 1st round action. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a week. Sign up now and be among the first to get all the boys and girls sports you care about, straight to your inbox each weekday. To add your name, click here.
NJ.com

Top daily boys soccer stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 26

Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Wednesday, Oct. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. the night before.*
NJ.com

2022 NJSIAA Field Hockey state tournament brackets

The NJSIAA has unveiled the 2022 state tournament brackets!. The road to Bordentown and the state finals is set to heat up next week. Before that, take a look at each bracket and find out where your favorite team landed by clicking on one of the links below. NOTE: Seeds,...
NJ.com

Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap

Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
TRENTON, NJ
NJ.com

Field hockey: Verona tops Wayne Valley to end 3-game skid

Senior Sarah Knoetig and freshman Taylor McClain each had a goal to lead Verona to a 2-1 win over Wayne Valley in Verona. Sophomore Danielle Imbriano chipped in with an assist while senior goalie Ava Perry made three saves for Verona (9-7), which stopped a three-game losing streak. Verona is seeded 12th in the North Jersey Group 1 NJSIAA Tournament where it will visit fifth-seeded Newton in the first round on Monday.
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

High Point scores seven, defeats North Warren- Field hockey recap

Mia Grisaffi scored twice and assisted another in High Point’s 7-0 win over North Warren, in Sussex. Hanna Gardner scored once for High Point (8-8) and assisted three more, alongside goals from Giselle Monroig and Cadence Strehl. High Point registered 31 shots on target in the match. North Warren...
SUSSEX, NJ
NJ.com

Old Bridge makes history, wins first Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament title

History was made for Old Bridge on Tuesday night in the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament final. The top-seeded Knights were playing in their first-ever final for their first-ever title against second-seeded Monroe at J.P. Stevens High School. The two rivals, which play in the GMC Red Division, were facing each other for the third time this season, with Old Bridge having won both previous games.
OLD BRIDGE TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
WARREN, NJ
NJ.com

Schalick over Overbrook - Boys soccer recap

Luke Costantino scored a pair of goals and assisted on another in Schalick’s 5-0 win over Overbrook in Pine Hill. Bradford Foster, Tyrus Stratoti and Dario DiLeonardo also scored and Lance Creighton had two assists. Evan Sepers made five saves to help Schalick even its record at 8-8-1. Overbrook...
PINE HILL, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
226K+
Followers
130K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy