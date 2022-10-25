ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

By Julia Priest
WBRE
WBRE
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JErV1_0imWMyjT00

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0 .

The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987.

House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving offenses.

Watch live: Fetterman, Oz to battle in exclusive Pennsylvania Senate debate

Sponsored by Republican Representative Tim Hennessy, and Democratic Representative Mike Carroll, and shepherded in a bipartisan effort, the bill is anticipated to support thousands of Pennsylvanians hoping to safely and legally drive on the roads of Pennsylvania.

“Suspending a driver’s license for reasons having nothing to do with driving is nonsensical. It only serves to make it harder for Pennsylvanians with minor criminal records to pay their debts to society, earn a living, and support their families… We look forward to Governor Wolf signing House Bill 987 into law and extending Pennsylvania’s record of innovative, bipartisan justice reform,” said Jenna Bottler, the Deputy Director for the Justice Action Network.

The new legislation will be on its way to the desk of Pennsylvanian Governor Tom Wolf awaiting his signature.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PAhomepage.com.

Comments / 103

marie g
1d ago

It's PROACTIVE! Perfect Example is Child Support Suspensions. There are many avenues that can be used to penalize non-payment of child support but taking away driving privileges is counterintuitive. It's a domino effect and only gives the state a paycheck when the monies should go to the kids that they need to support. They (PA) should also put into law & be reciprocal with other states to be able to verify addresses for residents hiding out in their state that are avoiding payments in other states. My experience with my ex, child support and PA & 10 yrs of child support payments of $40 a month based off unemployment. However, he moved to PA and started working & my payments should have been almost $600 a month. As an unintended single parent that would have helped tremendously over a ten year span raising my child.

Reply(22)
38
AmericanWomenUniteAgainstOppression
1d ago

After reading the article and the bill, I have to say that MOST deadbeat parents drive anyways even though their license has been suspended.

Reply(1)
26
Marquis de Lafayette
1d ago

They were suspending licenses (and still are) for nonsense and they pile on fees and whatever that go to PennDOT. So then it becomes difficult to get to work (our public transportation is horrible to non existent) and then you have to pay PennDOT X amount, but now can’t get to work. I had my license suspended for a ticket my brother got in my car (he never mentioned it and tossed the mail). I had it suspended for a year and had to pay $1300 to get my car out of impound, $2000 to PennDOT, etc. I served my suspension, paid it all off and… I never got credit for the suspension because the cop who took it didn’t turn it into PennDOT. PA has to make everything difficult and capitalize on their extra revenue “sources”.

Reply(2)
14
Related
abc27.com

Pennsylvania lawmakers pass bill ending “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers have passed legislation supported by the Game Commission to end “pink envelopes” for antlerless deer hunters. The Game Commission says Senate Bill 431 would amend the Pennsylvania Wildlife Code and Pennsylvania deer hunters could simply purchase their antlerless deer licenses over the counter or online at www.huntfish.pa.gov.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Former lawmaker wins Senate confirmation to serve on Pa. Liquor Control Board

A former police officer and state legislator from Allegheny County won Senate confirmation by a 47-1 vote on Wednesday to a four-year term on the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board. Randy Vulakovich’s appointment to the three-member board that oversees the state-controlled wholesale and retail liquor system begins immediately. He replaces Mike...
pghcitypaper.com

Pennsylvania Governor: Josh Shapiro vs. Doug Mastriano

Pennsylvania’s governor leads the executive branch of the state government. The governor can veto bills passed by the General Assembly, requiring a two-third majority to override. The governor also staffs state agencies. Current Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat, has reached his term limit and is not eligible to seek re-election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
pghcitypaper.com

Aborting the red wave: One issue looms large over Pa. elections

Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned once-secure federal abortion rights, a swarm of demonstrators gathered on the steps of the City-County Building, holding up rush hour traffic as they spilled onto the surrounding streets. Standing atop the portico on that hot June evening, Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Hill

Five takeaways from the Fetterman-Oz debate in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz took part in Pennsylvania’s first and only Senate debate on Tuesday as polls show the race narrowing ahead of Election Day. The hourlong forum — presented by Nexstar, which also owns The Hill — shone a spotlight on Fetterman’s recovery from a stroke as the Democrat at times struggled to answer questions coherently. Meanwhile, Oz, a former TV personality, appeared to be in his element.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Pennsylvania awarded $34.6M for ‘clean’ school buses

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Government officials announced Pennsylvania has been given $34.6 million for 11 school districts to receive 89 new “clean” school buses. This will be the first round of funding from the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) “Clean School Bus Program,” created by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law with a $5 billion investment for […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Colleges break down PA senate debate for students

SCRANTON, LACKAWANA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 13 days until the elections with control of congress up for grabs. Republicans and Democrats are fighting for key wins in battleground states. One of those is Pennsylvania the two senate candidates faced off last night in what’s likely their only debate. The stakes are high for this senate seat. […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

U.S. Attorney announces General Election Day program

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The United State Attorney’s Office announced Thursday that they will oversee the Justice Department’s new, nationwide Election Day Program, for the general election on November 8. According to a press release, Criminal Division Chief Bruce D. Bandler has been appointed to oversee the District Election Day Program. Assistant United States Attorneys […]
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Party officials weigh in on PA Senate debate

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — From your local election headquarters, it’s debate night in Pennsylvania and the two candidates running for the U.S. Senate seat will face off in their one and only debate. It is one of the most closely watched races across the nation as it could have an impact on the balance of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

WBRE

30K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

PAHomepage is powered by Eyewitness News which delivers 53 hours of local news each week through two legacy television stations in Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania.

 https://www.pahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy