PA Senate unanimously passes drivers license reform bill

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pennsylvania State Senate held a vote Tuesday for House Bill 987 and it passed unanimously 49-0 .

The Pennsylvania State Senate released a public statement announcing the passage of House Bill 987.

House Bill 987 aims to provide retroactive relief for citizens of the commonwealth whose licenses were suspended for non-driving offenses.

Sponsored by Republican Representative Tim Hennessy, and Democratic Representative Mike Carroll, and shepherded in a bipartisan effort, the bill is anticipated to support thousands of Pennsylvanians hoping to safely and legally drive on the roads of Pennsylvania.

“Suspending a driver’s license for reasons having nothing to do with driving is nonsensical. It only serves to make it harder for Pennsylvanians with minor criminal records to pay their debts to society, earn a living, and support their families… We look forward to Governor Wolf signing House Bill 987 into law and extending Pennsylvania’s record of innovative, bipartisan justice reform,” said Jenna Bottler, the Deputy Director for the Justice Action Network.

The new legislation will be on its way to the desk of Pennsylvanian Governor Tom Wolf awaiting his signature.

