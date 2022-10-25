ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierce County, WA

Myroslav Lukach
4d ago

It’s neither Inslee state nor Cost for cheap labor. Thus kind of crime can do any thug regardless of his ethnicity. The problem is old judicial system which none is interested to take revision and make changes, like more harsh penalties for crimes.

KOMO News

Kent Police investigating homicide on East Hill

KENT, Wash. — Kent Police responded to reports of gunshots around 10 p.m. on Saturday in East Hill near the 14300 block of SE 282nd St. Neighbors told officials that they heard gunshots coming from a nearby house. When police arrived, they found an adult male who was badly...
q13fox.com

Kent Police investigating fatal shooting on Saturday

KENT, Wash. - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Kent's East Hill neighborhood late Saturday night. Officers were called to a home near 142nd Pl SE and SE 282nd St just after 10 p.m. Saturday, responding to reports of gunshots. When they arrived, people directed them to a 45-year-old...
KENT, WA
q13fox.com

Search on for Tacoma pot shop robbery suspects

Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and filled their bags with merchandise early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and exchanged gunfire with a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
bellevuereporter.com

Big drug bust; unvaxxed firefighters return to work; teens steal car and fire gun | King County Local Dive

In this week’s episode, three Kent men are among 17 people facing federal drug charges for allegedly trafficking more than 1,000 pounds of methamphetamine and hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills; firefighters at South King Fire and Rescue who were let go because of the vaccine mandate will be allowed to return to work; four juveniles were arrested in an incident involving gunshots, a stolen car and a pursuit.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Seattle Police investigate after a man was shot inside his Belltown apartment

SEATTLE - Police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot inside his Belltown apartment Friday evening. According to the Seattle Police Department (SPD), at around 5:30 p.m., a man called 911 saying that he had been shot. Police responded to his apartment near the corner of Blanchard St. and 4th Ave. and found him with a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia man arrested anew after allegedly trespassing, assaulting officers

An Olympia man previously described by law enforcement as a “violent chronic problem offender” was arrested anew after allegedly trespassing and assaulting police officers. Kenneth Michael Stenek, 37, was arrested on Oct. 24 after Union Gospel Mission on Franklin Street NE reported that a trespasser arrested the day...
OLYMPIA, WA
960 The Ref

Couple arrested, facing manslaughter charges after man, dog found dead on trail in Washington

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. — A couple was arrested and is facing manslaughter charges after a man and his dog were found dead on a trail in Lewis County, Washington, in August. According to KIRO, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called out to a report of man’s body on Aug. 20 near Walupt Lake. When deputies arrived, they found a deceased man who was later identified as Aron Christensen, 49, and his deceased dog.
LEWIS COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Bail Set for Man Accused of Robbing Thurston County Walmart

A 37-year-old man accused of robbing a Walmart in Yelm is being held in Thurston County jail in lieu of $5,000 bail. Chad Everett Tipton attended his preliminary appearance in Thurston County Superior Court on Wednesday. Yelm police arrested Tipton on Tuesday after he allegedly left a Walmart on State...
YELM, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Police Blotter: Oct. 18-25, 2022

23600 block Highway 99: A subject was arrested for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and false statements. 23900 block Highway 99: Behavioral health contact. 8500 block 242nd Street Southwest: ID was found by a resident and turned in to police. 900 block Walnut Street: Officers received a report of potential financial...
EDMONDS, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Missing woman found dead in Mason County

MASON COUNTY, Wash. — A 52-year-old woman who was previously reported missing was found dead, according to the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. Jenna Marie Kelly Allred was reported missing Thursday after texting her boyfriend and saying that she was going for a walk. She never returned. Her car...
MASON COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

VIDEO: Smash-and-grab robbery at Tacoma pot shop, armed suspects at-large

Police search for several armed robbery suspects who drove through a Tacoma pot shop. Police are searching for several suspects who drove a car through a pot shop, stormed inside and stole everything they could get their hands on early Friday morning. Authorities say the suspects were armed and shot at a security guard during the robbery.
TACOMA, WA
Tri-City Herald

Video shows car slamming into Tacoma pot shop. Thieves then shoot it out with guard

Three car loads of thieves drove a vehicle into a Tacoma cannabis store early Friday and then exchanged gunfire with the shop’s guard, Tacoma police said. As one vehicle rammed into the store’s front doors in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue, two others pulled up. The ramming vehicle drove the length of the store before stopping against a wall. The business was closed at the time.
TACOMA, WA

Community Policy