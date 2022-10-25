Read full article on original website
Related
KCCI.com
Residency requirement for Iowa lawmakers is difficult to enforce
With under two weeks to go before the midterm elections, KCCI investigates wanted to know if candidates moved due to redistricting are living in their new district. A collaboration with our news partners, KCRG TV-9, looked to see if candidates in the state were doing just that. Senate President Jack...
KCCI.com
Newton mayor suspends city council meeting when activist takes the podium
NEWTON, Iowa — A self-proclaimed activist in Newton says he has been taken into custody again after another tense exchange during a city council meeting. Earlier this month, Noah Petersen was arrested while he was speaking at a city council meeting. During his three minutes to speak, Petersen criticized the police department.
Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it | Kathie Obradovich
Candidates who focus on fear want voters to act out of emotion, not information. The post Candidates are trying to scare you. Don’t fall for it | Kathie Obradovich appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
KCCI.com
Iowa CCI calls for end to racial profiling by DMPD in Wednesday meeting
DES MOINES, Iowa — Ending racial profiling by Des Moines police was top of mind for the Iowa CCI on Wednesday. The central Iowa organization called for the police department to be more transparent in their policing. Iowa CCI says Black and brown residents are more likely to be...
KCCI.com
Governor names Todd Jacobus as new Iowa Veterans’ Home Commandant
DES MOINES, Iowa — Gov. Kim Reynolds has nominated Todd Jacobus, a retired Army colonel, to lead the Iowa Department of Veterans Affairs. Jacobus has also been nominated to become the new Commandant of the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Jacobus served in the Army and National Guard for...
KCCI.com
Construction underway in Iowa on one of most accessible waterfront parks in the US
POLK COUNTY, Iowa — Construction is now underway on what's being called one of the most accessible waterfront parks in the country. Polk County Conservation broke ground Wednesday afternoon at Easter Lake on the new Athene North Shore Recreation Area. It will include ramps to allow people with limited...
bleedingheartland.com
Does taking a public oath of office mean anything?
John and Terri Hale own The Hale Group, an Ankeny-based advocacy firm focused on making Iowa a better place for all. Contact: terriandjohnhale@gmail.com. It was October 1973. A recent college graduate took the oath of office as an employee of the federal government in Ottumwa, Iowa. He swore to “…support and defend the Constitution of the United States against all enemies, foreign and domestic….”
KCCI.com
Nevada's Ben Franklin store to close in November
NEVADA, Iowa — The Ben Franklin store in Nevada has announced that it is closing in mid-November. It is one of the last remaining Ben Franklins in the state and thesecond of the long-time chain that will be closing soon in central Iowa. Manager Sheila Smith says she has...
3 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Health officials: Fall booster campaign not going as planned
DES MOINES, Iowa — The bivalent COVID-19 booster hasn't been available for long, but Dr. Ravi Vemuri with MercyOne shared the fall booster campaign is not going as well as the infectious disease world would like. "Boosters have been available for almost two months now, and the uptake has...
KCCI.com
Vacant Des Moines motel could become multi-housing unit
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council on Monday unanimously approved a rezoning request to turn a vacant motel off Euclid Avenue into a multi-unit housing development. The property is located in the vicinity of 1331 East Douglas Ave.
Polk County's medical examiner resigns
Polk County medical examiner Josh Akers resigned during a phone conversation Monday with county administrator John Norris.Akers made the decision for personal reasons. He was not asked to quit, Norris, told Axios.Why it matters: The medical examiner oversees autopsies and assists with death investigations.It could be a tough position to fill. The county has been unable to recruit a new assistant medical examiner since promoting Akers in May 2020.Catch up fast: The office has been in a state of transition for a few years, starting when the county fired Gregory Schmunk in early 2020 due to "ongoing personnel issues."Meanwhile, the office's main facilities at Broadlawns Medical Center are crowded and the county has been trying to relocate them.County and state officials have discussed sharing morgue facilities and some staff.State of play: County officials are still discussing the details with Akers but his last day on the job will likely be around Dec. 1, Norris said.Of note: Akers was not immediately available for comment Tuesday.
KCCI.com
WATCH: Iowa police officers and firefighters get into the Halloween spirit
JOHNSTON, Iowa — First responders hosted a trick-or-treating event Wednesday evening at the Johnston Fire Station. A lot of children showed off their costumes. But it was also a learning experience for the young ones. "This is a great opportunity for the kids to come out, meet an officer...
Ames approves $155 million development for downtown area
AMES, Iowa – The City of Ames has approved an agreement with developers to construct a huge $155 million dollar complex of retail, housing, hotel, and parking garages. The project is called Linc and runs between Clark Ave. and Kellogg Ave., along Lincoln Way. At a city council meeting Tuesday night, some residents came out […]
Council Bluffs students allegedly throw racist remarks at opposing football team
Des Moines Hoover Huskies head football coach Theo Evans says a road game defeat to Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson High School quickly turned dangerous and divisive for his student-athletes during the handshake line.
KCCI.com
High winds cause wonky road lines in this Iowa town
MITCHELLVILLE, Iowa — The weather caused a street painting slip-up in Mitchellville. There are new wobbly lines on Northwest Sixth Street. The city said a few weeks ago that the company they hired did the work on a very windy day. Where buildings blocked the wind, the lines are...
Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp
State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including spoiled shrimp and rodent droppings found on one eatery’s buffet line. The inspectors also found fly infestations, moldy cabbage, rodent droppings, refrigerated cow intestines, pieces of a disposable glove mixed into a chicken dish, […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Buffet-line rodents, moldy veggies and spoiled shrimp appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kniakrls.com
Mountain Lion Spotted in Indianola, DNR Safety Tips
With a confirmed sighting of a mountain lion in Indianola, the Iowa DNR wants to pass along safety tips in the rare event of an interaction. Iowa DNR Fur Biologist Vince Evelsizer tells KNIA News encountering a mountain lion is a rare event, and if you are planning on taking advantage of the trails and parks in Warren County, keep safety in mind.
Des Moines bar’s liquor license temporarily suspended after X-rated performance
DES MOINES, Iowa — The Des Moines City Council voted Monday night to temporarily suspend the liquor license of a downtown club after a lewd performance. The city says last month, a performance at Shag’s on Court Avenue turned X-rated and violated Iowa’s indecent exposure law. A video of the incident was widely circulated on […]
KCCI.com
Boil order issued in Stuart
STUART, Iowa — A boil order has been issued in Stuart after a water main break. The police department made the announcement Wednesday on Facebook. The order is for all of Stuart. Updates will be posted when available.
Comments / 0