SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t long after the 2021-22 college basketball season was in the books when Colorado’s Tristan da Silva sat down with head coach Tad Boyle. At that point, the jury still was out on the future of forward Jabari Walker, who eventually made his departure official before getting selected in the second round of the NBA draft. Boyle made it clear during that conversation that while the Buffaloes undoubtedly would be a better team if Walker returned, his departure would open a huge door of opportunity for da Silva.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO