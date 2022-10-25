ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
buffzone.com

Colorado football: Defense key for Buffs re-creating energy at Folsom Field

Mike Sanford is only 40 years old, but he has been around a lot of football, and in some big-time venues. What Sanford experienced with the Colorado Buffaloes on Oct. 15, his debut as interim head coach, he’ll never forget. And, he would love to recreate that atmosphere this Saturday when his Buffs (1-6, 1-3 Pac-12) host Arizona State (2-5, 1-3) at Folsom Field (5:35 p.m., ESPNU).
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Tristan da Silva ready for challenge of big production with Colorado men’s basketball

SAN FRANCISCO — It wasn’t long after the 2021-22 college basketball season was in the books when Colorado’s Tristan da Silva sat down with head coach Tad Boyle. At that point, the jury still was out on the future of forward Jabari Walker, who eventually made his departure official before getting selected in the second round of the NBA draft. Boyle made it clear during that conversation that while the Buffaloes undoubtedly would be a better team if Walker returned, his departure would open a huge door of opportunity for da Silva.
BOULDER, CO
buffzone.com

Quay Miller expecting big production in bigger role for Colorado women’s basketball

SAN FRANCISCO — Quay Miller just wanted to fit in. But of course, she wanted to contribute as well. Miller struck that balance to perfection last year for the Colorado women’s basketball team, arriving as a transfer with starting experience at Washington while joining a Buffaloes team with entrenched starters in the frontcourt in Mya Hollingshed and Peanut Tuitele.
BOULDER, CO

Comments / 0

Community Policy