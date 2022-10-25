Read full article on original website
Life Center over Pilgrim Academy - Boys soccer recap
Luiz Recchimuzzi scored two goals and assisted on two others as Life Center advanced to the NCSAA National Tournament final for the third time in four years with a 6-4 win over Pilgrim Academy in Xenia, Ohio. Ever Maradiaga also scored twice and had an assist as Life Center improved...
Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap
Dominique Dygos’s second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 first round recaps for Oct. 27
Third-seeded Pascack Valley exploded for four first half goals, including two from Michael Criscuolo, on its way to a 5-1 win over 14th-seeded Jefferson in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 1, Group 2 tournament in Hillsdale. Criscuolo opened the scoring in the first half, then goals from...
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap
Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer
Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves on...
Washington Township head into field hockey playoffs on a high note, blanking Triton
Without so much as a glance, Emma Rose Phillips knew. The Washington Township sophomore didn’t need to look to confirm her classmate Karley DuCoin would be in the right spot to score yet another goal. After all, after the same combination — in reverse — scored the first goal, it was DuCoin’s turn.
Field hockey recap: Notre Dame needs overtime to get past WW-P South
Amanda Dressel and Kalyn Rosica each finished with a goal and an assist as Notre Dame defeated West Windsor-Plainsboro South in overtime Thursday in West Windsor, 3-2. Elizabeth Podell also scored while Ellie Marrone had an assist for the Irish (12-4). Julia Kozakowski and Sneha Banda scored for the Pirates...
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey
Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
Field hockey recap: Pemberton nets winning goal in overtime to topple Ewing
Victoria Morfin set up Lelani Silver-Rosario on a penalty corner in overtime to carry Pemberton to a 2-1 victory over Ewing Thursday in Pemberton Township. Sarina Voll scored the game’s first goal to give the Hornets (6-9-1) the lead. Yanick Joseph tallied the goal for the Blue Devils (1-14).
New Brunswick holds off Montgomery, advances to Central, Group 4 quarterfinals
New Brunswick is moving on. The eighth-seeded Zebras advanced to the quarterfinals of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 4 Tournament quarterfinals with a 2-1 victory over ninth-seeded Montgomery on Thursday night. It’s the fourth-straight year that New Brunswick has advanced past the first round of the state tournament. Last year...
The top-secret Non-Public playoffs: Who is in, who is out, which games matter?
NJ.com code breakers have unscrambled top-secret NJSIAA communications about its Non-Public football tournaments, which will be seeded on Sunday at NJSIAA headquarters in Robbinsville. Only those at the highest levels of New Jersey high school sports will be granted entry. Here’s the lowdown, but you have to promise to keep...
Caesars promo code Ohio: Get $100 free plus $1,250 risk-free bonus on launch day
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to nj.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Ohio sports betting is set to arrive on January 1, 2023, and Ohio Caesars promo code NJBONUSTIX is your ticket to a pre-launch...
Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review
A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed
Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
Historic N.J. lighthouse ‘Old Barney’ to shine again after $1.3M makeover
From out of the darkness shall come light on Saturday when people gather at the Barnegat Lighthouse on the northern tip of Long Beach Island to give new life to an old landmark. An hour after sunset, a park ranger will flip the switch on the new beacon at the...
N.J. animal shelter, St. Hubert’s, will soon end its animal control services in 19 municipalities
St. Hubert’s Animal Welfare Center, an animal shelter that has locations in Central and North Jersey, will no longer provide animal control services for the 19 New Jersey municipalities it serves, come the end of the year. The shelter currently operates animal welfare campuses in Madison and North Branch,...
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed
A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
N.J. reports 1,622 COVID cases, 13 deaths as daily fatalities tick up
New Jersey health officials reported another 1,622 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the number of daily fatalities increased from recent weeks. New Jersey has seen fewer than 10 daily confirmed deaths for the majority of October. That number ticked up to 14 on Wednesday and 13 on Thursday. It’s the most reported daily fatalities since Aug. 5, when the state reported 16 confirmed deaths.
N.J. weather: Recent heavy rain wasn’t enough to wash away drought concerns
All those dark and gloomy rainy days we had during recent weeks put a damper on outdoor fun, but it helped most of New Jersey reverse its serious drought conditions and also boosted the state’s drinking water supplies, according to the latest data. However, the heavy rain wasn’t enough...
Plan to allow cops at some N.J. polling sites passes easily despite heated debate
A bipartisan proposal to once again allow police officers at polling places at schools and senior residential centers in New Jersey under certain conditions won overwhelming support from both parties in the state Assembly on Thursday — but, strikingly, not before a heated, 45-minute debate. In an unusual scene,...
