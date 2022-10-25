ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

NJ.com

Life Center over Pilgrim Academy - Boys soccer recap

Luiz Recchimuzzi scored two goals and assisted on two others as Life Center advanced to the NCSAA National Tournament final for the third time in four years with a 6-4 win over Pilgrim Academy in Xenia, Ohio. Ever Maradiaga also scored twice and had an assist as Life Center improved...
XENIA, OH
Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap

Dominique Dygos’s second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
Calvary Christian over Somerset Tech - Girls soccer recap

Lily Vengelis scored twice, helping lead Calvary Christian to a 2-1 victory over Somerset Tech in Old Bridge. Vengelis’ winner came with 10 minutes left, and the Lions are now 10-7 on the season with the result. Tianni Austin scored the lone goal for Somerset Tech, which fell to...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer

Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves on...
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Mendham over Mount Olive - Field Hockey

Sienna Politan and Riley Reardon each scored two goals as Mendham defeated Mount Olive 8-2, in Flanders. Mendham (6-10-1) led just 2-1 after one quarter of play, but the difference in the game proved to be the second quarter as Mendham scored three times and shutout Mount Olive (1-15). Auriel...
MENDHAM, NJ
Southern chain’s 1st N.J. location is hot, but it’s not hot chicken | Review

A Virginia-based chain specializing in a Tennessee staple has come to New Jersey. Put down the map and grab a menu. Hot Chikn Kitchn, a company that started in Woodbridge, Va. and hopes to open 200 restaurants over the next three years throughout the Garden State, Virginia, Florida and beyond, has come to Paramus. The fast-casual spot opened on Route 17 last month.
PARAMUS, NJ
N.J. town gets state approval to sell adult legal weed

Curaleaf, New Jersey’s largest marijuana grower and one of the nation’s largest operators in terms of revenue and footprint, won state approval Thursday to begin selling adult legal weed in Bordentown Township. The New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission voted 3-1 with one abstention in favor of expansion to...
BORDENTOWN, NJ
First non-profit medical marijuana dispensary in N.J. poised to sell adult legal weed

A four-year old dispensary in Secaucus is poised to become the first non-profit medical marijuana dispensary to offer adult weed in the Garden State. Harmony Foundation is expected to go before the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission Thursday for final state approvals to expand into the adult recreational weed market at its Secaucus alternative treatment center at 600 Meadowlands Parkway, a top Harmony executive confirmed to NJ Advance Media.
SECAUCUS, NJ
N.J. reports 1,622 COVID cases, 13 deaths as daily fatalities tick up

New Jersey health officials reported another 1,622 COVID-19 cases and 13 confirmed deaths on Thursday as the number of daily fatalities increased from recent weeks. New Jersey has seen fewer than 10 daily confirmed deaths for the majority of October. That number ticked up to 14 on Wednesday and 13 on Thursday. It’s the most reported daily fatalities since Aug. 5, when the state reported 16 confirmed deaths.
ALABAMA STATE
