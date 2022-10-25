ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

I’m a Beauty Writer & These Are My Top Picks From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale

By Elizabeth Denton
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 2 days ago

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We know — it feels a little too early for holiday shopping. But love it or hate it, the holidays and gift-giving season are right around the corner. Luckily, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul preview sale is already live and the deals are seriously good, so good you’ll want to buy a few products for friends, family and yourself. There’s a ton of skincare, some makeup, nail polish and tools, fragrances, men’s products and so much more on sale. It can be overwhelming to choose from all the offerings so I’m helping you narrow it down, below.

I’ve been waiting about beauty and products for more than a decade so when I say I’ve tried it all, I mean it. I never recommend products without trying them myself, which my skin doesn’t love but keeps me honest. I dug through the pages and pages of Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul deals and found what I would purchase myself over and over again. Shop them all, below.

Elizabeth Arden Miracle Balm, 8-Hour Cream

Use this cult-fave skin balm to hydrate and soothe any areas of the face and body. It rarely goes on sale.



Miracle Balm $21.75 (was $27)

Buy Now

Elemis Papaya Enzyme Peel

Exfoliate and remove dead skin cells in just 10-15 minutes with this at-home peel that’s actually gentle on the skin.



Enzyme Peel $36.80 (was $46)

Buy Now

T3 AireBrush Duo

Some of the best deals are on hair tools, like this blow-dry brush for a whopping $57 off. Shiny, frizz-free blowouts are in your future.



AireBrush Duo $132.99 (was $189.99)

Buy Now

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Citrus Brightening Cleanser

This non-drying face wash brightens with vitamin C without stripping the skin.



Brightening Cleanser $28 (was $35)

Buy Now

EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Face Mask

Celebs (and non-celebs like me) swear by EltaMD’s sunscreen. It’s other skincare is stellar too, like this antioxidant-rich, hydrating face mask .



Face Mask $40 (was $50)

Buy Now

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo

This volumizing shampoo is gentle and hydrating for more fine hair types.



Volume Shampoo $45.90 (was $54)

Buy Now

Makeup Eraser Mushroom 7-Day Set

I’m obsessed with removing my makeup with reusable, machine washable, microfiber cloths. These are seriously too cute with mushroom designs and a free hair clip set.



Makeup Eraser $17.50 (was $18.51)

Buy Now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntxMQ_0imWMSgL00

More from StyleCaster Best of StyleCaster

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Reviewers Can’t Get Enough of This Anti-Aging Moisturizer: ′56 & I Look 36′—Shop It on Sale While You Can

When it comes to makeup and skincare, few do it as well as the French. I mean, just look at how life-changing every CeraVe product is (BTW, did you know they have a new chemical exfoliator that’s already getting rave reviews?). So, when I stumbled upon a moisturizer that shoppers call “magic,” I wasn’t surprised at all. According to shoppers, Avène’s Hydrance Aqua-Gel Cream is a true do-it-all product. It can act as a daily moisturizer, overnight mask and under-eye gel. The lightweight cream is jam-packed with anti-aging ingredients that even out the look and smooth the feel of skin. It’s...
StyleCaster

This Anti-Aging Eye Balm Is ‘Nature’s Botox’ & It Apparently Works Overnight—Shop It on Sale

Eye creams are hard to nail—they can be too thin, too thick, too greasy, and the list goes on. What’s more,  the under-eye area has super sensitive and thin skin that you shouldn’t mess around with. Though cold weather can make your skin look dull and emphasize fine lines and wrinkles, there’s a way to swerve those effects, according to shoppers. Kjaer Weis’ Eye Balm “does wonders” for your under eyes by smoothing over any fine lines or other signs of aging thanks to its restorative and plumping ingredients.  Even better, while its currently sold out on Kjaer Weis’ site, it’s...
StyleCaster

Leslie Jordan Complained of Shortness of Breath Weeks Before His Death—How He Died

As one of Hollywood’s (and Instagram’s) most beloved comedians, it’s understandable why fans have questions over how Leslie Jordan died and what his cause of death was when he passed. Jordan, whose full name was Leslie Allen Jordan, was born on April 29, 1955 in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His first on-screen role was in 1986 in ABC’s TV series, The Fall Guy. After that, Jordan, who became known for his distinct Southern drawl, went on to star in shows like Murphy Brown, Will & Grace, Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman, Star Trek: Voyager, Caroline in the City, Pee-Wee’s Playhouse, Reba,...
TENNESSEE STATE
The Daily South

Amazon Quietly Marked Down Hundreds Of Christmas Decor Items Ahead Of Tuesday's Prime Early Access Sale

Are you already counting down until the holidays? October is the official start of the festive season, and we know some people like to decorate for Christmas well before Thanksgiving even arrives. For those itching to decorate and prep for the holiday season, we scoured through all of the Christmas deals currently live in advance of Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale—and we found some of the lowest prices we expect to see all season.
SheKnows

This Shampoo Is ‘Miraculous’ for Thinning Hair Thanks to the ‘Volume & Strength It Creates’ — Get It for Only $9 Today

Even though there are many reasons why you might notice a change in your hair’s texture, including changes in diet, medications, stress levels, and illness, experiencing hair thinning and hair loss can feel understandably distressing. And while there’s no shortage of pricey products and treatments out there designed to help minimize fallout and boost volume, one budget-friendly shampoo from a beloved French brand typically costs just between $14 to $32 based on the size. Plus, it provides a noticeable improvement to your strands within weeks — take it from the 150+ near-perfect online reviews onsite from happy shoppers. However, now, you...
SheKnows

Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This ‘Magical’ Moisturizer That’s Under $25 For Only the Next 5 Hours

At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Daily Mail

Mother-of-two fed up with the clutter of her family home reveals she got rid of 3,500 items including crockery, toys and old blankets - and now takes just five MINUTES to tidy the house

A mother who wanted to streamline her family's life revealed how she threw away 50 per cent of their belongings. Casey Jones, 36, from Niagra, Canada, decided that her family-of-four didn't need everything they owned and wanted to reduce the amount of stuff in their home. Casey and her husband,...
shefinds

Goodbye Forever! Costco Is Pulling These Beloved Items From Stores

Costco is one of the most iconic and nifty big box retailers to shop at, and their stores carry a wide variety of products that shoppers rave about online. As reported by Eat This, Not That! some of our favorite Costco items simply cannot last forever, and the warehouses use a method that many customers have deemed the “death star.”
shefinds

3 Things You Should Never Buy At The Grocery Store Because They’re So Bad For Your Overall Health

Whether you show up at the grocery store with a list on hand or not, it seems like things never go exactly according to plan. You forget to buy the butter, you splurge on an expensive bottle of wine… or you come home with bags filled with snacks and processed foods you hadn’t planned on buying. Unfortunately, many of those unexpected add-ons we throw into our cart on a grocery trip can have serious consequences on our health, which is why it’s so important to shop mindfully and be aware of the items that may take a toll on your body.
shefinds

2 Moisturizers Women Over 40 Should Use To Make Crepe-y Skin Snap Back And Look Years Younger

When it comes to keeping your skin looking radiant, healthy, and youthful, moisturizing daily is vital. If you are creating a consistent skincare routine for yourself, including a moisturizer that works for your skin type can immediately help your complexion look more supple and glowy. We checked in with a skincare expert for two types of moisturizers and other skincare tips for anti-aging beauty. Read on for insight from Dr. Anna Chacon, MD, board-certified dermatologist and writer at MyPsoriasisTeam.
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy