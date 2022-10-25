I’m a Beauty Writer & These Are My Top Picks From Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

We know — it feels a little too early for holiday shopping. But love it or hate it, the holidays and gift-giving season are right around the corner. Luckily, Amazon’s Holiday Beauty Haul preview sale is already live and the deals are seriously good, so good you’ll want to buy a few products for friends, family and yourself. There’s a ton of skincare, some makeup, nail polish and tools, fragrances, men’s products and so much more on sale. It can be overwhelming to choose from all the offerings so I’m helping you narrow it down, below.

I’ve been waiting about beauty and products for more than a decade so when I say I’ve tried it all, I mean it. I never recommend products without trying them myself, which my skin doesn’t love but keeps me honest. I dug through the pages and pages of Amazon Holiday Beauty Haul deals and found what I would purchase myself over and over again. Shop them all, below.

Elizabeth Arden Miracle Balm, 8-Hour Cream

Use this cult-fave skin balm to hydrate and soothe any areas of the face and body. It rarely goes on sale.

Elemis Papaya Enzyme Peel

Exfoliate and remove dead skin cells in just 10-15 minutes with this at-home peel that’s actually gentle on the skin.

T3 AireBrush Duo

Some of the best deals are on hair tools, like this blow-dry brush for a whopping $57 off. Shiny, frizz-free blowouts are in your future.

Perricone MD Vitamin C Ester Citrus Brightening Cleanser

This non-drying face wash brightens with vitamin C without stripping the skin.

EltaMD Skin Recovery Night Face Mask

Celebs (and non-celebs like me) swear by EltaMD’s sunscreen. It’s other skincare is stellar too, like this antioxidant-rich, hydrating face mask .

Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Multiplying Volume Shampoo

This volumizing shampoo is gentle and hydrating for more fine hair types.

Makeup Eraser Mushroom 7-Day Set

I’m obsessed with removing my makeup with reusable, machine washable, microfiber cloths. These are seriously too cute with mushroom designs and a free hair clip set.