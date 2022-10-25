ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, NJ

NJ.com

Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap

Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
TRENTON, NJ
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap

Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
WOOLWICH TOWNSHIP, NJ
Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer

Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves
DEPTFORD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Red Bank Catholic defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap

Gianna Romeo scored twice as Red Bank Catholic rolled by St. Dominic 9-0 at Count Basie Field in Red Bank. Both of Romeo’s goals came in a 42-second span in the first half as the Caseys (11-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Seven other players also tallied a goal while Peyton Auriemma earned a one-save shutout.
RED BANK, NJ
Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap

Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8).
ENGLISHTOWN, NJ
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap

Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence's Abby Duncan made
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap

Dominique Dygos's second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1.
PEQUANNOCK TOWNSHIP, NJ
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap

Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com's Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry
WARREN, NJ
