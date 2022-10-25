Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer - Ranney over Doane Academy - NJSIAA South, Non-Public B - First round
Eighth-seeded Ranney won, 6-0, over ninth-seeded Doane Academy in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Non-Public B tournament in Tinton Falls. Ranney (8-5) will face top-seeded Rutgers Prep in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. The Monmouth County Prep has won it’s last six game by shutout. Doane...
Boys Soccer Roundup for South Jersey, Group 3, First Round (PHOTOS)
Ryan Fitzgerald made 16 saves, including the 300th of his career, and tied the program’s all-time record for shutouts as 11th-seeded Lacey edged sixth-seeded Toms River South 1-0 in the first round of the NJSIAA South Jersey, Group 3 playoffs in Toms River. Connor Noon scored the only goal...
Boys Soccer: North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 First Round recaps for Oct. 27
Emanual Gayanilo and Benedict Nematadzira each scored as top-seeded Westfield, No. 4 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated 16th-seeded Watchung Hills, 2-1, in the first round of the North Jersey, Section 2, Group 4 tournament in Westfield. The Blue Devils (15-1-1) next take on ninth-seeded Edison in the quarterfinals. Zachary...
NJSIAA Tournament, Boys soccer Central Jersey, Group 2 roundup, First round, Oct. 27
Aiden Sugrue and Cruz Farkas knocked in two goals apiece as sixth-seeded Manasquan won at home, 4-1, over 11th-seeded Delaware Valley in the first round of the NJSIAA Central Jersey, Group 2 tournament. Manasquan (12-5-1) will host 14th-seeded Monmouth in the quarterfinal round on Monday. Griffin Linstra added two assists...
Trenton Catholic over STEM Civics - Boys soccer recap
Seven different players scored for Trenton Catholic, as the Iron Mikes geared up for the state tournament with a 7-0 victory over STEM Civics in Trenton. Uziel Sanchez scored and assisted two other finishes for the winners, while Jaffet Sanchez and Josue Jimenez each added a goal and assist. Pavel Espana, Adolphus Temeh, Brandon Vasquez, and Eduardo Portillo also scored for Trenton Catholic, which improved to 6-7-1.
Goal, assist for Shaw helps Glen Ridge defeat Cranford - Field hockey recap
Natalie Shaw had a goal and an assist to help lead Glen Ridge past Cranford, 3-1, in Cranford. Ava Leone and Ella McNelly both scored as well for Glen Ridge (6-10-1). Cranford (9-9-1) equalized in the second period, but was unable to capitalize on their momentum. Feryal Haider made seven...
No. 2 West Essex and Kingsway play to 3-3 tie - Field hockey recap
Ella Stephenson scored two goals for Kingsway and Sophia Sisco recorded two assists for West Essex, No. 2 in the NJ.com Top 20, in a 3-3 tie in Woolwich Township. Nicole Campolattaro, Evangeline Minnella and Gianna Macrino contributed one goal each for West Essex. Karlie Mertz adde one goal for Kingsway. Abby Zanelli stopped 22 shots for West Essex.
Deptford and Delsea draw - Girls Soccer
Deptford and Delsea traded goals in the first and second halves to ultimately draw at 1-1, in Franklinville. Emma Serrano opened the scoring in the first half for Delsea (16-3-1), but Deptford (7-9-2) would score in the second half to tie the game up. Julianna DiSipio made four saves on...
Field hockey recap: Sprague directs Northern Burlington over Holy Cross Prep
Ariel Sprague scored twice to lift Northern Burlington to a 2-0 victory over Holy Cross Prep Thursday in Delran. Riley Pieloch added an assist for the Greyhounds (11-6). Emma Hoppe made three saves in the cage for the shutout. The Lancers fell to 1-15. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter...
Field hockey recap: Sparks sparks Bishop Eustace to victory over Haddon Township
Blaire Sparks had the hat trick to direct Bishop Eustace to a 7-1 victory over Haddon Township Thursday in Pennsauken. Grace Donaghy scored twice while Josette DeGour and Brianna Bigos had single tallies for the Crusaders (6-10). Cate Carney and Anna Marquardt each added two assists. Mady Maronski, with Lilli...
Red Bank Catholic defeats St. Dominic - Girls soccer recap
Gianna Romeo scored twice as Red Bank Catholic rolled by St. Dominic 9-0 at Count Basie Field in Red Bank. Both of Romeo’s goals came in a 42-second span in the first half as the Caseys (11-4) jumped out to a 6-0 lead. Seven other players also tallied a goal while Peyton Auriemma earned a one-save shutout.
Jackson Memorial defeats Manalapan - Field hockey recap
Jordan Czaczkowski earned a 13-save shutout as Jackson Memorial defeated Manalapan 1-0 in Manalapan. Lillian Cole tallied a goal in the first quarter for Jackson Memorial (6-8-1) while Amanda Mollica provided the assist. Daria Easton made five saves for Manalapan (9-8). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in...
Morristown shuts out Bernards behind goals from Estiverne and Ramirez - Field Hockey
Behind goals from Jobella Estiverne and Amanda Ramirez, Morristown defeated Bernards 2-0, in Morristown. Estiverne and Ramirez’s goals came in the second and third quarters. Valencia Julien made five saves for Morristown (6-9-1), while Hope Kaczynski made nine saves for Bernards (6-11-1). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now...
Field hockey recap: Cinnaminson blanks Montgomery behind Surma’s effort
Natalie Surma assisted on the goals which allowed Cinnaminson to blank Montgomery Thursday in Montgomery, 2-0. Caitlin Connolly and Olivia Catalano scored the goals for the Pirates who improved to 13-2-1. Morgan Jans and Nikki Williams each made two saves in combining on the shutout. Annabel DeJohn tallied six saves...
Lawrence defeats South Brunswick - Field hockey recap
Caroline Rotteveel tallied two goals and one assist to lead Lawrence past South Brunswick 4-0 in Monmouth Junction. Lawrence (12-5) went into the fourth quarter up 1-0 before pulling away with three more goals. Alex Murphy also scored two goals while Petra Doherty had an assist. Lawrence’s Abby Duncan made...
Girls Soccer Prep A Tourney semifinals recaps for Oct. 27: Pennington, Oak Knoll advance
Riley Cross scored twice as second-seeded Oak Knoll defeated sixth-seeded Hun, 3-0, in the semifinals of the Prep A Tournament in Summit. Oak Knoll will now play top-seeded Pennington in the final on Nov. 2. Cross scored both of her goals in the second half, and they were assisted each...
Field hockey - Shore Conference Tournament roundup for semifinals, Oct. 27
Wall is now 12-3. No. 5 Point Pleasant Boro 2, Toms River North 1. Caroline DeKenipp and Ryane Fisahn scored for second-seeded Point Pleasant Boro, No. 5 in NJ.com’s Top 20, in defeating third-seeded Toms River North in Point Pleasant. Point Pleasant Boro (18-0-1) will play top-seeded Shore, No....
Pequannock defeats St. Elizabeth - Field hockey recap
Dominique Dygos’s second-quarter goal was enough to give Pequannock a 1-0 win against St. Elizabeth in Pompton Plains. Despite coming in a loss, Mia Foer made eight saves for St. Elizabeth (7-10). Pequannock improved to 7-11-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
No. 7 Warren Hills edges Pingry - Field hockey recap
Gianna Cioni finished a pass from Sarah Salameh as Warren Hills, No. 7 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 1-0, over Pingry in Martinsville. Sydney White earned the shutout with six saves for Warren Hills (15-3), which scored in the second period. Ella Budenbender turned away six shots for Pingry...
Girls soccer: Trinity Hall defeats St. Thomas Aquinas - South Jersey, Non-Public A first round
Eliza Chiles had a goal and an assist to lead fourth-seeded Trinity Hall past 13th-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas 4-0 in the first round of the South Jersey, Non-Public A tournament in Red Bank. Trinity Hall (10-6-2) sported a 2-0 lead at halftime before adding two more goals in the second...
