Florence, KY

Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence

FLORENCE, Ky. — Reports of a crash with injuries on Weaver Road in Florence.
Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler

BUTLER, Ky. — Reports of a structure fire on Tate Lane in Butler.
Reports of a structure fire at Robin Avenue and Lark Street in Ross

ROSS, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire at Robin Avenue and Lark Street in Ross.
Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on Hunt Road in Blue Ash.
Coroner: Man air-lifted after Taylor Mill motorcycle crash dies

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — A motorcyclist who was air lifted to UC Medical Center after a crash Tuesday morning has died, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office. The coroner says 50-year-old Joshua Smith from Covington has died after sustaining injuries in a crash in Taylor Mill Tuesday.
Firefighters on scene of a working structure fire in Forest Park

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County firefighters are on scene of an active structure fire in Forest Park, Wednesday afternoon. According to Hamilton County dispatchers, crews are still on the scene on the 11400 block of Ramondi
Reports of a crash with injuries on I-275 in Sharonville

SHARONVILLE, Ohio — Reports of a crash with injuries on I-275 in Sharonville.
Reports of downed wires on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township

WHITE OAK, Ohio — Reports of downed wires on Cheviot Road in Colerain Township.
Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Reports of downed wires on Madison Pike in Independence.
Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine

CINCINNATI — Reports of heavy police presence on Vine Street in Over-the-Rhine.
Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia

ASHDALE, Ohio — Reports of a crash into a pole on State Route 131 in Batavia.
Busy Day for Versailles Fire Rescue

Multiple other agencies also responded to the calls. (Versailles, Ind.) - Versailles Fire Department has been busy with several calls. Wednesday afternoon they responded to rescue someone from a horse trail at Versailles State Park. One person had to be air cared from the scene. Wednesday evening there was a
Motorcyclist dies from Taylor Mill crash: coroner

