ComicBook
Paul Dano's The Riddler: Year One Trailer Released by DC
The Batman actor Paul Dano is diving into the mind of Edward Nashton in a trailer for The Riddler: Year One. The prequel comic teams Dano with artist Stevan Subic, who is making his American comics debut with the miniseries. The Riddler is one of Batman's most iconic villains, and The Riddler: Year One allows the actor the opportunity to dive into Riddler's origin story. With The Riddler: Year One available in stores now, a trailer for the DC series peels back the curtain on how the comic came to life with the creators behind it.
ComicBook
Henry Cavill Addresses Marvel's Hyperion Rumors for Loki Season 2
Henry Cavill has been in the headlines a lot as of late, after he made his triumphant return as Clark Kent / Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Following Black Adam's debut in theaters this past weekend, Cavill took to social media to confirm that the cameo was only a taste of what's to come with his Superman future. The confirmation came after years of speculation and theorizing about whether or not Cavill would return as Superman — as well as rumors that he might be taking the parallel one step further, by portraying the Superman-esque Hyperion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second season of Loki. During a live recording of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York, Cavill addressed those theories — but indicated that the jump from DC to Marvel wouldn't be impossible.
All the new Spider-Man comics and collections from Marvel arriving in 2022 and 2023
Spider-Man is the face of Marvel Comics, and we rundown everywhere you can read about him
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Geiger, Youngblood, and Red Hulk
It was definitely not a slow news week for comics! The Geoff Johns and Gary Frank series, GIEGER, is getting ready for a T.V. debut, sending a couple of covers up to our top ten. The Jake Gyllenhall-led movie, PROPHET, has some exciting news that reignited interest in his first appearance. A little-known comic series is also getting its own series, taking a number two spot on our list. Rumors run amok for a particular Professor in Batman lore, and the recasting of a prominent figure in the MCU has brought back massive spec value to a specific shade of Hulk! Finally, prominent artwork and excellent writing have kept GI Joe, Spider-Man, and Star Wars in our top ten!
netflixjunkie.com
Warner Bros. Did Not Want Henry Cavill to Return as Superman, Confirms Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Viewers were first introduced to Henry Cavill as Superman in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel in 2013. The superhero film turned out to be a big hit and grossed about $700 million. People loved the exhilarating action and the handsome Henry Cavill trying to protect the people of earth. After the first adaptation, the actor has been seen in many DC movies.
Quentin Tarantino Quit His ‘Luke Cage’ Film When Wesley Snipes Was Suggested as the Marvel Superhero
Quentin Tarantino once considered doing a Luke Cage film, but he was later talked out of it by his friends who wanted Wesley Snipes in the role.
ComicBook
John Stewart New Lead of Redeveloped Green Lantern HBO Max Series
The Green Lantern series for HBO Max is reportedly turning to John Stewart to be its featured lantern bearer. The long-gestating project from executive producer Greg Berlanti is being retooled, with writer and showrunner Seth Grahame-Smith leaving Green Lantern, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Grahame-Smith had already completed eight scripts for the DC streaming series, but reportedly chose to step down after all of the regime changes at HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery. Green Lantern was originally going to feature Guy Gardner (Finn Wittrock) and Alan Scott (Jeremy Irvine), but with the behind-the-scene changes comes word that John Stewart will be front and center.
Why Does Black Adam Hate Shazam? Inside Their Comics Rivalry
Most comics characters have an impressive rogues gallery or character rivalry, and DC Comics character Black Adam is no exception. The anti-hero has always been opposite Shazam (formerly known as Captain Marvel), and there's a strong possibility fans could see this rivalry in live action thanks to Dwayne Johnson's new Black Adam film.
ComicBook
Superman Actor Henry Cavill Gets Transformed Into the X-Men’s Cyclops for the MCU
With the Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam so close to hitting theaters rumors of Henry Cavill's return as Superman have been swirling around the web. Cavill hasn't appeared as the character since Zack Snyder's Justice League and Warner Bros. has been adding faceless Superman cameos to their projects. There have been rumors that the actor has switched sides and joined an upcoming Marvel Studios project, but those rumors have yet to come to fruition. Fans have been wondering what role Cavill could play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with some fans thinking he should join the X-Men. One artist recently revealed a new work of fan art that shows the Superman star as Scott Summers / Cyclops.
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
411mania.com
Matt Reeves Reportedly Developing The Batman Spinoffs Focused on Villains
Matt Reeves is at work on a sequel to The Batman, but he’s also reportedly developing spinoffs for members of the Dark Knight’s rogues gallery. THR reports that Reeves, who wrote and directed the 2022 DC Films hit, is “quietly” meeting with writers and directors in order to build out movies focused on Batman villains.
Kang the Conqueror - the powers and origin of the next big MCU villain
Here's everything you need to know about Kang the Conqueror, the next big MCU villain
Polygon
James Gunn takes over all DC movies
Director James Gunn and producer Peter Safran will be co-chairs and co-CEOs of Warner Bros.’ new DC Studios, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter on Tuesday. DC Studios is a new Warner Bros. department replacing DC Films, and will oversee all DC Universe projects within film, TV, and animation.
When Every Upcoming Superhero Movie Will Hit Theaters
Superhero movies have grown from a niche subgenre of action movies into a cornerstone of modern Hollywood. Since Marvel began “Phase One” of its “Cinematic Universe” in 2008, it has released 29 movies with at least 11 more slated for release in the next four years alone. They have also grown to dominate at the […]
wegotthiscovered.com
Canceled ‘The Batman’ spinoff writer thinks he might’ve dodged a bullet
Another day, another DC employee dishing on how chaotic it is to work for the studio. Matt Reeves’ Batverse might be going full-steam ahead, with Warner Bros. Discovery moving forward with various spinoff projects based on Robert Pattinson’s acclaimed debut in The Batman, but not everything connected to this latest reboot of the Dark Knight has turned to gold. Case in point, the axed Gotham P.D. HBO Max series.
ComicBook
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
Check out Alex Ross' Fantastic Four #1 variant covers
Ryan North and Iban Coello are the new Fantastic Four creative team
Digital Trends
Gotham Knights’ ending explained: Batman’s death, the Court of Owls, and more
WB Games Montreal’s Gotham Knights, which finally launched on October 21, follows the adventures of Nightwing, Red Hood, Batgirl, and Robin after Batman is killed. This bold move sets off an unpredictable plot that ultimately centers around two secret societies that want Gotham for themselves. Contents. How does Batman...
ComicBook
No, James Gunn's New DC Studios Role Is Not the 'Death of the Snyderverse'
Filmmaker James Gunn and producer Peter Safran are now the co-chairs and co-CEOS of DC Studios, the new brand division that will replace DC Films at Warner Bros. Discovery. Not surprisingly, the DC Fandom has erupted before all of the finer details of this new appointment and brand concept have fully shaken out. DC fans loyal to director Zack Snyder's work in the franchise (or the "Sndyerverse" era) have already been taking to social media to declare James Gunn's new job a death knell for the Snyderverse and any hopes of its return.
ComicBook
Andor: Saw Gerrera's Episode 8 Cameo Explained
Lucasfilm has been having the best track record with their Disney+ Star Wars series and fans are really excited for future projects. The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and Andor have been knock-out hits for the streaming service, with the latter doing things that have never been seen in a Star Wars project. Andor recently aired its eighth episode, and with four episodes left you'd think that it would be a series full of filler. The most recent episode of the series had some unexpected appearances and one of them was Saw Gerrera (Forest Whitaker). Whitaker reprised the role in live-action for the first time since Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and his brief scene definitely held some weight and even foreshadowed his future. Warning spoilers for the most recent episode of the series lay ahead.
