Henry Cavill has been in the headlines a lot as of late, after he made his triumphant return as Clark Kent / Superman in the post-credits scene of Black Adam. Following Black Adam's debut in theaters this past weekend, Cavill took to social media to confirm that the cameo was only a taste of what's to come with his Superman future. The confirmation came after years of speculation and theorizing about whether or not Cavill would return as Superman — as well as rumors that he might be taking the parallel one step further, by portraying the Superman-esque Hyperion in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's second season of Loki. During a live recording of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast during a benefit for The 92nd Street Y in New York, Cavill addressed those theories — but indicated that the jump from DC to Marvel wouldn't be impossible.

22 HOURS AGO