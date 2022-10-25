Read full article on original website
My Hero Academia Celebrates Halloween With Adorable Eri Makeover
My Hero Academia might be making its way through one of the most intense seasons of the series to date, but thankfully there's still some time to celebrate the spooky Halloween holiday with an adorable new look for Eri! My Hero Academia's sixth season has kicked off a war between the heroes and the Paranormal Liberation Front War after spending an entire season building up the strength of both sides. That means it has been nothing but action for the first few episodes, and while that is appropriate for the scary holiday, it's far from finding time for easy fun.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
One-Punch Man's Saitama vs. Garou Fight Comes to Life With Viral Animation
One-Punch Man is currently in the works on Season 3 of the anime, but one fan has gone viral for bringing to life Saitama's climactic fight with Garou with animation long before it ever might have a chance at coming to the anime! The second season of the series (for as divisive as it was) wrapped up its run a few years ago leaving off on a cliffhanger that would actually begin the Monster Association saga. It's been such a long wait (with no word that the anime would even be continuing), that it seems like fans have gotten tired of waiting and are taking things into their own hands.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War Movie Shares New Poster, Trailer
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War is about to bring its manga to an end, but of course, the same cannot be said for the anime. Thanks to the fans, the show has become a clear success, and its latest season proved as much with its ratings. Now, Kaguya-sama is on the cusp of debuting its first film, and we've been given new promos ahead of its release.
New Star Wars Disney+ Series Debuts With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score
The latest Star Wars series to debut on Disney+ has a perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes. Tales of the Jedi, the new series of animated shorts spotlighting Ahsoka Tano, Count Dooku, and other Jedi during the waning days of the Republic, debuted this week and has a 100% fresh rating on the review aggregation website. However, it has not achieved the number of reviews necessary to claim the "Certified Fresh" emblem. There's been much debate over the utility of Rotten Tomatoes scores lately and the disparity between critic ratings and audience scores. There's no debate here. Tales of the Jedi also has a near-perfect 95% positive audience score from more than 300 user ratings, continuing Star Wars' trend of critically-acclaimed and crowd-pleasing animated shows.
Willow: New Trailer for Disney+ Series Released
Lucasfilm is bringing back some of their most beloved characters with Indiana Jones 5 on the way as well as a new Willow series for DIsney+. Set in the world of the beloved fantasy film of the same name, Willow will bring back members of the 1980s cast and team them with new faces. Warwick Davis is returning to the titular role and it was revealed at D23 Expo last month that Christian Slater is also coming back. During the event, a trailer for the series was released, and now Lucasfilm has shared another new teaser.
Demon Slayer Celebrates Tengen's Birthday With Special Trailer: Watch
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba made quite the showing for the Sound Hashira with the second season of the anime airing earlier this year, and now the series is really going all out by celebrating Tengen Uzui's birthday with a special trailer highlighting some of his biggest moments from the manga! Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series might have come to an end quite a while ago, but the franchise is now stronger than ever thanks to the success of its anime. The second season of the series might even be more so too thanks to all the intense and chaotic fights taking place.
Werewolf by Night Director Shares BTS Video of Epic Hallway Fight
Even before the art of the hallway fight returned to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Gael Garcia Bernal's eponymous antihero in Werewolf by Night got his chance to shine in a one-take fight sequence. Sunday, Werewolf helmer Michael Giacchino shared a behind-the-scenes look at the stunt workers preparing for the sequence in question. Using Home Depot moving boxes as props, stunt coordinator Casey O'Neill and a team of stuntmen rehearse the minute-long sequence.
Hunter x Hunter Finally Brings Back Hisoka After Years of Waiting
Hunter x Hunter is now in the midst of its first batch of new chapters in several years, and the newest chapter of the manga has raised the stakes even more by brining Hisoka back to action after years of fans' waiting for him! Yoshihiro Togashi has officially returned to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine after the longest hiatus in the series' history to date, and the first new chapter of this new era has thrown fans right back into the middle of the chaotic Succession Contest arc. But that also means it's going to be a while before we see our favorites again.
Star Wars: Damon Lindelof Film Rumored for 2025 Release Date
Reports began emerging this week that Damon Lindelof was developing a film for the Star Wars franchise, which included reports that a writer and director have joined such a project, with the latest rumors about the project coming from The Hot Mic podcast that the film is targeting a December 19, 2025 release date. Unlike other Star Wars projects from Lucasfilm, this Lindelof project hasn't officially been announced, with the studio previously establishing a trend with filmmakers like Patty Jenkins, Taika Waititi, and Kevin Feige that those projects were officially moving forward and then behind-the-scenes shakeups seeing their release dates be thrown into question.
2022 Ringo Award Winners Revealed
For the sixth straight year, comic creators assembled at Baltimore Comic Con over the weekend to celebrate the Ringo Awards. Considered the biggest awards show in the industry outside of Comic-Con International's Eisner Awards, the Ringo Awards allow fans and creators alike to vote on their favorite comic projects of the past year, similar to a comics mash-up of the Golden Globes and People's Choice Awards. The latest Ringo Awards ceremony took place Saturday night, awarding 25 awards to all aspects of sequential storytelling.
Marvel Finally Settles the Mutants vs. Eternals Rivalry
A.X.E.: Judgment Day has come to a close, and it provides fans an answer to the Mutants vs. Eternals rivalry that's been raging since the Marvel event started. Judgment Day originally pitted the X-Men and Eternals against each other, with the Avengers caught in the middle. Events quickly changed when the Celestial Progenitor was created to end the skirmish; however, all Progenitor wound up doing is passing judgment on the planet Earth. Having failed humanity, Progenitor is currently working to destroy Earth in Judgment Day #6. With the fate of humanity and the planet at stake, Marvel also manages to settle the debate between mutants and Eternals once and for all.
Disney Planning to Give Doctor Who a "Hollywood Makeover" According to Report
Disney is reportedly planning on giving Doctor Who a Hollywood makeover when the upcoming 60th anniversary season comes to Disney+ outside of the United Kingdom. Disney made its deal with the BBC to stream upcoming episodes of Doctor Who on Disney+ starting with 2023's 60th anniversary season official last week, though details have been scarce. A report from The Telegraph suggests that it is no simple distribution deal. Disney is helping to finance Doctor Who's budget now, along with Bad Wolf, which has apparently gotten the company license to make creative decisions about the franchise, though the BBC supposedly maintains the final say on the franchise.
Alicia Keys Channels Dragon Ball With Beerus Halloween Costume
Halloween is upon us at last, and of course, the holiday is kickstarting celebrations across the globe. From Japan to Brazil and America, the spooky day gives people the chance to embody others, and there are plenty of heroes to dress as these days. And thanks to a new video, we know Alicia Keys felt it was time to bring Dragon Ball into her holiday wardrobe.
Hasbro Reveals Dicelings, New Toys That Transform From Dice to Dungeons & Dragons' Monsters
Soon, Dungeons & Dragons will be able to roll a red dragon or beholder when making an attack on a red dragon or beholder. Earlier today, Hasbro announced a new "Dicelings" toy line, with the first wave of figures set to be released in March 2023. The new Dicelings are toys that transform from an oversized twenty-sided dice to a classic Dungeons & Dragons monster. The first wave will include four toys – a white owlbear, a black dragon, a red dragon, and a beholder. Notably, three of the four Dicelings are "inspired by" the Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves movie; however, the beholder figure doesn't feature any Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves branding, suggesting that a beholder won't be in the movie (or Hasbro doesn't want to spoil the reveal of a beholder). Packaging for the Red Dragon Diceling also confirmed that the red dragon in the movie is Themberchaud, a particularly chonky red dragon found in the Underdark. You can check out an early image of the new toys below. Pre-orders are available here at Entertainment Earth now (free US shipping on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22).
Keke Palmer Dons Rogue Halloween Costume After Marvel Fan Demand
Keke Palmer is well aware of the fan movement aiming to get her cast as Rogue within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. So much so, in fact, she dressed as the fan-favorite member of the X-Men for Halloween this year. Sunday, Palmer shared a series of stills dressed in the character's iconic green and gold suit. Not only that, but she even made a sizzle reel complete with visual effects and all, sharing them all to her Instagram account while thanking fans for their support in the movement.
Manifest Season 4 Part 1 Review: Netflix Delivers a Suspenseful First Half
The #SaveManifest mission is complete. Following the show's cancellation by NBC after Season 3, impressive streaming numbers combined with a wave of fan support gave Netflix the Calling to green light a 20-episode final season of Manifest. That colossal chapter count is being split in two parts, with the first half arriving on Netflix on November 4th. Fortunately for fans of the first three seasons, Manifest makes a smooth move into its new home and has limited growing pains when it comes to settling in.
Star Wars: Andor Featured Padme Easter Egg
Andor is the latest Star Wars show to hit Disney+, and it's being praised for standing on its own and not connecting to the other projects as much as its predecessors. Of course, it still takes place in the Star Wars universe, so there are still fun easter eggs floating around. The latest episode of the show featured the return of some familiar faces, including Forest Whitaker as Saw Gerrera and Duncan Pow as Rogue One member, Melshi. The episode also featured Snoke actor Andy Serkis playing a brand new role. One eagle-eyed fan also spotted a pretty cool nod to Padmé Amidala who was played by Natalie Portman in the prequel trilogy.
Star Wars RPG Finally Gets Reprinted After Multi-Year Hiatus
The Star Wars tabletop RPG is back...sort of. Asmodee has announced a new print run of several Star Wars Roleplaying Game era sourcebooks, ending a multi-year hiatus of sorts for the once-popular game. Rise of the Separatists, Starships and Speeders, and Dawn of the Rebellion sourcebooks have all been solicited by Asmodee in recent days, meaning that hobby retailers can order them for their stores for the first time in several years. Additionally, Game Master's Kits for Age of Rebellion and Edge of Empire were also solicited and should be available starting next month.
