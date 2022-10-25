Read full article on original website
'1899': Release Date, Cast, Trailer and Plot
The creators of "Dark" return to Netflix for a brand-new series, and the streaming platform has released new details about the show.
Sydney Sweeney To Star and Exec Produce New ‘Barbarella’ Movie For Sony Pictures
EXCLUSIVE: Sydney Sweeney isn’t done staying busy with Sony Pictures, as sources tell Deadline the Emmy-nominated Euphoria and The White Lotus actress is attached to star in a new Barbarella movie for the studio. The film is based on Jean-Claude Forest’s French comic book series that was turned into a 1968 movie starring Jane Fonda. Insiders add that the new movie is still in development with no writer or director attached, but say that Sweeney is expected to executive produce. Related Story Sydney Sweeney, Brad Fuller And Sony Developing Adaptation Of 'The Registration' Related Story 'El Muerto': Jonás Cuarón To Direct Bad Bunny In Sony's...
ComicBook
One Piece Shows Off the Straw Hats' Makeovers for Vegapunk Arc
One Piece has kicked off the first arc of the final saga of the series, and the newest chapter of the manga has given the Straw Hats some appropriate science fiction friendly looks fit for the new Dr. Vegapunk focused arc! After leaving the shores of Wano, it became immediately clear that Luffy and the Straw Hat crew were heading into a more dangerous territory than ever before. It was soon revealed that the first island on this final leg of their journey was actually the home of the laboratory for the mysterious Dr. Vegapunk, and each new chapter has continued that mystery even further.
The 28 best shows on Amazon Prime Video to watch right now
The best shows on Amazon Prime Video are all here with our picks of the top TV series available to stream
ComicBook
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Highlights Aki's Anime Debut
Chainsaw Man is now carving through the Fall with its premiere anime season, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why fans love Aki Hayakawa! The anime adaptation for Tatsuki Fujimoto's massively popular manga series has been met with an equally as impressive fervor as the first few episodes of the series thus far have been spent introducing fans to the dark world surrounding its tragic main hero, Denji. Helping this along is the one who will be keeping an eye on him moving forward, Aki, as their team starts taking on the terrifying devils that continue to attack people.
ComicBook
Aquaman Star Jason Momoa Ignites the Internet While Fishing in a Loincloth
Aquaman star Jason Momoa's maritime antics are catching love on social media -- but not the ones he performs as King of Atlantis. Instead, a pair of photos Momoa shared to social media see him landing a large fish and then showing it off to the camera...but he's doing so while wearing a komanam (a thong-style loincloth) and showing off a not-insignificant bit of cheek. Twitter user "gaysmtra" has gone semi-viral for pointing out that "aint nobody looking at that damn fish," racking up more than 1,400 quote retweets as of this writing and inspiring plenty of hilarious responses.
ComicBook
Attack on Titan Cosplay Sees Sasha Go Rustic
Attack on Titan's final season might be arriving next year, but the series has lost more than a few Scout Regiment members in the build-up to this final encounter that will bring the war between Paradis and Marley to a close. Such is the case with Sasha Blouse, the beloved hero that found herself on the receiving end of Gabi's bullet, killing Sasha and depriving the Survey Corps of one of their most popular soldiers. Now, one cosplayer has taken fans to the past not only to resurrect Sasha but also to show off her hunting attire.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman Keeps Splitting His Pants Because His Muscles for Wolverine Return Are So Big
Last month, Marvel fans received the exciting news that Hugh Jackman was returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. After Logan, fans thought Jackman's 17-year-run as the X-Men hero was over, but both Jackman and Ryan Reynolds have promised that the threequel won't mess with the powerful ending of the 2017 film. Jackman is already back to training for the role, and it sounds like it's going pretty well. In fact, the actor just told Variety that his muscles are getting too big for his clothes. Jackman revealed he's losing 1,500 calories a night, which is impacting his role in The Music Man on Broadway.
9 new movies to watch this week on Netflix, HBO Max and more (Oct. 18-22)
The nine top new movies you can stream at home this week feature big stars and bigger true stories.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Director Confirms Identity of Mysterious Dragon in Finale
The first season finale of HBO's House of the Dragon not only set the stage for a massive civil war in the show's immediate future, but also introduced a new dragon that could be pivotal to story. One scene in the second half of the episode saw Daemon Targaryen head below Dragonmont to see a massive beast with bronze scales and scars on its face. Daemon approached the dragon and sang to it, but its name and history were never mentioned. Many theorized that it was the dragon known as Vermithor, which has since been confirmed to be true.
ComicBook
Young Sheldon Season 6 Adds Two New Cast Members
God Friended Me's Rachel Bay Jones and Homeward Bound II: Lost in San Francisco star Will Sasso have joined the cast of Young Sheldon's sixth season, where they will play the parents of Mandy (Emily Osment). The pair will serve as recurring characters in the sixth season of the CBS sitcom, which serves as a prequel series to The Big Bang Theory. As fans of the series likely expect, the main plot that Sasso and Jones will be dealing with is Mandy's pregnancy, which impacts each of them slightly differently. Their disparate reactions will likely be a source of a lot of the humor.
ComicBook
Zoe Saldaña Says She Was "Bitter" Going Into Filming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
While speaking with the press about her new Netflix series From Scratch, Guardians of the Galaxy star Zoe Saldaña was asked to tackle the elephant in the room: her impending departure from the Guardians franchise. The MCU star has one of the most complicated arcs of any Guardian, since the character she has built for two movies was murdered in Avengers: Infinity Game, leaving James Gunn with a version of Gamora who is essentially a blank slate and forcing both the filmmaker and actor to figure out how to wrap her story up in a way that's satisfying for the audience, but still makes sense to the character.
theplaylist.net
‘Jack Ryan’ Season Three Trailer: Jon Krasinski’s Spy Series Returns To Prime Video On December 21
Few Prime Video series have caught on like “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan,” Amazon‘s take on the novelist’s everyman CIA analyst. But it’s been three years since the show’s second season. Thankfully, “Jack Ryan” fans don’t have to wait for season three much longer, as Jon Krasinski returns as the CIA operative to Prime Video this December.
ComicBook
James Bond: Henry Cavill Reveals He Was Second Choice for Casino Royale
Henry Cavill has been in the news a lot this week and it's been nothing but good news for fans. The actor officially returned as Superman in the most recent DC film, Black Adam, and it seems that the future is bright for the Man of Steel. It was revealed just yesterday that James Gunn and Peter Safran will takeover as the bosses of DC Studios, and hidden in those reports was the news that writers are pitching a Man of Steel sequel. Cavill even released a brand new video confirming the future of his Superman. Now tonight, the actor made an appearance on a live taping of Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, and he revealed that he was almost the star of 2006's Casino Royale.
ComicBook
Major Mutant Character Reportedly Confirmed for Marvel's Secret Invasion
A major Marvel Comics mutant may be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the Secret Invasion streaming series. Disney may have inadvertently revealed this through official Secret Invasion gifs added to Tenor (h/t Murphy's Multiverse). One of those gifs is titled "It's the Beginning Abigail Brand" and shows Clarke speaking to someone out of frame. Many fans have long speculated that Clarke could be playing Brand, whom Joss Whedon and John Cassaday created and introduced in their Astonishing X-Men run as the half-mutant/half-alien head of SWORD, SHIELD's space-facing counterpart. It seemed only a matter of time until she arrived after SWORD's MCU introduction in WandaVision.
ComicBook
Original Big Trouble in Little China Actor Reacts to The Rock's Planned Revival (Exclusive)
The original Big Trouble in Little China is one of the more obscure entries into director John Carpenter's career, as rather than being a straightforward horror film, it blended together a variety of genres for an entirely unique experience. That unique blend of tones has also made it one of the filmmaker's more beloved adventures, which is likely why Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has been trying to revive the Kurt Russell-starring adventure, though original actor James Hong thinks the 1986 film should just be left on its own. Unless, of course, Johnson aims to bring back Hong to play the villainous and supernatural David Lo-Pan, in which case the actor will gladly return. Hong's latest film, Wendell & Wild, hits Netflix on October 28th.
ComicBook
Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever First Reactions Are In
Is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever a worthy successor to the throne? Reactions to the Marvel Studios sequel flooded social media following the Black Panther 2 world premiere Wednesday, where attendees were the first to witness filmmaker Ryan Coogler's return to the kingdom of Wakanda. In the wake of King T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death and the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame, the African nation mourns their monarch as a new threat surfaces: the mutant Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta). How was the Black Panther sequel received? Judging by the social media response, early viewers seem to agree: Wakanda Forever will long live as another jewel in Marvel's crown.
ComicBook
Marvel's Fantastic Four Rumor Reveals Disappointing News of Doctor Doom's Place in New Movie
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been absolutely killing it with their Phase Four film slate with projects like Loki, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The latter of the bunch pushed the Multiverse Saga into a very interesting direction by including some surprising cameos. During Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we got to see the MCU's version of the Illuminati that included Captain Carter (Hayley Atwell), Maria Rambeau / Captain Marvel (Lashana Lynch), Baron Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor), Black Bolt (Anson Mount), Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), and Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski). The latter of which isn't expected to reprise his role for the Fantastic Four reboot due to him playing a variant of the character. But, there's also one more thing that you probably shouldn't expect for the reboot— Doctor Doom as the main villain. According to Jeff Sneider, Doctor Doom will not be the main antagonist of The Fantastic Four.
Ramin Bahrani’s ‘2nd Chance’ Getting December Theatrical Bow Via Bleecker Street
Ramin Barhani’s 2nd Chance, the feature-length documentary that Showtime Documentary Films landed after its Sundance Film Festival premiere earlier this year, is now headed for theaters ahead of its TV debut next spring. Showtime is teaming with Bleecker Street for the latter to release the pic beginning December 2 in New York and Los Angeles, before expanding it the following frame. Related Story Showtime Takes Ramin Bahrani's Documentary '2nd Chance' – Sundance Related Story Bleecker Street Strikes Canadian Distribution Deal With LevelFILM As Toronto Gathers Steam Related Story Film Review: Regency-Era Rom-Com 'Mr. Malcolm's List' The two companies already are in business together via a three-year output deal...
ComicBook
Doctor Strange: Charlize Theron Worried Marvel Could Change Their Mind About Her Future
Could Marvel change its mind regarding Charlize Theron's future as Clea from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness? You never know when it comes to Marvel Studios, according to Theron. The actress made a surprise appearance as the sorcerer Clea in the mid-credits scene of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, recruiting Benedict Cumberbatch's Stephen Strange to fix an incursion, one of the main multiversal plot points of the Doctor Strange sequel. One can imagine Clea will return in a Marvel project down the line, but the actress isn't giving away any clues regarding Clea's future.
