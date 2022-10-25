Read full article on original website
Tennessee Court Reverses Decision on Naomi Judd Death Investigation Order
On Thursday, a Tennessee high court reversed a decision that would require police to publicly… The post Tennessee Court Reverses Decision on Naomi Judd Death Investigation Order appeared first on Outsider.
Wynonna Judd Speaks Out About Her Husband Cactus as She Grieves Naomi’s Death
It’s been a trying year for Wynonna Judd. After The Judds announced a reunion tour, her mother Naomi committed suicide. It was one day before the iconic duo was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Through those difficult times, Wynonna Judd says that her husband, Cactus Moser, has made her life easier. The 58-year-old spoke to People about their relationship.
WATCH: Kelsea Ballerini & Wynonna Judd Dance Together in Funny ‘Girls Night Out’ Video
Country Music stars Wynonna Judd and Kelsea Ballerini cut a rug to a Soulja Boy tune, and the evidence was shared on Instagram. Ballerini posted the fun clip featuring herself and the iconic Judd to her account. In the clip, Ballerini seems to poke fun at critics that claim she isn’t “country enough.”
Wynonna Judd Announces ‘The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert’
Wynonna Judd will perform at the Murphy Center in Murfreesboro, Tenn. on November 3. The… The post Wynonna Judd Announces ‘The Judds: Love Is Alive – The Final Concert’ appeared first on Outsider.
Men's Health
See The Voice Star Gwen Stefani Shake With Anger After Blake Shelton 'Stabs Her in the Back'
In the true spirit of competition, Blake Shelton is not letting any of his fellow Voice coaches miss out on his unique antics before he leaves next season ... even if that person is his wife, Gwen Stefani. In the latest episode of The Voice season 22, the country singer...
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT
CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Photo of ‘Wonderful Gift’ He Received From Loretta Lynn Following Her Death
The music world was shaken today as news of Loretta Lynn’s death hit social media. The country music icon passed away at the age of 90 years old at her Tennesse home Tuesday morning. Now, fans of the Coal Miner’s Daughter singer are sharing their sadness in this loss, remembering some of the star’s most memorable moments.
Dolly Parton Mourn’s ‘Sister’ Loretta Lynn’s Death in Emotional Tribute
Country icon Dolly Parton tweeted about the late legend and her close friend Loretta Lynn following her passing this morning. Loretta Lynn passed away this morning. She died peacefully at her home in Tennessee. Since then, many have taken to social media to mourn and share memories about the star.
6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs
Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Wynonna Judd Opens Up About How Fans Are Helping Her Heal After Losing Naomi
When Naomi Judd died in April, it left a hole in the country music world.… The post Wynonna Judd Opens Up About How Fans Are Helping Her Heal After Losing Naomi appeared first on Outsider.
Wynonna Judd Recalls the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Naomi
Before Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of this year, things were looking up for The Judds. The mother-daughter duo was a day away from being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and they had just announced their first headlining tour in over a decade. Unfortunately, mental illness doesn’t care about decade-spanning genre-changing careers. Naomi’s daughter Ashley was there that day and found her mother’s body. Wynonna Judd, however, was not on the scene.
CMT
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill
Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ Behind
Gwen Stefani knows that Blake Shelton‘s departure from The Voice will be difficult for fans, and she feels bad for viewers of the NBC series. At The 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, the 53-year-old singer opened up about her husband’s upcoming departure from the NBC series. She revealed that she feels bad for viewers of the show who will no longer be able to see him on television.
Maren Morris Reignites Brittany Aldean Feud With Halloween Meme
Approaching her beef with Brittany Aldean in a humorous way, Maren Morris took to Instagram… The post Maren Morris Reignites Brittany Aldean Feud With Halloween Meme appeared first on Outsider.
Dolly Parton Says She Has ‘No Intention’ of Touring Again
In recent years, Dolly Parton has played a handful of massive shows. Fans caught Dolly at this year’s SXSW Festival. In 2020, she played a holiday special for Pandora. She’s also performed at awards shows, a celebration of the Grand Ole Opry, and the Newport Folk Festival. However, she hasn’t been on a full-fledged headlining tour since 2016’s Plain & Simple Tour.
Carly Pearce’s Emotional Ryman Auditorium Concert Included a Trio of Influences
Give Carly Pearce credit: During the first of two nights at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, the "What He Didn't Do" singer didn't load up on contemporary A-listers in an effort to juice votes for the upcoming CMA Awards. Instead, Pearce stuck to her roots. A humble Bill Anderson, a so-proud Ricky...
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo
Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
