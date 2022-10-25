Before Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of this year, things were looking up for The Judds. The mother-daughter duo was a day away from being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and they had just announced their first headlining tour in over a decade. Unfortunately, mental illness doesn’t care about decade-spanning genre-changing careers. Naomi’s daughter Ashley was there that day and found her mother’s body. Wynonna Judd, however, was not on the scene.

9 HOURS AGO