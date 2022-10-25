ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
George Strait, Tim McGraw, and Wynonna Judd Among Performers Set To Tribute Loretta Lynn on CMT

CMT and Sandbox Productions are doing a tribute to the late Loretta Lynn. Singers such as Tim McGraw and Wynonna Judd will perform. The tribute event will take place at the Grand Ole Opry, a fitting place for it. CMT shared the news on Twitter, writing: “We’re honoring country music legend Loretta Lynn with a live celebration from the @opry, featuring appearances by @georgestrait, @faithhill, @timmcgraw & more. ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter A Celebration of the Life and Music of Loretta Lynn’ premieres Sunday, Oct. 30 at 6c on CMT.”
Whiskey Riff

6 Times Miley Cyrus Covered The Hell Out Of Some Country Songs

Miley Cyrus has never been shy about doing things her own way, and sometimes, that includes showing off her country roots. Growing up near Nashville with Billy Ray Cyrus as her father, not to mention the legendary Dolly Parton as her Godmother, Miley is more than vocal about the influence her country upbringing has had on her life, as well as her music.
Wynonna Judd Recalls the Last Time She Saw Her Mom Naomi

Before Naomi Judd died by suicide on April 30th of this year, things were looking up for The Judds. The mother-daughter duo was a day away from being inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and they had just announced their first headlining tour in over a decade. Unfortunately, mental illness doesn’t care about decade-spanning genre-changing careers. Naomi’s daughter Ashley was there that day and found her mother’s body. Wynonna Judd, however, was not on the scene.
Loretta Lynn's Public Memorial Service Announced, Including Performers George Strait, Keith Urban, Tim McGraw and Faith Hill

Loretta Lynn died at 90 years old on Oct. 4 at her ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee. On Oct. 30, CMT and Sandbox Productions will join a slew of artists from the country music community to celebrate her life with a public memorial service. “COAL MINER’S DAUGHTER: A CELEBRATION OF THE LIFE & MUSIC OF LORETTA LYNN” is set for 7 p.m./6c at the Grand Ole Opry House and will air live on CMT.
Gwen Stefani Opens Up About Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ Behind

Gwen Stefani knows that Blake Shelton‘s departure from The Voice will be difficult for fans, and she feels bad for viewers of the NBC series. At The 2022 Matrix Awards in New York City on Wednesday, the 53-year-old singer opened up about her husband’s upcoming departure from the NBC series. She revealed that she feels bad for viewers of the show who will no longer be able to see him on television.
Dolly Parton Says She Has ‘No Intention’ of Touring Again

In recent years, Dolly Parton has played a handful of massive shows. Fans caught Dolly at this year’s SXSW Festival. In 2020, she played a holiday special for Pandora. She’s also performed at awards shows, a celebration of the Grand Ole Opry, and the Newport Folk Festival. However, she hasn’t been on a full-fledged headlining tour since 2016’s Plain & Simple Tour.
Jason Aldean’s Wife Brittany Makes It Known She’s His Number One Fan in New Photo

Showing off some love for her husband Jason Aldean, Brittany Aldean declared herself as the country music star’s #1 fan in a new Instagram post. On Wednesday (October 26th), Jason Aldean shared the snapshot of him and Brittany, who was rocking a t-shirt with his face on it. “You look good in my shirt baby!!!!!” Aldean declared. Brittany commented in the section “#1 fan.”
