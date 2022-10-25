DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman wanted in the kidnapping of her 6-year-old daughter in Downingtown has been arrested in Virginia. According to police, Vanessa Gutshall abducted her daughter during a supervised visit at East Ward Elementary School on Tuesday.The 6-year-old was found safe on Thursday. The supervisor of the visit told police the mother fled with the child in a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, license plate number KXR-3699. Gutshall was seen later that day at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar in Wrightsville, PA, about an hour west of Downingtown near York, without the child. An Amber Alert was issued by Pennsylvania State Police soon after. Gutshall was arrested by Fairfax County Police in Mclean, VA, on Oct. 27 at approximately 11:30 a.m. after police observed a stolen Virginia license plate on the same vehicle in which she fled with the child. Authorities say another license plate had been affixed to the car to conceal the child.

DOWNINGTOWN, PA ・ 6 HOURS AGO