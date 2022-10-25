ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Silver Spring, MD

Police: 54-Year-Old Silver Spring Man Missing Since Tuesday

Detectives from the county’s 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 54-year-old from Silver Spring. Marc Joseph Grier was last seen on Tuesday in the 2100 block of Fairland Rd., MCPD said in a news release. Grier is approximately 6 feet tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has short gray hair and brown eyes. Grier may have a neck brace on and uses a walker.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

(Located) Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Update: Ashley Nicole Hernandez has been located safe and unharmed. Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Spencerville. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at approximately 7:50 a.m., Ashley Nicole...
mocoshow.com

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Ask for Public’s Assistance Locating Missing 14-Year-Old

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing 14-year-old from Germantown. On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, Fernanda De Silva Azevedo was last seen leaving her residence on Bronco Ct. Azevedo is approximately...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigate Residential Burglary and Theft on Deerfield Avenue

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a residential burglary and theft that occurred on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
SILVER SPRING, MD
Shore News Network

Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville

by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Saniah Brown, a missing 17-year-old from Rockville.   Brown was last seen on Saturday, October 21, 2022, at approximately 2:30 p.m., in the 600 block of Maryland Avenue in Rockville.    Brown is approximately 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. It is unknown what clothing she was last seen wearing.   Police and family are concerned for her welfare.    Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Saniah Brown is asked to call the police non-emergency The post Amber Alert: 17-year-old girl missing in Rockville appeared first on Shore News Network.
ROCKVILLE, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Killed in Bailey's Crossroads Area Pedestrian Crash: Police

A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in the Bailey’s Crossroads area Wednesday night, Fairfax County police said Wednesday. It’s the fifth fatal pedestrian crash announced by Fairfax County police this month. Officers were called to the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike near Carlin Springs Road and found...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Shore News Network

Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring

by Montgomery County Police Dept. Gaithersburg, MD – Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Special Victims Investigations Division (SVID) are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Jennifer Orellana Ventura, a missing 15-year-old from Silver Spring.   Orellana Ventura was last seen on Saturday, October 22, 2022, at approximately 3:30 p.m., in the 1600 block of Northcrest Drive in Silver Spring.   Orellana Ventura is approximately 5-feet, 4-inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jean shorts.   Police and family are concerned for her welfare.    Anyone with information regarding The post Amber alert: 15-year-old reported missing in Silver Spring appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WJLA

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash on Leesburg Pike in Falls Church: Police

FALLS CHURCH, VA. (7News) — A pedestrian has died following a hit-and-run crash in Falls Church Wednesday night, authorities said. Just before 11 p.m., Fairfax County police tweeted about the crash involving the pedestrian in the 5600 block of Leesburg Pike. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on scene and the striking vehicle fled, police said.
FALLS CHURCH, VA
Daily Voice

Police In Montgomery Release Video Of Silver Spring Shooting

Detectives have released surveillance images of two suspects involved in a shooting in Silver Spring in hopes to help identify them, authorities say. Officers responded to the scene at the intersection of Fenton Street and Ellsworth Drive around 10:30 a.m., Monday, Oct. 24 after reports of shots fired, according to Montgomery County police.
SILVER SPRING, MD
NBC Washington

2-Year-Old Boy Found Unconscious in Southeast: Police

A 2-year-old boy was found unconscious in Southeast, D.C. Tuesday, authorities say. Officers responded to reports of an unconscious person in the 2700 block of Bruce Place SE at about 6:30 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a 2-year-old boy unconscious and unresponsive, according to the D.C. police. The child...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Washington

Death of Newborn Baby in DC Ruled a Homicide, Police Say

The death of a newborn girl in Washington, D.C., earlier this year has been ruled a homicide, police said. No one has been charged in her death yet. Storm Serenity Frazier was just 1.5 months old when she was found unconscious in a Northeast D.C. home the night of Jan. 21, according to police.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX 43

Police seek to identify 'person of interest' in Chambersburg pumpkin-smashing incident

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are looking for help in identifying a "person of interest" in a suspected pumpkin-smashing case. According to Chambersburg Police, an unknown woman was seen on surveillance camera footage entering a property on the 600 block of Bishop Avenue. She allegedly grabbed a pumpkin from the porch of the home and smashed it in the driveway.
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
popville.com

Woman Killed in a Shooting 12:20pm this afternoon near Dunbar High School

“Alert: Shooting Investigation in the 1300 block of New Jersey Avenue NW. No look out at this time. DO NOT TAKE ACTION CALL 911 W/ EVENT # I20220542769. Update: An adult female has been pronounced dead on the scene. Preliminary, the incident appears to have been contained to a single vehicle and one person is being interviewed by detectives. A firearm was recovered on the scene and there is no threat to the community.”
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Philly

Mom wanted in kidnapping of 6-year-old daughter arrested in Virginia

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- A woman wanted in the kidnapping of her 6-year-old daughter in Downingtown has been arrested in Virginia. According to police, Vanessa Gutshall abducted her daughter during a supervised visit at East Ward Elementary School on Tuesday.The 6-year-old was found safe on Thursday. The supervisor of the visit told police the mother fled with the child in a gray 2016 Volkswagen Jetta, license plate number KXR-3699.    Gutshall was seen later that day at the Rivertowne Restaurant & Bar in Wrightsville, PA, about an hour west of Downingtown near York, without the child. An Amber Alert was issued by Pennsylvania State Police soon after. Gutshall was arrested by Fairfax County Police in Mclean, VA, on Oct. 27 at approximately 11:30 a.m. after police observed a stolen Virginia license plate on the same vehicle in which she fled with the child. Authorities say another license plate had been affixed to the car to conceal the child.
DOWNINGTOWN, PA

